Changing Perspective: Women Working In Motorsports

Riders at Cody Webb ’s Enduro clinic put their heads together to work out how they’d navigate various obstacles on dirt bikes—think muddy creek beds, steep inclines and rocky terrain. At the same time, a small group of women photographers were learning how to capture the perfect shot of the fast-paced action from Al Arena, one of the best mentors in motorsports photography.t was no less tricky a task.

Following Red Bull Tennessee Knockout over the weekend of August 13th, three hand-selected photographers took part in a photo clinic in the mountains of Jasper, Tennessee. It’s no secret the motorsports industry is male dominated, and that means the photographers who capture the industry are often men, too. In an effort to level the playing field, Red Bull teamed up with Arena to host a workshop dedicated to bringing more photograpHERs onto the scene. The three photographers and their mentor shot an Enduro clinic where riders were also practicing their skills, and it meant carrying heavy camera equipment up and down mountainsides, clinging to trees and working hard to get just the right shot.

Luckily, the three artists were up to the task, although each comes from different parts of the country and creative backgrounds. Wrenne Evans, 27, grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and cut her photo chops shooting bands of every genre in Music City. She’s been on the road for about two years now, traveling with bands to capture their tours and shows. Amy Lentz, 35, left a career in mental health behind after stumbling across her first IndyCar race four years ago and falling in love with the sport. Lentz had worked previously with Arena, backing her up and providing a second camera angle for races. Alyssa Del Valle, 32, played basketball as a child and wanted to capture the excitement of sports on camera. She found herself photographing football for the University of Miami and other clients. Del Valle says she got a lot of work by hustling hard and asking for every opportunity she could find.

Brian Pearce at Red Bull Cody Webb Clinic. © Alyssa Del Valle / Red Bull Content Pool

These talented and hard-workingphotographers were matched in expertise and care only by Arena, a motorsports photography legend with two decades of experience. Arena has shot for Red Bull as well as Mazda, Ferrari NA and Wired and is one of a handful of women photographers working in the industry. Arena says her parents were photographers and as a child she found their work inspiring; She still remembers the fond memory of the hemp strap on her father’s camera. Still, her teaching and mentorship wasn’t specific to a single gender.

“[It’s] not what females need to know, but what motorsports photographers need to know,” Arena says. “[We learned a] lot of the basics, getting good shots, lighting, showing movement.”

Al Arena participates in motorsports photography clinic © Christian Pondella

Together, the four trooped out to the Enduro clinic and talked through their shots, including how to pan—a technique Arena says leaves the focus on the subject of the photo, because the background is blurred out through motion, and the rider is crisp and sharp, almost as if time were standing still. Afterwards, Arena had each photographer choose the photos they liked best and walked through feedback on each, after which they all shared with each other.

Cody Webb and participants prepare to ride. © Amy Lentz / Red Bull Content Pool

“There’s art to the way you shoot,” Del Valle told Lentz of her work; throughout the clinic it seemed the photographers wanted to support the others as much as themselves.

Although they do think it’s already headed in that direction, Del Valle, Lentz and Evans all agreed the industry needs to change and become more inclusive—especially for women. Evans says more companies are taking diversity and inclusion seriously, and that it can feel validating to be the only woman in a male-dominated press pit at a show, but that there are drawbacks to being a female photographer, too. Lentz agrees, and says that when she shows up for work she’s often the only woman there, and that getting work may require more hoops to jump through. Del Valle says sports photography can feel like a boy’s club, and that older male photographers with experience often act like they don’t want women intruding in their spaces or even standing in the same places they plan to get the perfect photo.

“There [are] very few women and the men made it clear—especially those with seniority—you weren’t welcome in their space,” Del Valle says.

Amy Lentz participates in motorsports photography clinic. © Christian Pondella

Arena, who says even she struggles with imposter syndrome from time to time, says that over time female photographers gain more respect in their craft. She says drivers across motorsports know her now, making her recognizable and easier to accept. For newcomers, it may not be so easy, but these are exactly the challenges clinics like these hope to address. It was clear Arena’s expertise, mentorship and feedback had made an impact on the photographers; at the end of the trip, Arena offered to keep messaging the photographers and give them advice on any job they might work.

Getting a little muddy © Wrenne Evans / Red Bull Content Pool

It was a successful weekend, but there’s still progress to be made. The photographers said that after the clinic was over they’d still need increased access to jobs, opportunities and expensive camera gear to stay on top of a fast-changing industry. With such talented, hard-working photographers engaging in ongoing education, it’s up to a changing industry to make room for them.