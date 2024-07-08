1. Great Britain in exactly 75 words*

Max Verstappen increased his Formula One world championship lead after a determined late-race charge to second place at a thrilling British Grand Prix . Oracle Red Bull Racing’s reigning world champion trailed home Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver winning his home Grand Prix at Silverstone for a record-breaking ninth time. McLaren driver Lando Norris rounded out the podium in third place, while Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Pérez finished in 17th place after starting from the pit lane.

* 2024 is the 75th season of the F1 world championship

2. The British GP highlights in six images

Verstappen gave Hamilton a champagne shower after his landmark win © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Clean pit stops and the right calls were crucial in a crazy race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Jumping the McLarens at the start got Max's race off on the right foot © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen settled for fourth in qualifying after suffering floor damage © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool The English summer weather made life tough in qualifying... © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool F2 racer Hadjar took the wheel of Pérez's RB20 for opening practice © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max Verstappen leaves it late to split the Brits

Silverstone was sometimes a struggle, but produced more silverware for Max © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The British Grand Prix threw every possible curveball at the 20 drivers and 10 teams; the 52-lap race started in dry conditions, was hit by rain, dried out again, rained again, and then finished in bright sunlight on a drying track. It was a test where keeping cool and making the right calls was critical, and Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing came within 1.465s of playing it perfectly.

From fourth on the grid, the Dutchman dueled his way to third on Lap 1, and was in position to strike when he, Hamilton and Norris all pitted within a lap of one another on Laps 38-39. Hamilton and Norris took soft tires for the final 14 laps, Verstappen ran with hards… and Verstappen cleared Norris for second place with four laps left and Hamilton leading by 3.2s.

Verstappen’s pace was prodigious, but he just ran out of laps to hunt Hamilton down. His fifth podium at Silverstone saw his championship advantage grow to 84 points at the halfway mark of the season.

Pérez’s weekend was late to start – he relinquished his car to F2 series leader Isack Hadjar for opening practice on Friday – and became one of making the best of a bad hand after he spun in qualifying and ended the Saturday session in 19th place.

The team elected to utilize a new engine for the Mexican, which necessitated a pit-lane start; Pérez made four pit stops in an attempt to roll the dice on strategy and with tire choice being such a guessing game, but could only advance as far as 17th. He dropped to sixth place in the championship standings as a result, after McLaren’s Oscar Piastri scored 12 points for finishing fourth.

Verstappen and Pérez raced at Silverstone in a striking one-off livery designed by a member of The Paddock, as part of the Team's Forever Rebl campaign which celebrates 20 years of Red Bull in Formula One. The design of the RED Bull, painted in Stallion Red and imagined by Chalaj Suvanish from Thailand, took inspiration from the iconic 2015 one-off pre-season testing livery, The Camo Bull.

4. Tsunoda slithers forwards to score

Tsunoda scored a precious point on a tricky weekend for the team © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On a day where there was plenty of scope for races to go awry, Visa Cash App RB and Yuki Tsunoda delivered when it mattered, ending a three-race points drought by scoring a point for 10th place after 52 laps.

Tsunoda stayed the course as Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc, took a gamble on strategy to try to sneak inside the top 10, the Japanese driver coming from 13th on the grid to score points at Silverstone for the first time in his past three visits.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo qualified 15th and only made modest gains in the race, the Australian crossing the line in 13th place at the circuit where he made his F1 debut for the HRT team way back in 2011.

Tsunoda’s point helped RB retain sixth in the constructors’ championship by four points over Haas, who scored eight points after Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth for the second race in succession.

5. The number you need to know

107: Verstappen’s second place was his 107th podium, which sees him overtake Alain Prost and Fernando Alonso for the fourth-most in F1 history.

6. The word from the paddock: "Could have been worse"

It didn’t look great at some points… but we made the right calls. Could have been a lot worse and we still got onto the podium, so I’m very happy about that. Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' Championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 255 - 2 Lando Norris McLaren 171 -84 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 150 -105 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 146 -109 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 124 -131

Constructors' Championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 373 - 2 Ferrari 302 -71 3 McLaren 295 -78 4 Mercedes 221 -152 5 Aston Martin 68 -305

8. Away from the track

The big event in Paris is only a few weeks away, but we couldn’t help but get into the athletic spirit a little early when Verstappen, Pérez, Tsunoda and Ricciardo competed at the site of the 1976 Games in Montreal, Canada.

Competed in what, we hear you ask? Personalized, customized soapbox racers on a course with obstacles and challenges as diverse as a (fake) snowstorm, the great Canadian crossing, a chicane and a series of rollers.

If that sounds difficult, fun, a recipe for some questionable tactics and plenty of banter, you’d be right . Which of the Oracle Red Bull Racing duo or Visa CashApp RB pairing went downhill fastest? Watch the video below to find out.

11 min F1 drivers race soapboxes in Montreal F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez race soapbox karts against Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo.

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 13 (Hungary), July 19-21

Circuit name/location: Hungaroring, Budapest

Length/laps: 4.381km, 70 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 38, 1986

Most successful driver: Lewis Hamilton (eight wins)

Most successful team: McLaren (11 wins)

2023 race recap : 1st: Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Lando Norris (McLaren), 3rd: Sergio Pérez (Oracle Red Bull Racing)

10. Inside the wide world of Red Bull Motorsports

Visiting Our Campus © Oracle Red Bull Racing

It’s a collaboration that has been a powerful catalyst for positive change, one that has fostered awareness, allyship and education across the racing community; it’s Oracle Red Bull Racing’s partnership with Racing Pride , which is dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion within the motorsport industry.

Over the past 12 months ORBR and Racing Pride have worked together, ambassadors from Racing Pride have regularly visited the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes to engage with internal LGBTQ+ Inclusioneers (the Team’s Employee Resource Group) and their allies to share their personal experiences as LGBTQ+ individuals working in motorsport.

Awareness amongst the Red Bull Technology Group has been raised, with the goal of providing a more welcoming and inclusive workplace. Outside of the Campus, the team has welcomed LGBTQ+ community members into the Red Bull Racing family by supporting a discussion panel at the Australian Grand Prix, hosting a group of Racing Pride Ambassadors, Community Champions, and members in the team’s garage at the US Grand Prix in Austin, and numerous other initiatives.

Click here to discover more on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s partnership with Racing Pride.