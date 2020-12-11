Wake legend Brian Grubb re-creates first Alliance Wake cover 20 years later

Before there were wake parks, before wakeskating was even really a thing - the Pointless Production posse set out to create. Create content, create rails and create memories.

They created rails to ride on the water that could rival or surpass the tricks attempted by skateboarding and snowboarding counterparts. After all, why not share in the fun and the glory? Alliance Wake Magazine agreed. So much so that they chose a photo of Brian Grubb performing a jump on their first-ever cover in 2000. "It jumpstarted my whole career and put wakeskating on the map, too. It was definitely a pretty fringe thing before, but to get the cover of a brand new wakeboard magazine was pretty great for the sport, too.”

The editors were prescient. Grubb, who was 20, had not even turned pro yet. Proficient in both wakeboarding and wakeskating, he would also earn Alliance’s inaugural Rider of the Year. Throughout his career, Grubb has amassed 10 Wakeskate titles en route to becoming the godfather of the sport.

Brian Grubb prepares for another attempt at the rail © Rob Snow

Over the last two decades, Alliance has evolved into the go-to voice for water sports enthusiasts. While the iconic cover jumpstarted the careers of many involved in the project, there was just one problem: Grubb never landed the two-rail trick—hitting the step up ramp then jumping onto a flat 16-foot bar with a 10-foot drop and remain on his board.

“We tried to hit it that afternoon—and then hit again that evening,” Grubb said. “I was actually on a wakeboard, and I was hitting it.”

But an unfortunate occurrence happened when the rope became tangled on the rail and brought the whole rig down. Nevertheless, the moment was captured.

“I hit it a few times on a wakeskate and we ended up using those photos for the cover of Alliance Magazine 20 years ago,” Grubb said. “They were pitching a wakeboard magazine, and then they put me on the cover on a wakeskate—which was pretty wild—but it made my entire career.”

Still, Grubb did not complete the back end of the jump. The memory of the unfinished trick never kept the 40-year-old Red Bull athlete up at night, but when Alliance presented the opportunity for Grubb to recreate the cover for its 20th anniversary, he literally jumped at the chance to try again.

Grubb was unable to land the attempt in 2000, but landed it 20 years later © Rob Snow

“When we were first coming up with the idea, I was totally gung-ho about it, like we could definitely redo this,” Grubb said. “It’s a great idea. I knew I could do it. I also knew it would be a big commitment, but it would give us an excuse to get everyone back together. “And if I could land it, that would be the icing on the cake. So, I committed. I called the guys and they were all totally down.”

The 20 year anniversary project titled, “Unfinished Business…20 years Later With Brian Grubb” began with a review of the original rail, which was assembled in Danny Harf’s backyard—on Lake Willis in Orlando—using the longest pieces of lumber the crew could find at the local Home Depot.

The project was also during the beginning of Pointless—the production company founded by Erik Ruck and brothers Shane and Parks Bonifay to chronicle the wakeboarders’ exploits.

“We got the idea to film a video,” Grubb said. “This was back in like the late ’90s, early 2000’s. Trying to produce your own a video wasn't as easy as it is now. We got together, bought a camera and started filming everything we were doing. That’s when rails were first coming into the sport. We were really pushing the rail side of things. We were having a really good time and in the process built a lot of really cool rails and pushed the sport.

Grubb makes final preparations to the rail © Rob Snow

“So when the movie came out, Incomplete, it was really well received. It launched a lot of our careers. Some of the guys were already pros and winning contests, but for me, linking up with those guys and being the only wakeskater gave me my own identity. And we all still hang out till this day.”

The Unfinished Business project brought the Pointless crew full circle. Along with the Bonifays, Harf, Ruck, Chad Sharp and Shawn Watson joined Grubb in July 2020 to recreate the feat.

Authenticity was paramount to Grubb. Although the original location was unavailable for the shoot, Grubb selected Clear Lake as the backdrop—a shallow body of water that would allow the rail to rise to 10 to 12 feet.

“The first day, we got the crew out there together and built the whole rail,” Grubb said. “It took a half or three-quarters of a day. We were out there sinking posts, and it brought back a lot of memories for all of us, because that’s how all of our careers started.”

Grubb and crew seen filming on Clear Lake in Orlando, FL © Rob Snow

The crew set it up exactly the same way as they had 20 years ago. Everything from the dimensions, to towing Grubb with a boat versus a winch. They even had Shane sit in the gap of the rail like the original photo – orange shirt on and a video camera in hand – just like in 2000.

Setting the scene was the easy part. Pulling off the trick was the challenge. A 15-mile-per-hour wind added to the complexity of the exercise.

“Every time you set up, it takes four or five minutes to come around,” Grubb said. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘What did I mess up on the last one? What am I going to do differently on this one?’ Every hit, I was learning a little bit more.

Add to it the fact that there was also a chance that the rope could accidentally bring the whole rig down again if Grubb fell off the right side of the rail. After four hours and with the sun setting, Grubb nailed the jump on his 59th attempt.

“To finally land it, there was a lot of emotion. I was super excited. At that moment, I felt like we accomplished something that we probably thought we never would do. For me personally, it was definitely one of the best feelings I’ve had in my entire career.”