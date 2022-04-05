Watch Caitlin Simmers in 'Crust'

Shot on a trip to Mexico with Bella Kenworthy and friends, “Crust” delivers an energetic, real look into Simmers’ world, and additionally, how she sees the world herself. Edited by Simmers, the piece pulls inspiration from the days of VHS surf film nostalgia, replete with grom cameos, stray beach dogs in the foreground, and no shortage of impressive cutbacks and barrels.

