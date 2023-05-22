The Evolution of New York's Breaking Scene

Kwikstep: When breaking made its way into the clubs, I was a little kid only 15. It was ‘83 and once you stepped inside people were breaking everywhere. All levels. I was lucky to be around the elite who were creating the DNA of what you see in breaking today, I saw the best we’ve ever had to do this breaking thing! I could feel it in my soul that the people in those clubs were doing stuff no one had ever seen before. This was the premiere of these moves. It’s mind-blowing to other breakers when I say I was there.

Jiggz: It’s good that you ask that because that was an important part of my influence. Breaking in the underground joints was where I shined. I was only 16 so we were basically sneaking in. We started going to house clubs because there were only a handful of places to practice breaking back then. ‘Skate Key’ which was the legendary skating rink that would host a teen night for breakers on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday old heads and new breakers would hang, cypher, and throw down with other dancers and just vibe out at the clubs. These spots didn’t even have bars, they were strictly for dancing! There was a house party that we went to called Shelter and the person at the door was legendary voguer and waacker Willy Ninja. We were hip to things so Willy would let us in if we stayed out of trouble.