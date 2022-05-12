When you're Brook Macdonald, you go hard – training or otherwise
23 min
The Road Back: Brook Macdonald
Mountain bike racer Brook Macdonald makes a miraculous recovery from a crash that almost left him paralysed.
4 min
Brook Macdonald's dream track
When the bulldog closes his eyes, visions of fast and flowy downhill tracks fill his dreams.
Give us a break down of how you train on and off the bike?
I train six days a week with one rest day. I’ll do three days in the gym and be on the bike for all six days. I’m at the gym, Monday, Wednesday, Friday. For my sport, people who don’t really know think that I just ride a bike down a hill. So, you don’t really need to be fit for it, but I can tell you, you need to be fit and strong for sure.
My sport is quite short. The intensity is super high, so we physically need to be in shape and be really well prepared for short burst, high intensity, explosive stuff. A lot of the training I do on the bike is based around a road bike actually because a road bike is way more consistent than being on a mountain bike. The explosive stuff is a lot easier to do on the flat, too, rather than doing it on a hill.
So you're on a full road bike set-up?
It's a full road setup, and over the years of training on a road bike, I've really got into it. So I do a bit of racing as well, and it's something different to downhill because downhill is individual. I race against the clock, but with road racing, there are tactics, and you're racing with and against other people. It spices things up.
You don’t mind riding up hill as well?
Definitely, more so on a road bike. On a mountain bike, it’s a bit harder. I know riding uphill definitely makes you stronger.
When you get on your mountain bike, what specifically do you work on?
I like to spend a day and put seven or eight laps in on a trail or track and really make those seven or eight laps count. Make sure my braking points are right, my corner speed is right, and then also just try to set the bike up as well. Setting the bike up is a lot harder when you’re on your own, but when you have your mechanic there, you can tell them how your bike feels, and they get an idea of what’s happening, and they can change the setup.
I try and ride my downhill bike as much as I can, focus on those key points I mentioned earlier, as well as get a good feel on the bike and improve each run. Put it this way, I don’t over-indulge in trying to do crazy stuff. The simpler it is, the easier I find it. You know, at the end of the day, I just like to ride my bike downhill fast.
Much of what you do goes beyond training? What else goes into making you good at downhill?
I guess being mad. You've got to be pretty mad to do this sport. It's a high-risk sport, and you have to be mentally prepared, mentally strong and mentally tough. What this sport can put you through is pretty crazy because we only get one final run. And the run is so short that you almost have to have your run perfected before your start; how you want it to go; and that can end within seconds because you've over pushed it, the track's changed, the weather has changed or any number of things.
One of the biggest challenges is how you mentally approach and adapt to those changes. There are other sports out there like that – downhill skiing is the same. When you’ve only got one run, you’ve got to make it count.