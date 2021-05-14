Behind the Scenes of Hong 10's Iconic 10v10 Challenge In Vegas

After months of being locked down in Korea, Red Bull BC One All Star and legendary B-Boy Hong 10 made his way to Las Vegas for a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition battle titled ‘Hong 10 Rounds: Vegas’ where he went head-to-head against 10 breakers at Distrct Arts Studio. Hosted by fellow crewmate Ronnie, and joined by Logistx and Icey Ives, the Red Bull BC One family was in full force for a busy week. Grab a behind-the-scenes look at their travels and the exclusive event through the lens of the dancers.

Ronnie, Hong 10, Logistx, & Icey Ives pose at the Jabbwockeez HQ in Vegas. © Red Bull

“It was so great to be in the States after so long. After not being able to travel here for over a year, being able to dance and meet new and old friends again was a great opportunity. I am so thankful.” - Hong 10

“When Hong gets a chance to come to Vegas, he’s usually here only for a few days. The last time I hosted him, it was 10 years ago for Full Force crew’s anniversary, so it was great to have him out this time for so long, and he didn’t want to leave! We actually extended his stay so he could relax and hang out more after the battle.” – Ronnie

“It was surreal to me, to even just hop on a plane for something like this. The last time I was on a flight was in February 2020, so I was excited to be able to see all of the BC One squad, as well as a lot of members of Rock Force crew since many of them are based there. It was all good vibes.” – Icey Ives

“I was already going to be in Vegas, but Ronnie asked me if I could be a part of the Hong 10 Rounds event kind of last minute, because one of the original participants got injured. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting to go to Las Vegas to battle, let alone battle Hong, but thankfully I’ve been training for other battles, and recently won a competition in Houston so I felt confident and excited to be a part of the event.” – Logistx

Ronnie hits a variation of a one hand baby freeze by the pool. © Red Bull

“The thing that stood out the most as I got to kick it with Hong 10 over the week, was how committed he is to breaking day in, day out. Usually, artists (or people in general), there are other things in life that drives them to be who they are, but for Hong it's just straight up discipline and perseverance, which is so dope. Me personally, I need to balance breaking with my other passions (music, basketball, etc.) to make me feel happy, which helps inspire my creativity and process for dance.” – Icey Ives

“[Hong 10] reminds me of an anime character. Because at times, Hong seemed more to himself—probably because English isn’t his first language—but when it is time for him to go all out with his dance, it’s like he activates his superpower and channel his Naruto vibe. Off the floor, it was great to see him let loose a little bit because he definitely can be goofy, which is not a side of him everyone gets to see.” – Logistx

Logistx interviewing Hong 10. © Red Bull

“You know what’s crazy? We’ve had Distrct Arts for about 9 years now and I’ve never hosted an event there haha. I usually hire a couple friends who are experienced with that, because I’m not always comfortable on the mic in that type of situation. But because this project was a personal idea of mine with a more intimate, exclusive crowd with mainly my good friends in the community, even some icons like Cros One and B-Boy Reveal, it was a good time being up there.” – Ronnie

“I was definitely excited for the battles, but to be honest, because my back was having issues all week and I was still jet lagged, I definitely had some nerves going against 10 different breakers at once back-to-back. I was using tiger balm and getting massages, everything I could haha. I was able to give it everything I could despite the obstacles.” – Hong 10

Competitors pick a number out of a hat to decide the order of the battles. © Red Bull

“It was an honor to be invited to participate and battle against Hong who is literally a legend in breaking. I mean pretty much every B-Girl and B-Boy I know looks up to him so to be able to battle him was a complete honor. I was only nervous when the battles started because that’s when everything became real and I was thinking ‘I’m almost up, I’m almost up…’ But I threw in everything I had and it was fun cause the energy was good. Because I was the only B-Girl in the event, I also felt empowered to give it my all and inspire more women in the community.” – Logistx

“I was really appreciating what was happening in that moment, being able to celebrate with all the breakers. It didn’t really hit me till the day after when I had a moment to process, but there were so many different generations of breakers at the last dinner: we had B-Boys like Reveal who have been killing it since the ’ 90s, and then the 2000s breakers, all the way to the next generation like Logan and me. As a student of the game, I was just absorbing all the stories they were sharing, since they have been doing this across the world for so long. People like Twixx, Ronnie, Hong, and so many more. Even some of the OG Jabba’s in the room.” – Icey Ives

Hong10 gets into the zone before his 10 rounds at Distrct Arts © Red Bull

“We were able to have Hong at the studio hanging with the crew a lot more, and we even call him an honorary member of the crew because he’s been around the crew for about 10 years now. Reminiscing about our history over dinner and drinks, all the times we’ve battled, judged, competed together as a part of the All Stars and Seven Commandos, just was great to share so many moments with him. And for him to even accept the battle to go against 10 people, he’s clearly still at the top of his game and he’s clearly a legend.” – Ronnie

Logistx warming up in the cypher. © Red Bull

“It was the longest I’ve ever spent in Las Vegas, and to be able to go to a city across the world where I am not from, and be welcomed by the community there from Ronnie, Twixx, the Jabbawockeez, Full Force, and so many more people. I am so thankful, and it was great to know I have friends with such warm hearts. It makes me want to come to Las Vegas more since I had so much fun staying this time. One memory that comes to mind was when Ronnie’s chef friend hosted us to have an Omakase experience at his house; that was an amazing way to wrap up the week.” – Hong 10

Ronnie, Logistx, Ives, & Hong 10 on their final shoot in the Nevada desert. © Red Bull