Caroline Marks: Top career moments

What motivates Caroline Marks to push herself to the limit? The record-setting surfer says her ambition never wavers, no matter the task at hand. The World Champion surfer explains her relentless personal drive.

“No matter what game it is, I’m super competitive,” she says. “It’s just something in me—I want to be the best at everything. I’ve always been that way.”

Caroline Marks looking relaxed at Teahupo'o © Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

Marks has been rocking the boat since she entered the professional surfing circuit, and her career timeline is packed with first-time-in-history surfing achievements. Her intense drive has led Marks all over the world’s shores as she’s claimed title after title. While she may be the most famous Marks, it’s also safe to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the competitive family tree.

01 Early life and background

From horseback to wave rider: Introduction to surfing

One of six children, Marks is part of a Florida family that loves the outdoors. She’s also proof that a little healthy sibling rivalry can go a long way. As a kid, she was a dedicated horseback rider until she got on her first surfboard at age 10. Her older brothers Zach and Luke were avid surfers, and up to that point, Marks was happy to let that be their thing. But when she started wanting to be like them, she got on the water, and she was a natural on her first try.

2 min Caroline Marks' Winning Spirit Hear from Caroline Marks and her family talk about her natural competitiveness and desire to be a world champion.

Newly struck with the motivation to be better than her brothers, Marks was determined to conquer the waves. It didn’t take long — in a Red Bull interview , her father, Darren Marks, explained how his daughter started surfing on a Friday.

“And by the following Sunday,” Darren said, his daughter “went from barely being able to stand up to actually doing turns!”

Now, her brother Luke says she’s the surfer everyone in the family looks up to.

“We’re trying to surf like her now!” he says.

Wunderkind extraordinaire: Early surf competition titles

Marks’ competitive spirit quickly steered her toward the world of youth surfing tournaments, and her natural abilities made her a force to be reckoned with. One year after first entering the water, she claimed the top U.S. amateur surfing title at the Under-12 Surfing America Prime.

From there, success would only continue to swell like a wave for the rising surf star. In 2015 and 2016, she experienced several significant career milestones, including a Vans U.S. Open Jr. Champion win and a Volcom World VQS championship. She also snatched first place at the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) Open Girls Championship — once at age 13 and again a year later.

Caroline Marks in Mentawai Islands, Indonesia in 2022 © Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool

Marks got her first taste of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour at age 13 as well. As a wildcard surfer at the Swatch Pro in the Lower Trestles, she became the youngest person ever to compete in the Championship Tour. By the time she was 15 years old, Marks had 17 national titles to her name.

02 Qualification and highlights for the WSL Championship Tour

Making the cut and first Championship placement

Just two years after her wildcard breakthrough performance, Marks landed another WSL Championship Tour record-breaking accomplishment. At the age of 15, she became the youngest person in history to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour. She’s enjoyed some impressive victories on the Championship Tour since, going toe-to-toe with other U.S. surfing greats such as Stephanie Gilmore and Carissa Moore .

Marks earned the first of her WSL Championship rankings in 2019, a year after she was crowned Rookie of the Year. She won two WSL Championship Tour events that year, finishing second overall in the world after losing by a hair to Moore. That wouldn’t be the case the next time the two surfers competed.

Riding the wave to WSL Championship victory

Caroline Marks after winning the 2023 World Title © Thiago Diz/World Surf League/Getty Images

Marks wouldn’t return to the WSL Championship Tour until 2023, following her time making a mark at other international surf competitions on the world stage. That year, when she returned to the Lower Trestles, where she began her WSL surfing journey, she rode straight to first place.

In a nail-biting competitive victory, Marks beat out Moore for the WSL Championship title in the final heats of the Women’s Final. In a perfect full-circle inspirational moment of Championship Tour success, Marks’ fans greeted her after her win with inflatable alligators to celebrate her Florida roots. As she told Red Bull , she doesn’t take winning this big at such a young age for granted.

"It’s a totally surreal experience,” she says “It’s a life-long dream that I made happen at 21. It’s just really special.”

03 Off the waves: Personal and philanthropic achievements

Marks’ love of the ocean is apparent even when she’s far from the shore. One of her greatest non-surfing achievements has been to use her platform to spread awareness about coastal and coral restoration. Namely, she has partnered with SeaTrees , an organization dedicated to regenerating ocean ecosystems. She went to Bali with the organization to see firsthand how SeaTrees works to protect the ecosystems within the iconic waves Marks loves to ride.

”I've never really done something like that before so I wanted to get involved,” she says. “Some of my favorite waves are over reefs, and having healthy coral reefs is really important to the overall well-being of the planet. My life is pretty much in the ocean 90% of the time, so having a healthy ocean and healthy coral means a lot to me.”

For Marks, setting a good example is just as important as breaking surfing records. From her work with SeaTrees to inspiring the next generation of young surfers, Marks pushes herself to be better in all facets of life.

“Personally, I just want to be a great person and a great role model, and also just be the best surfer I can be,” she says. “If I do that, the rest will fall into place.”

Caroline Marks: Pushing herself to new heights every day

Marks already has a lot to be proud of. With a career encompassing so many titles and record-setting moments, it would be easy to kick back and relax. But given her strong fighting spirit, that just wouldn’t be Marks’ style. As she sets her sights on future world-stage competitions, Marks isn’t slowing down anytime soon.