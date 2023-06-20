Red Bull Motorsports
1. Canada in exactly 74 words*
Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna in the record books with his 41st Formula One victory in the Canadian Grand Prix, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver leading every lap for the third consecutive race to extend his championship lead. The win was the milestone 100th in F1 for the team. Fernando Alonso won a race-long tussle for second place with Lewis Hamilton, the Aston Martin driver repelling his Mercedes rival in the closing laps.
* 2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship
2. The Canadian GP in six pics
3. Max makes the stats matter
That Verstappen added another win to his career tally and joined one of the sport's all-time greats in the history books was little surprise given his dominant form in the previous two races in Monaco and Spain, but the road to victory was paved with trapdoors and trip wires, not least in a sodden qualifying session on Saturday.
In an hour-long window where Montreal's crazy climate threw in several curveballs and the track went from damp to semi-dry to soaking wet in seemingly seconds, Verstappen kept his cool and delivered in Q3 to take pole by 1.244secs, Nico Hulkenberg's Haas briefly (and stunningly) joining him on the front row before being demoted for speeding under a red flag period prompted by Oscar Piastri's crashed McLaren.
In more kind yet cool weather on Sunday, Verstappen led every lap for the third straight race – he's now spent the past 224 laps in the lead since Lap 48 of the Miami Grand Prix – and how has a 69-point series lead with eight of this year's 22 races in the books.
Things were trickier in Montreal for team-mate Sergio Pérez, who paid a high price for being on the wrong tire at the wrong time in what he called a "bit of a lottery" in qualifying in the changing conditions, starting the race from 12th place.
Out of position in a rapid RB19, the Mexican began the race on hard tires to go as long as he could before pitting, and stayed out when George Russell (Mercedes) hit the wall on Lap 13 and caused a safety car.
Pérez shadowed Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for much of the race before pitting on the second-last lap to take soft tires for an attempt at fastest lap and an extra world championship point, his lap of 1min 14.481secs on the 70th and final tour giving him an extra point to go with the eight he earned for finishing in sixth place.
4. AlphaTauri pair pay the price
It was a weekend of opportunities lost for Scuderia AlphaTauri in Canada, with Yuki Tsunoda (14th) and Nyck De Vries (18th) missing out on points after incidents in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race respectively.
In his 50th F1 start, Tsunoda finished 16th in qualifying before being hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hulkenberg in Q1, and his pit stop on Lap 1 to take hard tires in an attempt to vault up the order late in the race came to nought.
Team-mate De Vries started from 17th after Tsunoda's penalty, but any chance of a maiden points finish this season was scuppered when he tangled with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on Lap 35, the pair ending up having to reverse out of the Turn 3 escape road to get back on track. The Dutchman was the final car classified, with Russell and Williams' Logan Sargeant the only retirements from the 20 starters.
5. The number you need to know
100: Red Bull's 100th F1 win since debuting in Australia 2005 sees the team become just the fifth constructor to reach a century of victories along with Ferrari (242), McLaren (183), Mercedes (125) and Williams (114). Sunday's win was the team's 18th in the past 19 Grands Prix dating back to last season.
6. The word from the paddock
"To win the 100th Grand Prix for the team is incredible. I never expected to be on these kind of numbers myself, so today has been a great day again."
7. The stats that matter
Drivers' championship top 5
Position
Driver
Team
Points
Gap
1
Max Verstappen
Oracle Red Bull Racing
195
-
2
Sergio Pérez
Oracle Red Bull Racing
126
-69
3
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
117
-78
4
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
102
-93
5
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
68
-127
Constructors' championship top 5
Position
Team
Points
Gap
1
Oracle Red Bull Racing
321
-
2
Mercedes
167
-154
3
Aston Martin
154
-167
4
Ferrari
122
-199
5
Alpine
44
-277
8. Away from the track
9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?
Round 9 (Austria), June 30-July 2
Circuit name/location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
Length/laps: 4.318km, 71 laps
Grands Prix held/debut: 16, 1997
Most successful driver: Max Verstappen (three wins)
Most successful team: Mercedes (five wins)
2022 podium: 1st: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2nd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
10. Inside the wide world of Red Bull Motorsports
Anyone who has ever watched MotoGP knows that Marc Márquez is all in, all the time. But it's been tough going for the six-time premier class world champion in the past few years, with multiple surgeries and injuries seeing him have to fight like never before to reclaim his crown as MotoGP's kingpin.
Marc Márquez – All In is a fascinating five-episode look at 2022, the toughest year of Márquez's career where he balances fear, risk, suffering, excitement and ambition – watch it on Red Bull TV.
