Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will win game of the year – here’s why

To say that gamers have been eating good in 2025 would be a colossal understatement. Triple-A releases have been relatively sparse, but in this void, indie games and smaller projects have thrived, providing new spins on familiar genres, moving storytelling and mind-bending mechanics. Titles like Hades 2, Hollow Knight Silksong and Blue Prince have generated huge praise from both fans and critics, but there’s only one title that we believe exemplifies everything great about gaming this year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Here, we’re putting forward our argument for this modern classic to take the big prize in 2025. If you haven’t checked out Clair Obscur yet, consider this your sign to embark.

01 An epic story

Clair Obscur follows in the tradition of Final Fantasy – a ragtag team of adventurous heroes comes together to quest through unknown lands and vanquish a god-like foe that threatens total destruction. But like the best tales from its inspirations, Clair Obscur’s strength lies in its characters. From the stoic Gustave to the whimsical Esquie, you will fall in love with Clair Obscur’s cast time and time again throughout your playthrough, as their individual struggles and growing bonds tug at your heartstrings.

It’d take a heart of stone not to fall in love with Clair Obscur’s cast © Kepler Interactive/Steam Store

Clair Obscur’s lore is also fascinating. Its heroes are set against a godly villain called the Paintress, who has the power to vanish humans as soon as they reach a certain age. Concerningly, this number has been counting down by one per year, starting at 99. When we join our heroes, the number has reduced to 33, and it doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out what will happen when that number counts down to zero. But beyond this simple premise lie some spellbinding twists and turns, culminating in an ending that will live in the memories of fans for years to come.

02 A feast for the senses

As you’d expect for a game inspired by the very spirit of creativity, Clair Obscur’s art is gorgeous, stirring and utterly unique. The game is set in an alternate world inspired by the Belle Époque, and sees the Expeditioners exploring dreamlike fantasy landscapes awash with painterly flourishes. Although the game was made without a triple-A budget, the art design is simply flawless, presenting jaw-dropping vistas, enchanting creatures and unforgettable characters.

This isn’t the Paris you know © Kepler Interactive/Steam Store

The music, composed primarily by Lorien Testard, is equally arresting, incorporating elements of classical, opera, techno, rock and metal. Many of its memorable battles and cutscenes are underscored with some of the finest pieces in the history of gaming. Moreover, its fusion of genres and styles is truly original and uniquely fitting for its distinct aesthetic.

03 A fight to remember

If you’ve heard anything about Clair Obscur, you’ve probably heard about its phenomenal battle system. The game’s high-octane fights are turn-based, similar to traditional JRPGs, but with some exciting twists – quick-time events that determine the effectiveness of your attacks, dodges that allow you to avoid damage entirely, and parries that you can use with precise timing to counter enemy blows. Combine parries with Pictos (more on those shortly) and you can create some truly devastating builds. It’s the perfect marriage of strategy and action, both accessible and deeply rewarding.

Clair Obscur’s boss battles are spectacular © Kepler Interactive/Steam Store

04 A character-building experience

Streamer extraordinaire Kameto has sunk hundreds of hours into Clair Obscur, racking up four playthroughs. During these runs, he focused on maximizing the potential of his Expeditioners via the Pictos system – these are unique perks that assist you in battle. Pictos are far more than simple stat boosts, though – some will grant you buffs automatically, or in return for performing certain actions. Others will change your playstyle completely, for example, increasing damage taken from attacks but vastly increasing the damage you can deal out from parries. As you begin to mix and match these powers, you can discover some truly game-changing combinations. It’s the perfect character growth system – simple on the surface and easy to grasp, but with layers upon layers of depth for those who learn its nuances.

Kameto in action © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

05 A case for GOTY

By now, we should’ve convinced you that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is worth your time. But will the Game of the Year judges award it that coveted trophy? We reckon so, and here’s why.

Clair Obscur embodies two things that Game of the Year judges look for – polish and innovation. It takes a familiar concept – turn-based battles – and puts a whole new spin on it, which can bring new fans to the genre, while also being incredibly tight mechanically. It’s hard to spot flaws in Clair Obscur’s core gameplay – and the fact that its technical brilliance is backed up with superb art, music, writing and voice acting only helps its case.

My face when Clair Obscur doesn’t win Game of the Year © Kepler Interactive/Steam Store

Then there’s the feel-good factor. Clair Obscur was developed by Sandfall Interactive, a team of just 33 employees. Although it should be noted that many external contractors were brought in to work on various aspects of the game, from animation to voice work (the credits list stretches into the hundreds when this is factored in, and it should be), it's still an incredible achievement for a small and formerly unknown studio. With fewer resources than most triple-A titles, Sandfall managed to build a vast and immersive experience that surpasses many larger projects.

The game has been building momentum since its release earlier this year, and while the likes of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Silent Hill F are tough contenders, none have as strong a story as this unique masterpiece from the little studio that could. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deserves to win Game of the Year, for those who come after.