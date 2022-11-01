Christian Crosby collabs with DJ Jazzy Jeff on new music and video, '1984'

Christian. Crosby.

That’s a name that possesses a euphonious tone when said out loud. This dulcet carries into Christian’s musical lyrics as he continues to influence the Philadelphia musical scene.

Christian Crosby © Courtesy of Christian Crosby

For Christian, it was a new experience to create this song as he was challenged by Jazzy Jeff in “Camp Magnificent" while staying at his house. “I was living at Jazzy Jeff’s House and he put me through these challenges," said Christian. "We called it 'Camp Magnificent' because he goes by The Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff.”

While Christian was there, Jazzy Jeff put him to the test. “I recorded it by myself without him being present and it was funny because he put me through all of these different challenges while I was living with him,” Christian said. “This particular song I wrote in a few hours after hearing a beat that Jazzy created.”

Christian listened to the beat and began asking Jazzy questions about how the song made him feel. Christian scribbled down some of Jazzy’s answers, in which he infused into the lyrics. After writing the verses and track, Christian was ready to record. However, Jazzy made one note… “Make sure you rap with an old school flow.”

Christian Crosby and DJ Jazzy Jeff © Courtesy of Christian Crosby

And it worked. The song was recorded and produced later that day. All part of “Camp Magnificent.”

But why was it named “1984”?

“After I finished it, Jazzy told me he loved it. But we didn’t have a name so I asked him,” Christian said. “Jazzy told me we need to name it '1984.' I couldn’t agree more, it was the best time and from RUN DMC to LL Cool J to even him and Fresh Prince. It felt right to name it that."

As Christian continues to create, he subtly instills Philadelphia into his process.

Christian Crosby © Courtesy of Christian Crosby

“I mean Philly is my city. I love this city and want people to think of me as a Philly artist because I genuinely live, breathe, eat and sleep this city everyday. It's not part of my process to integrate it.”

The music video for “1984” shows that Christian truly is about his city. Project Positive, a Philadelphia based dance organization that uses hip- hop to inspire the youth & community, is featured in the music video as the breakers. This, along with references to Rocky in songs like “Good Hire” further proves he wants to represent Philadelphia.

As the music continues to flow, Christian and Jazzy’s relationship continues to blossom. They have a few more projects and songs in the queue, but they are taking their time to put them out.

“When it comes to producing and putting out this music, we are doing it for ourselves. We have fun with it, and want to inspire and make people happy. We're not doing this for the recording companies, sponsors, those folks. We’re doing it because we want to and we have fun with it.”