Art meets speed: Racing Bulls unveil stunning Slawn collab for Silverstone

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™ Team is shaking up the Silverstone paddock with an never-seen before look. Teaming up with Nigerian-born, London-based artist Slawn and fashion brand HUGO, the team has unveiled a striking special livery for the 2025 British Grand Prix.

The VCARB 02's British Grand Prix livery from the front © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

Revealed at the Flannels X store in London, the team's VCARB 02 car is now a canvas for Slawn's bold caricature-style street art. But the creativity doesn’t stop there: Slawn's artwork will feature on driver race suits, team kit and even the garage design, which the artist will customise ahead of the racing weekend alongside drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar .

Isack Hadjar's Visa Cash App Racing Bulls livery © VCARB/Red Bull Content Pool

01 A bold new look: Art meets speed in Silverstone

“Art meets speed and I brought the madness. Big love to HUGO and VCARB for trusting the vision", Slawn commented. The artist has established his name in the London art landscape with his famed graffiti aesthetic, rooted in his Yoruba heritage and London’s urban culture.

Art meets speed and I brought the madness Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, aka Slawn

Nigerian artist Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, aka Slawn © Visa Cash App Racing Bulls

02 Thrilling momentum: Lawson shines in Austria

Ahead of the British GP, the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls head to Silverstone on a high after an exciting Austrian Grand Prix. Liam Lawson delivered his career-best result with a sixth-place finish at the Red Bull Ring. Starting from P6, the young driver held off pressure from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in a nail-biting battle to secure valuable points for the team.

Reflecting on his performance, Lawson said: "It was a great weekend and it feels good to execute everything well. After the first lap, I thought it might be over, but the team made a brave call with the one-stop strategy and it worked out perfectly. The car was really fast all weekend and the goal now is to carry this momentum through the rest of the season."

Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson © Will Cornelius / Red Bull Content Pool

Team-mate Isack Hadjar put up a strong fight, showcasing determination and grit throughout the race, finishing just outside the points in P12 after picking up floor damage mid-race. Despite the setback, Hadjar remained optimistic: "It's a shame, as without the floor damage, we could have had a double points finish. The team did a great job this weekend and I'm looking forward to getting back to racing in Silverstone."

03 A season of challenges and growth

The 2025 season has been full of ups and downs for the team, but the Austrian GP showcased their ability to fight back and deliver strong results. The midfield battle has been tighter than ever, with every fraction of a second making a difference.

Laurent Mekies, the team’s Sporting Director, praised the drivers and team for their resilience: "The race was an incredible fight. Liam was unstoppable and defended for 70 laps against Fernando Alonso. As for Isack, only debris stopped us from achieving a double points finish. It's a well-deserved reward for the relentless hard work of everyone in Faenza and Milton Keynes. We believe we are moving in the right direction."

04 Get ready for Silverstone: Full British GP schedule

The iconic Silverstone Circuit will host the next chapter of the Formula 1™ season and it’s shaping up to be an unmissable weekend. Here’s the full schedule so you don’t miss a moment:

Date Session Track time Friday, July 4 Practice 1 13:30 - 14:30 Friday, July 4 Practice 2 17:00 - 18:00 Saturday, July 5 Practice 3 12:30 - 13:30 Saturday, July 5 Qualifying 16:00 - 17:00 Sunday, July 6 Race 16:00

Make sure to check out the F1 Calendar to stay up to date with what's next on the circuit.