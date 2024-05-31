Skate legend Christian Hosoi reminisces about the '80s in Venice Beach

Yeah, it was raw. It was real, you know what I mean? There were no cell phones. So everybody had to show up and be present and to hold down, but the locals all kept an eye out for each other and looked out for one another. I think that's kind of a lost art, so to speak, because everybody's so caught up in trying to be an entrepreneur all the time, rather than, you know, be local to your local neighborhood and to your crew and to your brotherhood and sisterhood.

We would always meet down there to set up the quarter pipe to the wall. We would set up the jump ramp in the middle of the boardwalk and then everybody would come around, and then we would get a huge crowd. It was like training all day long, you know? Vert was already hot and killer at the time but you can't take a vert ramp down to the beach. We had to create a scene and it was street style back then, you know what I mean? It wasn't like a plaza that had rails and hubbas or anything. It was more like curbs and pole jams and jump ramps; quarter pipes and a jump ramp to the wall. We really got creative with our skateboarding. Breakdancing was a huge thing back then as well and people would gather around in a circle and battle. So we would do street plant circles and just have a blast.

That's the environment that we grew up in. It was so new at the time. Skateboarding wasn't massive yet, and they would be trying to tell us punk kids to get off the beach. “You're ruining our wall, you’re spray painting on the walls.” But when they realized that there was a culture there, people would come from everywhere to see it. Peak skaters would come from all over the world to see whoever it may be. I mean, it was this place where you can come and really just express yourself however you want, whenever you want. And I think that kind of environment was perfect for us to progress the sport as well—to try something new, to always be innovative, to create new obstacles. We created the different types of skating and went from skate parks and pools to vert ramps and mini ramps and the next thing, we're doing wall rides and riding flat walls—no ramp at all. Like trying to grind a four foot wall with no transition. Tim Jackson doing his gnarly wall maneuvers.