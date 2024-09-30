Crossfire: Carson Storch vs. Carson Brown

had a vision to achieve an epic ride exercising the best of their sport on two-wheels on the same trail. With multiple points of crossing down the intricately crafted course carved into the PNW landscape, these two action sports pros pushed the limits of their respective disciplines and showcased what’s possible on two wheels in their new project "Crossfire."

The trails, designed by Jason Baker of Dream Traxx for the motocross route and Josh Venti for the bike route, highlighted the best of both dirt bikes and mountain bikes, in what Storch referred to as an “ode to freeride.” Brown took on the adventure with his trusty 2006 Suzuki RM250, while Storch brought his Propain Bicycles Red Bull Rampage bike into the mix.