Canyon Barry
Canyon Barry is known for shooting underhand freethrows, but it’s a history of excellence and lineage on and off the court that truly distinguishes him. On the court, he set the University of Florida’s all-time career record for consecutive free throws made with 42 and led the Gators to a 27-9 record in his final season, advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight. More recently, he was a member of the 2019 USA 3x3 World Cup Team that claimed an historic first gold medal for the USA with a 7-0 record and was the USA's second-leading scorer with 39 points, which ranked fifth among all competitors.
Off the court, he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in physics and a Masters degree in Nuclear Engineering, picking up his degree days after competing at the 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals after turning in a capstone paper titled "Investigations in Neutron Multiplicity Using Helium-4 Detectors." In high scool, he earned Academic All-State first team honors in tennis, track & field and basketball. Musically, he was first chair euphonium, a brass instrument, in the concert band and wind ensemble.
His dad is NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry, who also shot free throws underhanded, and he has five half siblings - Scooter, Brent, Jon, Drew and Shannon – three of whom played in the NBA and another who won a national title at Kansas. His mother was a standout basketball player at the College of William & Mary and worked for USA Basketball as the women’s program assistant executive director for 11 years.
Growing up, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a Boy Scout of America, and when not hooping, he enjoys playing the guitar and piano, surfing, playing golf, hang gliding and mentalism.