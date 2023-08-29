Field Day interview with Brighton Zeuner

So from age 9, I was in the contest scene. I’m kind of just now realizing there's contest skating and filming which are two really different things but equally as hard in their different ways. Personally, I really like filming right now because the clips that I've been getting are the best that I've skated in a while. It’s not as like, “Ok train for this contest and be consistent with this certain trick.” With filming you're just like, “I'm gonna go for this crazy trick and land it.” It's so different. How I decipher between that is just, it's a lot more fun to me right now to film.

I’m so bad at Instagram and posting though [laughs]. I think a lot of people are like, “Did Brighton stop skating?” I’m not a perfectionist but I want to put out good clips and see if I can get myself out there, but the main goal for so long was to get my permit and get my license so I could actually drive to film and skate with people.

Also when I was going out on Frog trips and seeing all of them film, skate, and have fun I was thinking, “Wow that’s so different from contest skating, I kind of like it,” and it would be really cool to work with Frog and film something. So I’m kinda just putting out clips to show that “Hey guys I still skate,” and see what happens when this video comes out.