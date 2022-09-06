Red Bull Campus Clutch university esports tournament returns

Red Bull Campus Clutch , the global university student esports tournament, is back for round 2! Open to all college and university students worldwide, players will team up, represent their campus and put their VALORANT skills on display, with the chance to play on the world stage. Last year's competition saw 25,000 student players of all levels from 50 countries take part.

This year's Red Bull Campus Clutch will feature 400 regional events, $20,000 in prize money, and a chance to go to the U.S. national final in Dallas, Texas, and the world final in São Paulo, Brazil. Registration is now open for this year’s tournament.

Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Madrid, Spain, in 2021 © Gianfranco Tripodo

What is Red Bull Campus Clutch? It's a grassroots esports initiative bringing up and coming student VALORANT players of every skill level together as they team up and experience competitive gaming as they have never before. The tournament is played on VALORANT, the 5v5 character-based tactical First Person Shooter (FPS) video game with over 15 million active players. Qualifiers start in September and run through November. The U.S. National Finals will take place November 18-20 in Dallas, Texas the global final will go down in mid December in São Paulo, Brazil.

Similar to collegiate sports, university esports offers a necessary pipeline for up-and-coming talent to enter the burgeoning esports space. In its first year in 2021, the tournament showcased up-and-coming talent who went on to establish a career in the pro scene. Team Egypt demonstrated their skills in their regional qualifiers but had never competed on the global stage before Red Bull Campus Clutch. In the global final in Madrid, Spain, they made the finals but looked sure to place 2nd, as they went down two games to zero, however an inspired reverse sweep saw them claim a 3-2 victory. The strong showing from Team Egypt meant their MVP, Mohamed "shalaby" Shalaby, went on to sign with a pro esports team, Team Vitality.

Team ANUBIS during Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final 2021 in Madrid, Spain © Jacobo Medrano

This year the tournament is back, bigger and better than ever, with over 400 regional events across the world over four months of action. Students nationwide can register now, with qualifying events taking place September to November. Each team of five will progress through qualifiers, with the top teams making their way to U.S. National Final in Dallas, Texas. Here the country's top student teams will go head-to-head, with the winner named Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. National Champion, earning a chance to represent their country in the World Final in São Paulo, Brazil in December.

SPAIN.DLL at the 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Madrid, Spain © Gianfranco Tripodo

By the end of November from the thousands of squads that entered only 50 teams will remain. Each will receive an all-expenses paid invite to the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, a LAN event held in São Paulo, Brazil, that will decide who becomes the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Winner. For many, the event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a live professional event and leave a legacy at their university. The winning team will also receive $20,000 in prize money, and an exclusive VIP experience to a 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour event where all the professional teams compete.

More details on the date and location of the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final will be revealed soon. Details on national and regional events can be found here .