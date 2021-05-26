Colin Donnell is an actor and musician originally from St. Louis Missouri who currently resides in New York with his wife, two dogs and 10 month old baby Cecily. On stage, Colin recently starred as Russell Hammond in the musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s acclaimed show Almost Famous at The Old Globe. On screen he is best known for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC’s drama “Chicago Med” or as Tommy Merlyn in CW’s “Arrow.”