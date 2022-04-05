Watch Caitlin Simmers in 'Crust'

Surfing
However with her new video piece “Crust,” Red Bull surfer Caitlin Simmers has provided exactly that.
Shot on a trip to Mexico with Bella Kenworthy and friends, “Crust” delivers an energetic, real look into Simmers’ world, and additionally, how she sees the world herself. Edited by Simmers, the piece pulls inspiration from the days of VHS surf film nostalgia, replete with grom cameos, stray beach dogs in the foreground, and no shortage of impressive cutbacks and barrels.
Simmers’ excitement is tangible when she talks about the process of editing–a medium that has become her preferred outlet for creative expression. The practice of pairing music with imagery, picking the best moments from a trip, and crafting a story to share that will hopefully stand the test of time–are all key pieces of Simmers’ process, and ones she enjoyed in the making of “Crust.”
Simmers shares that she finds a lot of her inspiration to come from skateboarding and snowboarding, similar subcultures that she enjoys crossing over into surf.. Music also plays a key part in her inspiration–finding the perfect song for a piece drives a lot of her creative energy around film and editing.
“Perspective,” is the word that comes to mind when watching “Crust,” in the sense that it feels alive and exciting to see a surfer’s world, through a surfer’s eyes. Check out the edit here.