8 reasons Red Bull Cliff Diving will make a big splash in 2020

After Gary Hunt wrapped up his eighth title and Australian Rhiannan Iffland made it four in a row to cap off a memorable 2019 season, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series launches again in May of this year at one of three brand new venues in Indonesia.

Here are eight reasons to tune in and follow the world's best high divers in action.

1. New venues, new drama

Pack your bags! Red Bull Cliff Diving is going around the world in 2020. Dives will be made from all corners of the globe, with the calendar incorporating Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America in the same season for the first time. The eight-stop series includes new venues in Indonesia, Norway and Australia, with divers taking off from iconic locations like the Oslo Opera House and Sydney Harbour alongside some old favourites.

DATE VENUE May 16 Bali, Indonesia June 6 La Rochelle, France June 27 Texas, USA July 19 Polignano a Mare, Italy August 15 Oslo, Norway September 6 São Miguel, Azores, Portugal September 26 Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina November 7 Sydney, Australia

2. Back to nature in Bali

The athletes will dive competitively from a tree for the first time in Red Bull Cliff Diving history when they gather for the Bali season opener on May 16. The men and women will get to showcase their skills amid the lush greenery and white sands of Indonesia at two spots – Aling Aling Canyon and Nusa Penida.

3. Eight of the best

Also new for the 2020 calendar is that eight women will compete alongside eight men at all eight stops, ensuring the title race will be hotter than ever before.

4. Iffland aims for her fifth title

Rhiannan Iffland produced a sublime 2019 season to win every single stop and record the first perfect season in Red Bull Cliff Diving history. The dominant Australian will look to make it a record fifth title on the spin this time around.

Rhiannan Iffland © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

5. Can the King of Cliff Diving continue his rule?

Once again, Gary Hunt is the man to beat and is aiming for an unprecedented ninth title. The British diver was supreme last season and has triumphed in all but three seasons of the series. He'll face stiff competition from the likes of Jonathan Paredes and Constantin Popovici if he's to regain his crown.

On the hunt for perfection © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

6. Youngsters on the scene

In 2017, Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia made her debut in the competition in Texas at the age of 17. Fast forward a little over two years and the diver mentored by Orlando Duque has been named the youngest ever permanent diver on the roster. American diver Eleanor Townsend Smart and German Iris Schmidbauer at 24 will also be out to take the title away from Iffland.

Quintero performing at Polignano a Mare © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

7. Let’s jump into the numbers

The men leap from a height of up to 27 metres, the women 21 metres. After take-off the divers begin to rotate before aiming to hit the water perfectly, toes first, with as little splash as possible. They'll enter the water at speeds of up to 85kph, with a 10 G-Force impact. They'll then sink to an immersion depth of up to five metres before returning to the surface.

8. Easier to watch than ever before