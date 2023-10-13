Chris LaRocca unveils anticipated new album, "i cried my eyes out"

“As creatives, we sacrifice so much of our personal lives and mental health to get to where we want to be," LaRocca shares. "All that the audience sees is the final result - they don't see any of what went into it, and I wanted to pull the curtain back on that process and what it does to us. With this album I wanted to be unapologetically raw about how a lot of artists and creatives feel but don't speak about publicly. It's okay to feel like you're not where you want to be, and I just want everyone who's struggling in their own lives to find some solace in that idea. It's not an easy pathway, and there will be tears for many reasons, but if you can push through and make something you're proud of that can inspire others to do the same, you're doing something right.”