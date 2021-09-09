Bike
© Toby Cowley
Discover the bike that’s fuelling Brandon Semenuk’s slopestyle endeavours
The creative mastermind behind unReal, Raw100 and now Realm breaks down his newest slopestyle mountain bike from his long time sponsor Trek.
Brandon Semenuk’s resume sits in a league of its own – and so does his bike.
As a longstanding member of Trek’s boundary-pushing C3 team, Semenuk hopped on the Trek Ticket S – known to be the most successful bike in slopestyle history – when it was first introduced in 2012. Since then, he’s ridden the Ticket S to four Red Bull Joyride wins, seven Raw 100 masterpieces and a plethora of other mind-bending projects, including his latest film titled Realm.
Consistency is key
This long standing familiarity and confidence on the Trek Ticket S has allowed him to continuously push the limits of what’s humanly possible on his bike. Most recently, Semenuk paired up with Justin Wyper to engineer, build and shred four unique slopestyle features that have the opportunity to be voted into the 2022 Red Bull Joyride course. From high beams, to redirect transfers, the Ticket S handled the reimagined features with ease.
Check out the player below to watch Semenuk ride his Trek Ticket S bike on set of the never-before-seen slopestyle features in Realm.
Realm featuring Brandon Semenuk
“The frame and parts I use have evolved over the years, but for the most part my set-up has remained very similar,” explains Semenuk, who also stresses the importance of using the best products available.
Continuously evolving aesthetics
But while the structure of the bike has remained consistent over the years, the aesthetics and paint job has continuously taken on new themes, patterns and tastes.
Semenuk explained that this model’s theme was simple: “Half the bike is a bit crazy and the other half is simple and clean.”
On the crazy side lies a terrazzo pattern – which mimics a medley of marble chips – the simple side is contrasting with a black paint scheme and a little bit of the terrazzo showing through inside the Trek logo.
Brandon Semenuk Trek Ticket S specs
- Frame: Trek Ticket S
- Fork: RockShox Pike DJ
- Rear suspension: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate
- Bottom bracket: SRAM Pressfit
- Chain: Rainbow Eagle 12 Speed
- Crankset: SRAM X01 Eagle DUB 165mm
- Wheelset: Industry Nine DJ 305
- Brakes: SRAM Level
- Saddle: Chromag Overture
- Seatpost: Truvativ Descendant
- Pedals: Chromag Contact Chromag
- Handlebars: Chromag OSX
- Grips: Chromag Wax