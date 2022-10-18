An inside look behind Carson Storch's 2022 Red Bull Rampage line
What did your preparation look like leading up to this Rampage?
It feels like we were just out here—a year flew by! I came into this Rampage feeling much more prepared physically. I've never competed at this site, so I'm excited to be here.
I've been on the bike a lot over the past few months, and competing in Proving Grounds helped me get back into that competition mode. My body also feels good, making me excited to be here. It always takes months of mental preparation with how gnarly this event is, but I ultimately feel excited—which speaks to all the prep I've done.
This year will be your 8th Red Bull Rampage. How does this year's competition compare to previous Rampages?
My first Rampage felt like survival mode. Now with more experience under my belt, I'm at a place where I feel relatively comfortable riding out here. Knowing how to build and what to expect makes the entire experience more approachable. I have fewer question marks when it comes to guinea pigging and riding certain features.
Given that you've never competed here, are you excited about this year's venue?
I haven't spent much time here, but I have always looked at it from the top ridgeline. When you look at something with a "Rampage perspective," the terrain looks completely different from just going out and riding for fun, so the amount of terrain we have to choose from is mind-blowing.
This venue is chock full of Rampage history. How did this era in Rampage inspire you and your career?
I watched those past competitions live and vividly remember everything those guys hit, especially the features that Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, and Brandon Semenuk were riding. This venue demonstrated our sport's progression. At the time, it was some of the biggest features getting built, tricked, and hit. Even just walking around the venue, it's cool to remember where everyone made their lines. Kyle "norbs" Norbraten spun a drop right next to where we're building this huge drop, so there's history all over this site.
The 2008-2013 period was notable because the athletes could use wooden ramps/drops in their lines. Nowadays, every feature is hand built and made with the natural terrain. How does it feel to compare and contrast from then to now?
Yeah, this site was the first year they pre-built wooden features, so it's pretty special to think about the progression in building and riding since then. One major factor for the progression is water access for building our lines. Having water more accessible is changing the game on what we can build and how big we can go. We can make these massive features and have the right kind of run-outs to go with them.
How would you describe this year's venue?
It's gnarly terrain and pretty consistent throughout the whole site. With the 2016/'17/'21 site, the top only had about three ways down the mountain. Here it's more balanced from the top, and there's a ton of terrain to work with. There's a little bit of everything, which is why it's such a great venue.
Despite hosting four contests, it feels like a fresh site. Some old lines are getting rebuilt, but many of the features are new. It's pretty exciting, for sure. Even though old elements are coming back to life, a lot of the lines will look and feel new.
During the course walk, what kind of features caught your eye?
I just wanted a balance of big mountain steeps and a couple of big features that I could trick all the way down my line. My goal was to find a 50/50 balance between freeride and big mountain riding. Ultimately I'm pretty psyched with the line choice. I'm teaming up with Tom Van Steenbergen for most of my line, and we're both excited about our direction. It's how I want to represent freeride mountain biking on the big stage.
What are some of the marquee features of your line?
The main crux of our line is this new big drop. We just wrapped it up this morning, which was a huge relief for both of our dig crews. It's a massive drop in the middle, and it's pretty similar to some of the big drops we've done at past Rampages.
Tom and I teamed up because we wanted to make our features a little more fun to ride. It's still a huge drop—but a little more inviting than some of the drops I've taken in past competitions, and we're hoping it will be trickable. At past Rampages, my dig crew and I have taken on these big projects by ourselves, and they were so time-intensive that it was hard to address the rest of my line. This year my goal was to find a better balance with the digging, so we could make the whole line ride well.
You're known for your massive 360s at Rampage. Should we anticipate a few on competition day this Friday?
It's obvious that if I build a big drop, I'll want to spin it. It's just one of my favorite things to do!
This year's event is an interesting mix of Rampage Veterans and fresh faces. So what excites you about this year's competition?
We've got all the heavy hitters in our sport out here. It's going to be cool to see how veterans—like Kyle Strait, Cam Zink, and Brandon Semenuk—reinterpret a site they've already spent so much time on. Then there are the new guys like Dylan Stark—that's going to be exciting for everyone to see what he does.
I think this year's venue is the coolest piece of all this. Seeing how everyone interprets it will be exciting because it's a fresh zone with how it's being built.