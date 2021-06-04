Following a thrilling rookie campaign, Cole Anthony made his mark in the NBA as an electrifying shooter and dynamic leader. Selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Anthony quickly established himself as a sharpshooter and playmaker known for making game-winning buzzer beater shots.

