Following a thrilling rookie campaign, Cole Anthony made his mark in the NBA as an electrifying shooter and dynamic leader. Selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, Anthony quickly established himself as a sharpshooter and playmaker known for making game-winning buzzer beater shots.
Prior to going pro, Anthony garnered national attention when he made one of college basketball’s most notable debuts in recent history at the University of North Carolina, scoring 34 points in his first game, which set school and conference records. Anthony’s offensive versatility and competitive nature have been on display since his days in high school where he was a five-star recruit and was named MVP of the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit. Son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, Cole grew up surrounded by basketball, which led to an undeniable passion and an incredible IQ for the game. Charismatic and charming, Anthony is dedicated to spending his downtime with his family and friends.