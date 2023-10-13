© Andrew McEnaney
Chris LaRocca unveils anticipated new album, "i cried my eyes out"
The album’s title track became the song that convinced LaRocca to keep pursuing the solo side of his career. “It tied the whole project together, and everything in my life started to make sense."
Effortlessly traversing indie rock, soulful R&B and powerhouse pop, Chris LaRocca is as impressive in his production as he is in his prose.
The Toronto-based producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist just released his 13-track album, "i cried my eyes out," on Red Bull Records/Wonderchild. Getting personal with listeners, he shines a light on internal struggles he’s faced but been reluctant to speak about, until now.
His vulnerability on issues with the music industry, falling out of love, and finding his voice are triumphant moments on the record. Accompanying the album, the official video for “i cried my eyes out” personifies these ups and downs he’s embraced over the last few years, told through four relatable stories.
With this album I wanted to be unapologetically raw about how a lot of artists and creatives feel but don't speak about publicly.
“As creatives, we sacrifice so much of our personal lives and mental health to get to where we want to be," LaRocca shares. "All that the audience sees is the final result - they don't see any of what went into it, and I wanted to pull the curtain back on that process and what it does to us. With this album I wanted to be unapologetically raw about how a lot of artists and creatives feel but don't speak about publicly. It's okay to feel like you're not where you want to be, and I just want everyone who's struggling in their own lives to find some solace in that idea. It's not an easy pathway, and there will be tears for many reasons, but if you can push through and make something you're proud of that can inspire others to do the same, you're doing something right.”
"i cried my eyes out" tracklist:
- difficult
- like u
- break up coach
- i cried my eyes out
- deep end
- life of the party
- linger
- gloria
- switch
- left out
- bad
- troubadours
- because of u
In the summer of 2023, LaRocca released two EPs – "perhaps!" and "smile because it happened" – with tracks from each project across "i cried my eyes out." The four new songs are welcomed additions, including “bad,” a dreamy and anthemic heartbreaker, and “troubadours,” an introspective page from LaRocca’s past, dripping in silky harmonies. While he’s known for working with artists like Kali Uchis, Russ, and Stray Kids, LaRocca has carved his own unique sound on this full-length. He’ll be touring and sharing it with audiences in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto next month, with tickets on sale here.
Looking ahead, he has simple aims for the role he wants his music to play for people. The album contains themes of growing up, struggling, and letting your family down – things he sees everyone being able to understand. “We’re all in the same boat,” he shares. “There’s no power dynamics here. If you’re listening to my music, you’re my friend now – I just want people to feel like they’re in my community.”