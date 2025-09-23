Rising college stars you should know

More people are tuning into college sports than ever before, and it’s not just about school pride. They represent the future of sports while also shaping the present.

College athletes are no longer just stars on campus; they are becoming key figures in the evolving world of sports and culture. With their talent, energy and growing influence, these young athletes are redefining what it means to be a student-athlete.

There’s also a growing interest in the stories behind the athletes – young stars who are chasing dreams, building legacies and often representing their hometowns or communities on a national stage. They bring fresh style, unmatched dedication and a global audience to college sports, inspiring fans and setting new standards of excellence everywhere. Whether on the court, field, or track, today’s college athletes are not just preparing for the next level; they are already changing the game.

In alphabetical order, take a look at athletes from different sports like basketball to volleyball that are turning heads. Find out who’s on the track for stardom.

01 Olivia Babcock

Olivia Babcock training. © Harrison Barden / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Indoor volleyball

Position: Right-side hitter

College: University of Pittsburgh

As a sophomore right-side hitter for the University of Pittsburgh, Olivia Babcock had a breakout 2024 season. She earned honors as the AVCA National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and AVCA East Coast Region Player of the Year. She also became the first female athlete in Pitt history to receive an ESPY nomination (Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports).

Known for her powerful hitting and all-around athleticism, Babcock led the Panthers with standout performances throughout the season, including a 32-kill match against Louisville and a triple-double against Boston College featuring 12 service aces.

She’s not just a pure attacker. Olivia contributes aces (top in her conference and nationally), can block, dig, serve at a high level and generally be a difference‑maker on both offense and defense. Her dominance at the net and from the service line made her a true game-changer and a cornerstone of Pitt’s national success.

Her stats and awards show she's already one of the best in college, and that kind of proven talent is exactly what pro teams are looking for.

02 AJ Dybantsa

3 min AJ Dybantsa's Goals for Freshman Year Get a behind-the-scenes look at AJ Dybantsa’s cover shoot for the Red Bulletin magazine. Learn how he found his love for basketball and his goals for freshman year at BYU.

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward

College: BYU (Brigham Young University)

Already projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa is definitely one to watch.

He transferred high schools several times to face stronger competition and elevate his game. He started at St. Sebastian’s School in Massachusetts, moved to Prolific Prep in California his junior year and made the move to Utah Prep his senior year. Each move has reflected his growth and focus for the next level: college and ultimately the NBA.

He had 34 Division I scholarship offers, but in December 2024, Dybantsa committed to BYU , choosing them over powerhouse schools like Alabama, North Carolina and Kansas. And why? “I think it’s going to be the best development program for me,” he said . He’s the first five‑star recruit from the U.S. ever to sign with BYU, and the highest‑rated recruit in the program’s history.

Dybantsa also starred on the USA U19 Men’s National Team, leading them to gold at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup and earning tournament MVP honors. For that tournament, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest and shot 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line.

As he prepares for his freshman season and long-awaited college debut, all eyes will be on Dybantsa.

03 MiLaysia Fulwiley

Fulwiley lets her game do the talking. © Koury Angelo

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

College: LSU (Louisiana State University)

MiLaysia Fulwiley is a dynamic 5'10" guard from Columbia, South Carolina, who began her college career at South Carolina and is now transferring to LSU for the 2025–26 season. She played high school at W. J. Keenan and was a highly ranked recruit (five‑star by ESPN) and McDonald’s All‑American.

She is explosive, athletic and averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in under 19 minutes per game during the 2024–25 season and was named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year.

A former SEC Tournament MVP and national champion with South Carolina, Fulwiley has already made a major impact early in her career and brings big-game experience, energy, and playmaking to her new team.

Her highlight-reel plays and fearless approach to the game have drawn comparisons to some of the sport’s greats and she’s quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in women’s college basketball.

1 min MiLaysia Fulwiley prepares for the basketball season ahead Hear more about how the national collegiate basketball champion trains.

04 Hannah Hidalgo

Basketball runs deep in the Hidalgo family. © Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

College: Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s basketball right now. After dominating at Paul VI High School in New Jersey (where she racked up over 2,000 points and earned Gatorade Player of the Year) she took her game to the next level at Notre Dame.

As a freshman, she turned heads by averaging over 22 points per game and leading the nation in steals. From dropping 34 points on UConn to recording one of the highest-scoring triple-doubles in school history, she’s built a highlight reel that keeps growing.

Hidalgo was still leading the charge with big numbers in her sophomore year, ACC honors and First-Team All-American recognition. She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Fast, energetic and gritty type of player is how she describes herself. With that, Hidalgo is becoming a must-watch name in women’s college basketball.

05 Sam Hurley

Sam Hurley lands a vault in Austin, Texas. © Chad Wadsworth / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Track and field

Discipline: Pole vault and high jump

College: Texas Tech

Sam Hurley is a track and field athlete from Fayetteville, Arkansas. He competed for the University of Texas and has recently committed to transfer to Texas Tech. But for his long term goal, he’s “definitely planning to go pro and go to meets around the world,” he said.

As a high school athlete, he was the 2020‑21 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, won the Arkansas decathlon championship and swept several events. He excels in both pole vault and high jump at high levels, which is rare.

When he competed for the University of Texas, he cleared a personal best of 5.52 meters (18'1.25) in pole vault (the second-best in school history) and 2.21 meters (7'3) in high jump. In the 2024–25 season, he won multiple events including the Arkansas Invitational and consistently placed high at major meets like the SEC Championships.

With his move to Texas Tech, he will be one to keep an eye on in the track and field world.

3 min Sam Hurley says being a high jump & pole vault athlete is a full-time job At his Red Bulletin cover shoot, high jump and pole vault rising star Sam Hurley discusses his social media success, his training regimen and what gives him confidence at the end of the day.

06 Arch Manning

Arch Manning © Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback

College: Texas University

Arch Manning is carrying one of the most famous last names in football, but he’s doing it on his own terms.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie Manning, he was the top quarterback recruit in the 2023 class. After redshirting his freshman year, he’s been patiently developing behind the scenes.

In the 2024 season, he threw for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns with a 67.8% completion rate, while also adding 4 rushing touchdowns. Early in the 2025 season, he showed growth despite some inconsistency, with a bounce-back performance featuring 295 passing yards and 4 touchdowns against San Jose State University.

Whether he’s practicing off-season with drones or working on his strong football pedigree , dual-threat ability and poise under pressure, Manning is starting to turn high expectations into on-field production.

07 Trent Perry

Trent Perry training at Red Bull APC © Aashna Dev

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

College: UCLA

Trent Perry is a guard at the University of California, Los Angeles, poised to make a name for himself on the college stage and beyond. He’s known for his court vision and versatility and brings a high basketball IQ to the Bruins is already viewed as a future leader in their backcourt.

A 2024 graduate of Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, Perry capped off an elite high school career with some cool accolades: Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year, California Mr. Basketball and a selection to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American. He also led Harvard-Westlake to back-to-back CIF State Open Division championships.

Now competing at the highest college level, Perry is focused and putting in the work to get to the next level. “I’m at UCLA. I’m playing D1. I’m one step away. I can’t stop now. Every extra rep or set in the weight room gets me closer to that goal.”

08 Bergen Reilly

Bergen Reilly poses for a portrait on a volleyball court. © Charlotte Gottfried / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Indoor volleyball

Position: Setter

College: University of Nebraska

In high school at O’Gorman, Bergen Reilly was a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. Reilly is a standout setter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is one of college volleyball’s rising stars at the University of Nebraska.

The two-time state champion was named Big Ten Setter of the Year and an AVCA All-American, she’s known for her precision, leadership and consistency. Reilly averages over 11 assists per set and has already played with both youth and senior USA national teams, even earning MVP and Best Setter honors at the Pan Am Cup. She also appeared with the senior USA National Team while still in high school.

She doesn’t just run offense, she contributes under pressure, has international experience, and shows leadership. Her assist numbers, her ability to deliver double‑doubles, and how quickly she’s earning conference and national awards make her one to watch.

09 Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith © Maggie Zerbe

Sport: Football

Position: Wide receiver

College: University of Ohio

Jeremiah Smith is a standout wide receiver for Ohio State and is already living up to the hype as one of the most highly touted recruits in college football history.

Smith is from Miami Gardens, Florida and arrived in Columbus as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class – the highest-rated wide receiver recruit ever. In his freshman year, he earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honors and helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff. He set Ohio State freshman records for receiving 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.

He shows poise under pressure and delivers in big moments, making clutch plays in high-stakes games. With NFL Draft eligibility coming in 2027, the spotlight is only getting brighter and the football world will be watching closely to see just how high his ceiling goes.

10 Lily Smith

Lily Smith © Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport: Gymnastics

College: University of Georgia

Lily Smith is redefining what’s possible in collegiate gymnastics. A well-rounded gymnast, she made history her freshman year when she received SEC Freshman of the Year honors and took home four All-American titles at the NCAA Championships.

She’s known for her fearless execution and high-flying creativity. She earned First Team All-American honors on bars and beam, Second Team on floor and all-around and nine career scores of 9.900 or higher on floor.

Smith is consistent while pushing boundaries and is quickly emerging as a defining figure in the next generation of American gymnastics.

11 Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams © Devin Chriss / Red Bull Content Pool

Sport : Basketball

Position: Guard

College: LSU (Louisiana State University)

A guard for LSU from Bossier City, Louisiana, Mikaylah Williams came in as a highly decorated high school player. She was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year twice.

When she started at LSU, she made an immediate impact. She was averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore.

Known for her scoring efficiency and clutch performances, including a 42-point game as a freshman, Williams stands out for her poise under pressure and all-around game. “I’m going to bet 100% on myself,” she said. “It’s me, I’d always bet on myself against anybody.”

With continued growth and confidence, she’s well-positioned to have a future in professional basketball, whether in the WNBA or overseas.

The future of the game

As these college athletes continue to break records, inspire fans and push the boundaries of what’s possible, their influence only grows. Whether they’re heading to the pros or making their mark in other ways, these rising stars are shaping the future of sports and leaving a legacy that goes far beyond the scoreboard.