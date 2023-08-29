Field Day interview with Brighton Zeuner
That's huge, congrats!
Thanks! I’m really happy about that, it's a good start to the day. Hopefully, I’ll get my license soon.
Then you’ll be whippin' around everywhere going to all the spots? Who’s been taking you around since you just got your permit?
I skate with my brother Jack and his buddies that I’ve known forever. Recently I’ve been more into filming! I’ve been going with my brother to San Diego and we’re working on a YouTube video but it’s a longer form edit. I was doing contests before but filming has made me love skateboarding again and it’s been a lot of fun.
Are you doing any contests right now too?
I’m not, I would like to do more of the fun easy-going ones but I think throughout my career of skating and contests it was kind of a lot for me and I kind of lost the calling to do that. I feel like with filming I’ve unlocked a lot more creativity and it made me shift my thinking about skating completely.
You kind of already beasted the contest scene.
Yeah, my main goal was to be a part of the first Olympics and be with my friends that I’ve grown up with like Poppy, Bryce, and just everyone, and that experience was really cool. I kinda feel like I checked that box and now I can have fun!
We know that Poppy will be like “I’m going to this city” or “I’m going to that country.” Are you supposed to score points at these other mini contests or how does that work?
So all the contests that the women are doing right now are leading up to Paris 2024. There's a ranking and point system for all these different stops over the course of a couple of years and then if you’re in the top three ranking of your country then you go to the Olympics.
Oh crazy, we could imagine that being super stressful repping your whole country. How do you separate all the different kinds of skateboarding? Like contest skating vs filming a part vs posting on Instagram?
So from age 9, I was in the contest scene. I’m kind of just now realizing there's contest skating and filming which are two really different things but equally as hard in their different ways. Personally, I really like filming right now because the clips that I've been getting are the best that I've skated in a while. It’s not as like, “Ok train for this contest and be consistent with this certain trick.” With filming you're just like, “I'm gonna go for this crazy trick and land it.” It's so different. How I decipher between that is just, it's a lot more fun to me right now to film.
I’m so bad at Instagram and posting though [laughs]. I think a lot of people are like, “Did Brighton stop skating?” I’m not a perfectionist but I want to put out good clips and see if I can get myself out there, but the main goal for so long was to get my permit and get my license so I could actually drive to film and skate with people.
Also when I was going out on Frog trips and seeing all of them film, skate, and have fun I was thinking, “Wow that’s so different from contest skating, I kind of like it,” and it would be really cool to work with Frog and film something. So I’m kinda just putting out clips to show that “Hey guys I still skate,” and see what happens when this video comes out.
Can you talk a little bit about Frog? Like Chris Millic and how that whole process kind of happened?
So I grew up in Arizona and a lot of the Frog guys grew up in Arizona as well. When full-lengths were really really a thing my favorite full-length of all time was “Doctor Scarecrow” by Diego Meek. It gets me so pumped to skate I used to watch it before X Games and skate contests. I would always watch Chris Millic’s part and Hayden Burns’s part and it's just so good and the music too. I love Diego’s editing it’s so good.
When Frog first came out it was either 2016 or 2017, it was like my dream brand so I sent a sponsor me tape and I got on and it was like, I was really giddy and happy.
Did they send you a dm or a text? Do you remember where you were when you got on?
Yeah I was actually at X Games 2017, it was right after I won the contest and my best friend Preston was the only other kid that was flow at the time. He sent Chris my sponsor tape on iMessage, and then I got a dm from Frog because I was always dm’ing them. I was like a 13-year-old just dm’ing them [laughs], and I got my first box. Ever since then, I've been a part of that crew and it's been really fun. I love Frog, they’re so cool.
Have you been on skate trips with them?
I went to Hawaii with them in April last year. And then for a Vans trip. It’s gonna be a lot easier now that I have my permit and I'm gonna get my license so I’ll be able to drive myself to LA. I used to literally Uber from OC to skate with them.
Are you doing anything to help supplement your skating? Like ice baths and those leg compression things?
For the past couple of weeks, I've been so on my fitness. It’s just helped a lot with my mental health and everything. I've been working out and my dad has those fancy blow-up leg compression things. Then I’ll do the infrared sauna twice a week. You’re in there for like 40 minutes it's like 150 degrees and then you go to bed at 9:30 after that [laughs]
How many days a week are you skating right now?
I try to get out at least 2-3 times per week, but it’s slowed down a lot because right now I'm in the process of graduating because I took two years off for contest skating so I've been grinding school right now. I want to get out to skating every single day again now that school is mellowing out for me.
You can just take a break from high school like that?
Yeah, I took two years off of school completely because it was impossible. You’re saying how you were talking to Poppy saying she’s in a different country every time. That's how it was for me growing up. I never went to a public school my entire life and I'm getting my GDA right now. I’m just taking classes online and I can take a break for a little bit and graduate.
Sounds like you’re balancing so much and you’ve kind of touched on the subject a little bit about mental health. How do you stay grounded and keep it together?
I had put a lot of pressure on myself with contest skating and just not feeling good enough. When covid hit it affected everyone and for me personally, I took so much time off and didn’t feel like I was good enough to do certain things, and I kind of fell into laziness for two years. So now I'm taking my childhood back, I'm gonna work on myself. I'm also grounded in such an amazing community with my church recently and also the community in skateboarding that I’m around and my brother it's like I'm reliving everything I wanted. It felt like I didn't really have a childhood because I was always traveling and was always doing so much. Now I’m like reliving these moments.
What are 19 years olds into these days?
I’m really into taking care of myself and taking care of my body. Honestly, I've had such a moment of having grace for others. My life has changed so much recently and my week is full of Bible study at the moment so that’s what I've been doing along with skating.
That’s awesome, is this a newer relationship that you're having?
Yes, it’s very new to me. Something kind of crazy happened to me like it was really spiritual. My life definitely changed but also I feel so good because there's no bitterness in my heart. I just feel really good and it keeps me motivated to want to skate.
Anything else you like to do outside of skating?
I’ve been loving Depop recently and listing stuff and I want to get into curating vintage pieces. Honestly, shopping with headphones at a thrift store and getting things really cheap is therapeutic to me. I love fashion, and dressing up and yeah hopefully we’ll see where that goes.
Rapid-fire questions:
Favorite trick?
Fastplant
Worst trick?
Frontside boneless
A trick that you’re working on?
Fastplant varial
Inverts or airs?
Oooh inverts, I love a good invert.
High tops or low tops?
Vert skating high tops, street skating low tops.
Favorite skater at the moment?
Always Chris Millic, sorry. And recently Reese Nelson, she’s s vert skater and she’s insane.
Last question - what is next for Brighton?
A documentary I've been filming for 6 or 7 years is coming out in October. It’s about the road to the Olympics and I think we started filming when I was 12 so it has all that footage and it shows a lot of struggles and the mental health battles I was dealing with. It's a great opportunity to bring light to certain situations so I'm excited about that.