8 reasons Red Bull Cliff Diving will make a big splash in 2020
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns for its 12th season in 2020 with the series hitting four continents and three new venues.
After Gary Hunt wrapped up his eighth title and Australian Rhiannan Iffland made it four in a row to cap off a memorable 2019 season, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series launches again in May of this year at one of three brand new venues in Indonesia.
Here are eight reasons to tune in and follow the world's best high divers in action.
1. New venues, new drama
Pack your bags! Red Bull Cliff Diving is going around the world in 2020. Dives will be made from all corners of the globe, with the calendar incorporating Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America in the same season for the first time. The eight-stop series includes new venues in Indonesia, Norway and Australia, with divers taking off from iconic locations like the Oslo Opera House and Sydney Harbour alongside some old favourites.
|DATE
|VENUE
|May 16
|Bali, Indonesia
|June 6
|La Rochelle, France
|June 27
|Texas, USA
|July 19
|Polignano a Mare, Italy
|August 15
|Oslo, Norway
|September 6
|São Miguel, Azores, Portugal
|September 26
|Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
|November 7
|Sydney, Australia
2. Back to nature in Bali
The athletes will dive competitively from a tree for the first time in Red Bull Cliff Diving history when they gather for the Bali season opener on May 16. The men and women will get to showcase their skills amid the lush greenery and white sands of Indonesia at two spots – Aling Aling Canyon and Nusa Penida.
3. Eight of the best
Also new for the 2020 calendar is that eight women will compete alongside eight men at all eight stops, ensuring the title race will be hotter than ever before.
4. Iffland aims for her fifth title
Rhiannan Iffland produced a sublime 2019 season to win every single stop and record the first perfect season in Red Bull Cliff Diving history. The dominant Australian will look to make it a record fifth title on the spin this time around.
5. Can the King of Cliff Diving continue his rule?
Once again, Gary Hunt is the man to beat and is aiming for an unprecedented ninth title. The British diver was supreme last season and has triumphed in all but three seasons of the series. He'll face stiff competition from the likes of Jonathan Paredes and Constantin Popovici if he's to regain his crown.
6. Youngsters on the scene
In 2017, Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia made her debut in the competition in Texas at the age of 17. Fast forward a little over two years and the diver mentored by Orlando Duque has been named the youngest ever permanent diver on the roster. American diver Eleanor Townsend Smart and German Iris Schmidbauer at 24 will also be out to take the title away from Iffland.
7. Let’s jump into the numbers
The men leap from a height of up to 27 metres, the women 21 metres. After take-off the divers begin to rotate before aiming to hit the water perfectly, toes first, with as little splash as possible. They'll enter the water at speeds of up to 85kph, with a 10 G-Force impact. They'll then sink to an immersion depth of up to five metres before returning to the surface.
8. Easier to watch than ever before
The series will be broadcast live on a new dedicated Cliff Diving YouTube channel for the first time as well as Red Bull TV and Facebook. It might take less than three seconds for the athletes to complete a dive, but the 12th season of diving's biggest event promises to deliver hours of fun.