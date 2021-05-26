Film
Colin Donnell
Actor and musician of stage and screen.
Colin Donnell is an actor and musician originally from St. Louis Missouri who currently resides in New York with his wife, two dogs and 10 month old baby Cecily. On stage, Colin recently starred as Russell Hammond in the musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s acclaimed show Almost Famous at The Old Globe. On screen he is best known for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC’s drama “Chicago Med” or as Tommy Merlyn in CW’s “Arrow.”
Other appearances include Scotty Lockhart in Showtime’s hit series “The Affair”, "Pan Am,” “Person of Interest” and “The Mysteries of Laura.” His films include “Every Secret Thing,” starring Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and “Almost Love” alongside Michelle Buteau and Kate Walsh.
He is well-known for his work on stage, with Broadway roles that include “Violet,” “Anything Goes,” and “Jersey Boys.” Among his other notable stage appearances are “Follies” and “Merrily We Roll Along” at the New York City Center, the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Loves Labours Lost”