Burnside Skatepark - The world's first DIY skatepark

Although the park has had its share of difficulty and struggles to survive in the constantly changing environment that is Portland, the board who oversees the park and the skateboarding community who love and use it are always willing to do whatever is necessary to keep the park alive. This skatepark can be credited with

, as it was the first large-scale and widely used DIY skatepark in existence. So the next time you head out to a

, thank the creators of the Burnside Skatepark for their dedication to the sport.