Catching Up with Carissa Moore

To say that Carissa Moore had a hectic 2021 would be an understatement. Alongside competing full-time throughout the year, last August the Hawaiian made history by winning the first-ever gold medal in surfing. Less than a month later, she triumphed again: in September of last year, she won her fifth world title, a feat accomplished by only two other women in the history of professional surfing.

But this summer, Moore will hit a milestone that even civilian surfers can relate to: in August, she’ll celebrate her 30th birthday. As Moore surfs her way toward the cusp of 30, she’s still embracing the lighter side of life.

The warmer months are Moore’s favorite of the year. Between longer days and waves near her side of Oahu, it’s a season for her to savor simple pleasures.

Carissa Moore is ready for summer © Zak Noyle

“When I think of summer I think of some of our best surf sessions at home at one of my local spots,” she said. “I think of skateboarding with our dogs in our favorite neighborhood or playing until eight o'clock, while the sun is still out.”

Moore recently channeled that sense of joy at a photoshoot for Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot . Fitting well with the drink’s strawberry, apricot and peach flavors, she sported a bathing suit from the collection she designed with Hurley. The shoot was at a beach she visited often as a child; she recalled beautiful mornings there, watching the sun rise.

One major difference from her summers of childhood, however, is the competitive surf schedule. With a Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot in hand, between June and August, she’ll start a world tour that has five events, from Indonesia to El Salvador and South Africa to Tahiti—not to mention Brazil, too. Yet, Moore’s staying focused on the here and now. That’s partly her strategy to be well-prepared and grounded in the moment; it’s also because of the mid-season cutoff in which surfers whose rankings fall below a certain threshold have to requalify. While Moore is already well-positioned to make the cut, she’s taking things one step at a time.

Carissa Moore is ready for summer © Zak Noyle

“I've just really, really focused on what's right in front of me,” she said. “Every day I'm trying to find some waves to surf. I’m training and trying to check all my boxes before I leave. There are a few things that I'm starting to settle into this season and figure out where I need to fine-tune.”

“That's the best part about being home. You can let your guard down, go back to the drawing board and pay attention to your weaknesses so that when you get back on the road, things are feeling really good.”

It’s not just her physical performance to which Moore’s attending. It’s her mental health, too. At a juncture between the global spotlight and a phase of her life that’s still to be defined, taking a beat is central to her well-being.

“Candidly, it's important to rest and reset and refocus and take that time to really understand where you're at before moving forward—instead of just going, going, going all the time,” she said.

Carissa Moore © Zak Noyle

“I'm no longer the young one coming up,” she said. “I'm one of the older girls on tour. It's taking a little bit of getting used to; I’m shifting my perspective and embracing it. The next generation has a fresh perspective and a different type of motivation. I'm just trying to feel my way through and enjoy every step of the way.”

As Moore approaches her upcoming milestone birthday, she’s also finding contentment and confidence in where she is, right now.

“I feel more comfortable in my skin and in my decision making,” she said. “I still have my off days where things don't feel right. But for the most part, I've established the values that are most important to me and how I want to live my life. I know who really matters and don't think so much about what other people think of me, which is very freeing.”

The trick has been to find some balance between the extremes. And that, she said, is why summer is her ride-or-die time of year.

“For me, it's about simplifying and enjoying the days on the beach. Reconnecting to nature, the ocean and your family. [It’s about] making time for those things so you can feel rejuvenated for when it's time to be back in attack mode.”