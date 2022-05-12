Brook Macdonald: I train six days a week with one rest day. I’ll do three days in the gym and be on the bike for all six days. I’m at the gym, Monday, Wednesday, Friday. For my sport, people who don’t really know think that I just ride a bike down a hill. So, you don’t really need to be fit for it, but I can tell you, you need to be fit and strong for sure.

My sport is quite short. The intensity is super high, so we physically need to be in shape and be really well prepared for short burst, high intensity, explosive stuff. A lot of the training I do on the bike is based around a road bike actually because a road bike is way more consistent than being on a mountain bike. The explosive stuff is a lot easier to do on the flat, too, rather than doing it on a hill.