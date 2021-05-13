Canyon Barry is known for shooting underhand freethrows, but it’s a history of excellence and lineage on and off the court that truly distinguishes him. On the court, he set the University of Florida’s all-time career record for consecutive free throws made with 42 and led the Gators to a 27-9 record in his final season, advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight. More recently, he was a member of the 2019 USA 3x3 World Cup Team that claimed an historic first gold medal for the USA with a 7-0 record and was the USA's second-leading scorer with 39 points, which ranked fifth among all competitors.