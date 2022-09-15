With a scrapbook full of memories, Carissa Moore reveals more of herself

Carissa Moore —five-time world champion, Olympic gold medalist, all-around grand stateswoman of surfing—has known that she’d clinched one of the top two spots on the rankings since June. And while Stephanie Gilmore eventually snagged the world title this year, Moore’s season has been marked by consistent results, an upbeat demeanor and a big-number August birthday.

In the lead up to Moore's season-closer, her friends at Red Bull gifted her with a celebration of her journey: a scrapbook that captures a range of meaningful and telling moments; a compilation of stories told in snapshots. There are once-in-a-lifetime moments, like her tow session at Jaws ("I'm not a big wave surfer," she notes); early-career moments, like her stint as a Roxy girl; and the quieter, in-between moments, like a walk on the beach with her husband and their dog.

The scrapbook is especially sweet given Moore’s own fondness for the craft. It’s also an opportunity for a few quiet moments with her, far from the typical crush of media or high-stakes heats. As Moore flips through the pages, sitting cross-legged on a couch, different photos prompt anecdotes, memories, laughs, and small confessions. The result is a sense of intimacy and a sense of who she is as a person, in the contest jersey and out.

In the first few pages, she shares a goofy-faced snap of her and a friend from Hurley, her longtime sponsor. Next, it’s Moore destroying a righthander in a wave pool, followed by a glimpse of her at a natural swimming hole. Within seconds, the pictures reveal how the public moments of her life—the high-performance surfing, the constant achievement, and world tour life—co-exists with the private. Behind the scenes, she doesn’t take herself too seriously, she explores the places she travels, she holds friends close.

As Moore continues perusing the book, photographs from her childhood start to crop up, too. Through these snaps—here’s Moore as an infant, posed with swim goggles and adult-size flippers; there’s Moore as a toddler, seated in a plastic, pink Lamborghini made for kids—the sheer ordinariness of them, is like a proverbial curtain pulling back. She may have a gold medal and more trophies than she can count, but her childhood memories look like other people’s.

The photos also spur Moore to talk about family; to share stories and lineage that she’s proud of. Her mother, she shares, was adopted by Chinese parents. Because of that, Moore grew up with Chinese traditions like wearing red for good luck and making gau, a steamed rice pudding.

Moore’s father, meanwhile, may be well known as her longtime coach but, she says, he’s also an artist. It was her dad who created the wing-style spray for all her boards. And it was her dad who brought back the spray in 2019, as a way to help Moore remember what it felt like to be a kid, and the pure joy of surfing that went with it.

I do my best when I’m in love with riding waves. Carissa Moore

“There were a few years on tour when I fell into not having as much fun and trying to make everybody else happy,” she says. “I do my best when I’m in love with riding waves.”

Elsewhere in the scrapbook are small surprises, like the accomplishments that have stayed with her. A set of photos that stands out to her come from her 2009 Surfer Magazine cover shot and accompanying story. Moore was just a teenager at the time, and only the fourth-ever woman to grace the front page of the outlet.

“They had very few girls on the cover, so that was a big moment in my career,” she says, pausing to savor it again. The shot was also, arguably, one of the defining moments in her decade-plus friendship with photographer Jason Kenworthy. Over the years, she says, he and his family have become close friends.

The scrapbook, endearingly, highlights that connection, shot by shot. Some of the photos in the book were by him; others are of him and his children. In an especially cute one, Moore somehow got his kids to wash her car: the photo features them with sudsy arms and smiles that spring from the screen.

Still other shots show Moore with tots in the water. In one photo, she’s taking off effortlessly on a wave with a child on the board with her, perfectly positioned. In another she’s giving a ride, boogie-board style, to a kid with inflated swimmies on his arms, blissfully unaware of his chauffeur’s outsized resume.

“This world that we live in moves so fast,” says Moore. “[When] we can bring people back to the moment and share that joy…it’s like nothing else.”

Moore wasn’t trying to be meta, but zeroing in on the moments—that is, the moments that add up to a life—is what this book of photos does for her, and observers. Taken together, the pictures are a portrait of a multifaceted woman; someone with a highly public persona who knows how to enjoy, prioritize and protect her life behind the scenes.

“When this is all said and done,” she says, “all the friends I’ve made, from traveling and competing, is what will last forever.

“The end.”