Rapper C5’s Top 5 Tips for Creative Freestyle

For California rapper Christopher Pressley, better known as C5, freestyling thrives on conviction as much as it does on technical ability.

“I don’t think it has to be off the top of the head,” he explains over Zoom. “We see a lot of these radio interviews and the artist is doing a freestyle. Nine times out of 10, they’re not coming off the top of their head with that.”

It’s easy to take C5 at his word, considering he has dozens of freestyles to his name. He equates the art of freestyling to “dumping,” honing in on a feeling without a particular subject and just leaving it all in the recording booth.

Case in point, his recent turn on Red Bull “60 Second Freestyle.” The energy in his performance is palpable. C5’s raps about perseverance and his knack for wordplay creates a whirlwind of emotion that seems effortless without phoning it in. Here, he walks us through some of the most important elements of a good freestyle rap.

C5 in Los Angeles © Koury Angelo

Metaphors: Don’t be afraid to flex your creativity.

With freestyling, you want to showcase your talent and what you can do. I feel like metaphors are impressive. People hear them and it makes them react or think and put two and two together. It makes you think a little harder. Say my rhyme is “candle,” you feel me? I could think of something witty to say about this candle. It just forces your brain to work a little more.

I said “These girls left me scarred, now it’s ‘Me, Myself, & Irene.’” I’ve been in some breakups or messed up relationships and I compared it to the Jim Carrey movie. It helps you stand out too because people can understand the reference or the show you’re talking about and get the metaphor. People connect to metaphors as stories.

C5 © Koury Angelo

Vulnerability: Let your audience in.

People also connect to vulnerability. So if you’re being vulnerable and you’re dropping metaphors? It’s just the whole package. Vulnerability is very important because it’s not a lot of it these days. People are yearning for that like ‘It’s not just me.’ That real shit is what people connect to the most. Every time I do the vulnerable shit, it takes off.

A little breather with C5 © Koury Angelo

Experimentation: Push the limits of your artistry.

I also think that freestyling is the time to play with your flow. Challenge yourself to do a flow or a time pattern you’ve never done before. Delivery is just as important as lyrics and flow. People will make a song and it be so simple, but the way they’re saying it will sell it. It’s not what you say, but how you say it.

C5 © Koury Angelo

Process: Establish your own way of creating.

I’ll take the beat and go for a ride in my car. I’m driving around and getting inspired by the things around me. I might see something and then get my first line. Once I get that first line, it’s a wrap after that. I try not to overthink it. Whatever’s on your mind in that moment, start that rap.

Looking forward © Koury Angelo

Live: Experience is the best teacher.

It’s also living, too. I never really recommend any artist just stay in the studio 24/7. I’ve got to live to come up with content. I have to go through things, go places, see things in order to get that inspiration. That’s number one, experiencing life. Also, you should be educating yourself. All those things will come out in the freestyle. Make sure the first line is hard, and then ride it out.