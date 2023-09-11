Caroline Marks: "You have to believe in it to do it"

When I qualified, there was a huge age gap between me and the next youngest girl. I felt like a little bit on my own program. And you know, the girls who were on Tour had a relationship with one another for so long. It took a few events, but everyone was really cool and welcoming. And I was just trying to be nice to everyone, because I was really starstruck. And then, as time goes on, it’s like, I’m really starstruck, but now I want to beat you.

Look, all of us girls want to rip each other’s heads off in the water. But when we come on land, we’re all friends and we all have so much respect for one another, and that’s really cool.