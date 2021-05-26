Born and raised in New Jersey, Chrissy Costanza first rose to fame as the captivating singer of alternative act “Against the Current” and has since become one of the most recognizable female voices in gaming.

While still in high school, Costanza and her ATC bandmates, Dan Gow and Will Ferri, blew up online and quickly caught the attention of Fueled by Ramen (Warner Music, home of Twenty One Pilots and Panic At The Disco).

After a critically acclaimed debut album and sold-out world tour, Chrissy was approached by Riot Games in 2017 to be the voice of the League of Legends anthem “Legends Never Die.” An avid member of the gaming community, Chrissy jumped at the opportunity. The song was a massive success (over 200 million streams to date) and she ended up performing at the LOL World Championship in 2917.

The response was so overwhelming that Riot invited her to feature on the 2019 League of Legends anthem “Phoenix” alongside Cailin Russo, and once again perform at the World Championship in Paris in association with Louis Vuitton (the only singer in Riot Games history to feature on two Legends sons).

2020 kept Chrissy in the studio with her ATC bandmates working on their forthcoming album (due 2021) which has already proven to be their breakthrough offering, as well as embarking on one of her most exciting projects to date: Hosting her own show as one of the founding talents on the gaming X music culture network VENN.

Chrissy maintains a commanding social media presence of almost 2 million followers where she connects with her global fan base over music as well as her interests in beauty and gaming.