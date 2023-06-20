1. Canada in exactly 74 words*

Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna in the record books with his 41st Formula One victory in the Canadian Grand Prix , the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver leading every lap for the third consecutive race to extend his championship lead. The win was the milestone 100th in F1 for the team. Fernando Alonso won a race-long tussle for second place with Lewis Hamilton, the Aston Martin driver repelling his Mercedes rival in the closing laps.

* 2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Canadian GP in six pics

Canada was Verstappen's fourth win in a row, and second in Montreal © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen nailed the start, and was rarely under pressure from there © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Adrian Newey joined a trio of world champions on the podium © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen mastered treacherous conditions to take his third straight pole © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Jean Alesi, winner in 1995 in Canada, awarded Verstappen his pole prize © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez found the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve tough to tame in a wet qualifying © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max makes the stats matter

Verstappen has now spent the past 224 laps in the lead © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

That Verstappen added another win to his career tally and joined one of the sport's all-time greats in the history books was little surprise given his dominant form in the previous two races in Monaco and Spain, but the road to victory was paved with trapdoors and trip wires, not least in a sodden qualifying session on Saturday.

In an hour-long window where Montreal's crazy climate threw in several curveballs and the track went from damp to semi-dry to soaking wet in seemingly seconds, Verstappen kept his cool and delivered in Q3 to take pole by 1.244secs, Nico Hulkenberg's Haas briefly (and stunningly) joining him on the front row before being demoted for speeding under a red flag period prompted by Oscar Piastri's crashed McLaren.

In more kind yet cool weather on Sunday, Verstappen led every lap for the third straight race – he's now spent the past 224 laps in the lead since Lap 48 of the Miami Grand Prix – and how has a 69-point series lead with eight of this year's 22 races in the books.

Things were trickier in Montreal for team-mate Sergio Pérez , who paid a high price for being on the wrong tire at the wrong time in what he called a "bit of a lottery" in qualifying in the changing conditions, starting the race from 12th place.

Out of position in a rapid RB19, the Mexican began the race on hard tires to go as long as he could before pitting, and stayed out when George Russell (Mercedes) hit the wall on Lap 13 and caused a safety car.

Pérez shadowed Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for much of the race before pitting on the second-last lap to take soft tires for an attempt at fastest lap and an extra world championship point, his lap of 1min 14.481secs on the 70th and final tour giving him an extra point to go with the eight he earned for finishing in sixth place.

4. AlphaTauri pair pay the price

Tsunoda could only make limited progress on race day © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It was a weekend of opportunities lost for Scuderia AlphaTauri in Canada, with Yuki Tsunoda (14th) and Nyck De Vries (18th) missing out on points after incidents in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race respectively.

In his 50th F1 start, Tsunoda finished 16th in qualifying before being hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hulkenberg in Q1, and his pit stop on Lap 1 to take hard tires in an attempt to vault up the order late in the race came to nought.

Team-mate De Vries started from 17th after Tsunoda's penalty, but any chance of a maiden points finish this season was scuppered when he tangled with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on Lap 35, the pair ending up having to reverse out of the Turn 3 escape road to get back on track. The Dutchman was the final car classified, with Russell and Williams' Logan Sargeant the only retirements from the 20 starters.

5. The number you need to know

100: Red Bull's 100th F1 win since debuting in Australia 2005 sees the team become just the fifth constructor to reach a century of victories along with Ferrari (242), McLaren (183), Mercedes (125) and Williams (114). Sunday's win was the team's 18th in the past 19 Grands Prix dating back to last season.

6. The word from the paddock

"To win the 100th Grand Prix for the team is incredible. I never expected to be on these kind of numbers myself, so today has been a great day again." Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 195 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 126 -69 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 117 -78 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 102 -93 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 68 -127

Constructors' championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 321 - 2 Mercedes 167 -154 3 Aston Martin 154 -167 4 Ferrari 122 -199 5 Alpine 44 -277

8. Away from the track

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 9 (Austria), June 30-July 2

Circuit name/location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

Length/laps: 4.318km, 71 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 16, 1997

Most successful driver: Max Verstappen (three wins)

Most successful team: Mercedes (five wins)

2022 podium: 1st: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2nd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

