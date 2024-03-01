Champion rider Broc Raiford views BMX and art as blank canvases

Viewing BMX as a creative outlet might sound strange to some, but for BMX rider Broc Raiford , it’s a way of life.

Growing up in Destrehan, Louisiana, Raiford first cultivated an early interest in all sports, eventually narrowing to BMX because it’s what he felt resonated with him most. Of equal importance to him was art, a love that grew concurrently with his skills on the bike and stayed consistent with him as he explored other interests throughout his adolescence.

Broc Raiford won the NORA Cup Awards 2023 Reader's Choice Rider of the Year © Hayden Coens

“Art’s been a part of my life for as long as BMX has,” Raiford said to me during a recent interview. “I remember being really intrigued by art and continuing to be intrigued by art throughout the years of me being an athlete.”

He credits his parents for supporting him in his pursuit of his dual interests, and doing so without pressuring him to go in any specific direction.

“I was super fortunate to have two very supportive parents who let me explore all sports and find the sport that spoke to me the most,” Raiford said. “While I still love participating in all of them, BMX is the one that had my heart.”

While BMX had his heart, art captivated his mind—helping him flex a different muscle than on the bike, but one he also viewed as an outlet from life’s stressors.

Broc Raiford with his art © Hayden Coens

“If BMX hadn’t taken off, I had plans to go college and study something like graphic design or animation,” Raiford said. “My art style is pretty cartoony, so I would have been fine being an animator.”

For Raiford, both art and BMX are artforms, and since both mediums are his passions, his “fallback” option of art wasn’t so much a fallback but rather another path to pursue a different interest.

“I knew wherever I ended up—whether I had a professional career or not—I was always going to be a BMX rider,” Raiford said. “Going pro was never guaranteed and I never felt it was owed to me because of my accomplishments. I always had a fallback plan of, ‘If it doesn’t work, I’m happy to go to college, do the more traditional thing, and just be a BMX bike rider at leisure.’ But once I got my first sponsorship, it really hit home that maybe I could pursue this and maybe it could go somewhere.”

But it wasn’t a snap of the fingers and voilà—he was a Red Bull athlete. Raiford rode BMX for several years to gain the knowledge and skills he now has.

Broc Raiford during a practice session at Simple Session 22 in Estonia © Merlin Czarnulla / Red Bull Content Pool

Now, as a professional rider, Raiford applies his creativity as the lens through which he views both BMX and art.

“For BMX, you can give me a cityscape and I’ll see it as a blank canvas,” he said. “I’ll see the stairs, rails—all the things a city has to offer—and I’ll see that as a way for me to add my creative and artistic approach to the way I ride. Similarly, I might see an art canvas with the tools of acrylic paint, or watercolor paper and apply my creative approach.”

In many ways, the lens through which Raiford views BMX and art is the lens through which he views life as a whole.

“I feel like my creative approach to sports and art has given me a lens to view life in general as a blank canvas,” he said. “You can create a life you want by doing the things you want and enjoying them to the fullest—creating your own version of life—versus following what everybody thinks you should do.”

Whether it’s BMX or art, remaining focused on the task at hand is paramount for Raiford, and as he works on staying in the zone for the long haul, he’ll grab a Red Bull.

Broc Raiford with his art © Hayden Coens

“Putting in long hours riding my BMX bike, editing video for BMX content pieces, or working on an art piece—I always reach for a sip of Red Bull as I remain focused and grind out those last few hours,” he said.

For others who wish to grind like Raiford but might not know how to approach life as a blank canvas, Raiford recommends looking at the things in one’s life that remain consistent.

“I always kept a watchful eye on the things I’ve been interested in and I would encourage others to look at the things they’re interested in and ways they can be creative within those realms. It doesn’t have to be bike riding or art—if you really enjoy listening to music, you could pursue music producing or stage production for concerts. There are plenty of opportunities out there, and once you boil down your interests to the thing you’re super passionate about, you can start to see the path form. Going into something you’re passionate about is the way to live a very happy life.”

Broc Raiford with his art © Hayden Coens

For Raiford, his happy life of BMX and art is derived from the day-to-day life experiences he has out in the world. Some inspirations impact BMX, some art, some both, but all are rooted in him being present, experiencing life itself.

“If I’m riding my BMX bike in New York, there’s a certain type of canvas in front of me,” Raiford said. “I would want to apply myself creatively to that canvas in a different way than if I was in Arizona, where a different canvas might be available. Those are two very different pictures in your mind. When you visualize New York, you see buildings, stair sets, trains and cars. When you visualize Arizona, it’s very desertlike. If I’m getting a content piece in Arizona, I want it to feel visually Arizona—mountains in the background, cactuses, desert—and the same could be applied to New York.”

Broc Raiford © Hayden Coens

He continued, “With artwork, I get a lot of inspiration from street art and graffiti and things that I see when I’m out living life. It might be someone’s outfit they had on—a top hat and a cool suit—and I’ll want to draw a cartoon character that resembles it. It’s keeping an open mind to receiving inspiration at any given moment, and the more you do that, the more your art and the thing that you’re creating becomes uniquely you.”

For 2024, Raiford is hoping to lean into his passions further by putting on another art show and a BMX event later this year.

“I’m definitely looking forward to having a great year in both art and BMX,” Raiford said. “I’m really passionate about both, and I’m super thankful to be able to call one of them a career.”