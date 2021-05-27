Get to Know Valorant Trailblazers Cloud9 White

Alexis — or maybe meL (sometimes both) — will break out the fake British accent. And out comes some hilariously intoned version of, We got this!

Annie will chime in, “Ok guys, 13-10.”

katsumi will drop a “Hell yeah! That was sick!”

And Jasmine might not say anything, but that’s only because she’s the quiet one.

Things can get tense in Valorant, the character-based tactical shooter game where a team of five attackers tries to plant and detonate a bomb to wipe out five defenders. Matches last 25 rounds, the first team to capture 13 rounds wins the match, and you only get one life per round. Winning as a team on the pro level requires a sublime blend of technique, strategy, and communication. And that communication includes keeping the vibes up when the score is low.

Cloud9 White's flex Annie © SANEFOX

“I try to make people laugh because what we do is incredibly stressful,” says Annie Roberts , who plays the role of flex for Cloud9 White , the first all-female Valorant team signed last year by the esports organization Cloud9. “There have been times when we’ve been down bad, like losing 2 and 10, and we were able to come back and win games.”

Their job is so stressful because their goal is so uncompromising. Roberts and her teammates — Melanie Capone (the team’s in-game leader, or IGL), Alexis Guarrasi (support), Jasmine Manankil (entry), and katsumi (controller) — intend to become a Tier 1 team in Valorant.

Cloud9 White's In Game Leader meL © SANEFOX

That singular focus is part of what drew them together. Capone, who calls herself a student of the game, and outside of practice is either streaming, watching other teams, reviewing her own team’s play, reading notes, taking notes, and generally always doing something Valorant-related (“It’s almost a problem,” she says) knew both Guarrasi and Manakil from playing the first-person shooter CS:GO.

As a kid, Guarrasi was homeschooled, and gaming was pretty much the only way she could socialize with people. She got hooked almost from the start by the rush of winning games with her friends. Manakil was considered something of a prodigy at Counter-Strike. “I was the youngest person in advanced at the age of 14,” says Manakil. “Which I think is pretty good. It’s like, right underneath semi-pro.”

Cloud9 White's entry Jazzy © SANEFOX

The three were all switching to Valorant at about the same time in early 2020. Capone started pulling together a team for an all women’s tournament, and Manakil introduced her to Roberts, a streamer who’d been playing the game since its beta release. Katsumi — who was working as an intern at an insurance company at the time — had already reached the second highest level in Valorant when she reached out to Capone about joining the team.

The five eventually formed MAJKL in June 2020. After a series of impressive performances, including winning the FTW Summer Showdown tournament, they were signed by Cloud9 as its first all-women roster.

They hit it off because they all want the same thing. And because they were all willing to grind — logging 12-hour days, playing until 3 in the morning, sometimes (often) neglecting their off-days — and do whatever it takes to get better and get to the top. They quickly became good friends. Joking around was easy.

But giving and receiving feedback? That was hard.

“Being a good friend and being a good teammate are very different things,” says katsumi. “Learning how to be teammates has been something we’ve had to work on.”

Cloud9 White's controller katsumi © SANEFOX

That’s because they were ambitious, but inexperienced, says Capone.

“You have to adapt the way you provide feedback to people, it’s not one size fits all,” she says. “In the past, we would sit down and watch a VOD [an archived game], and point out mistakes, and people would get, like, ‘Oh, but you did this.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no. I’m not saying that to make you look bad, I’m saying that to help you get better.’”

They’ve all gotten better, thanks in large part to their coaches at Cloud9. They know what pisses each other off, and how to raise each other up. How to let each other have a bad day, or a bad week, and not get derailed with frustration. When to reach out when something’s not right. Now they’re so in tune when they play they can almost anticipate each other’s moves. And outside Valorant, they’ve become a second family for each other.

It’s a vital support system in an online world that — for female esports athletes especially — seems intent on tearing them down.

“The biggest challenge is people being really, really rude to us,” says Guarrasi. “If we lose to a team the community thinks isn’t very good, it’s like, ‘Obviously the girls lost, they can’t accomplish anything, women can’t do X, Y, and Z.’”

Cloud9 White's support alexis © SANEFOX

As a team, they try to avoid social media after a loss and focus, instead, on proving the haters wrong. But it can be hard to resist what people are saying. And the vitriol is often worse for Roberts, who is trans, and who often tweets about the pride and the responsibility she feels in being open about it.

“It’s just harassment every day,” she says. “I focus on only giving energy to the people who deserve it. But I think it’s also okay to respond to people who are being an asshole, and make fun of them. Like, ‘How sad are you that you’re doing this kind of thing? You’re trying to tear me down because I’m above you.’”

As a team, Cloud9 White has figured out how to have each other’s back, both in and out of the game. And despite the gremlins, they’re even hungrier now to reach the top tier of their sport. To prove that it’s not gender that determines success, it’s about opportunity. And when they make it, they believe the ripple effect will begin.

“I hope there are girls who watch our games, and watch me play, and they’re like, ‘Wow, like, I can be as good as her,” says Guarrasi. “I could beat those male teams.”