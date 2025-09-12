College football stars to look out for

College football has become more popular and important due to a mix of tradition, star power and new changes.

More fans are tuning in than ever thanks to nonstop TV coverage, long-standing rivalries between schools and the standout althetes lighting up the fields. This new era rewards standout performances with off-the-field opportunities, making top players even more visible and influential. Their talent, leadership, and marketability make them some of the most exciting and impactful athletes on the college field today.

Two of the biggest names to watch are Arch Manning , the highly anticipated quarterback for the Texas Longhorns and Jeremiah Smith , a dynamic wide receiver at Ohio State. Both are elite prospects, drawing attention from fans, brands and scouts. They aren’t just rising stars, they’re among the key players to watch this season.

Jeremiah Smith runs a route in Columbus, Ohio, USA © Nick Brown / Red Bull Content Pool Arch Manning © Red Bull Content Pool

In no particular order, here are some of the top college football players making waves.

01 Arch Manning

Team/College: University of Texas (Longhorns)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Arch Manning, the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns © Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool

Arch Manning is already one of the most well-known names in college football. Despite only starting twice for the Longhorns, Manning had a breakout 2024 season for Texas, stepping in after an injury to the starting quarterback at the time. He threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions with a 67.8% completion rate. On the ground, he added 108 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, including a 67-yard run.

Some other notable highlights include a 4-TD performance vs. UTSA, where he also had a 67-yard rushing score, and a career-high 324 passing yards against Mississippi State. Manning has shown he can handle pressure, with accurate throws and the ability to move well when it matters most.

02 Jeremiah Smith

Team/College: Ohio State (Buckeyes)

Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Miami Gardens, Florida

Jeremiah Smith, a star wide receiver at Ohio State © Nick Brown / Red Bull Content Pool

Jeremiah Smith, a star wide receiver at Ohio State, has quickly become one of the biggest names in college football both on and off the field. On the field, Smith had a historic breakout season in 2024, setting a freshman record with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished the season with 76 receptions and delivered clutch plays in key games, including a 56-yard catch in the national championship and a dominant performance in the Rose Bowl.

His explosiveness, consistent big-play ability and reliability in pressure moments earned him Big Ten Freshman and Receiver of the Year honors, along with Freshman All-American status. Smith’s combination of elite talent and marketability makes him one of the most fun players to watch on the field.

03 LaNorris Sellers

Team/College: South Carolina (Gamecocks)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Florence, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers had a breakout season in 2024 as South Carolina’s redshirt freshman quarterback, showcasing elite dual-threat ability. He threw over 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 7 scores, setting a school rushing record for a QB. Sellers shined in big games, including a 5-touchdown performance against Missouri and a game-winning TD run against Clemson.

His strength, athleticism and clutch play earned him SEC Freshman of the Year, FWAA National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, and Freshman All-American honors, putting him firmly on the radar as a top NFL draft prospect.

04 Drew Allar

Team/College: Penn State (Nittany Lions)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Medina, Ohio

Drew Allar had an impressive 2024 season as Penn State’s starting quarterback, throwing more than 3,300 yards, 24 touchdowns and adding 6 rushing scores. He completed nearly 67% of his passes and showed improved mobility and decision-making, helping lead the Nittany Lions to a 13-win season and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Allar delivered solid performances in the postseason, including 3 touchdown passes against Boise State.

With his steady play, leadership and physical tools, Allar has firmly established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football heading into 2025.

05 Carson Beck

Team/College: University of Miami (Hurricanes)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Carson Beck had a memorable 2024 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, throwing more than 3,400 yards, 28 touchdowns and adding one rushing score across 13 games. He led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and delivered several standout performances, including a 459-yard game against Mississippi State and a five-touchdown outing versus Tennessee Tech.

Beck transferred to Miami in January 2025 and made his debut for the Hurricanes at the 2025 season opener against Notre Dame.

Known for his poise, accuracy and strength, Beck tied school records and engineered big wins before a UCL injury ended his season early at Georgia. Even though it was a setback, his leadership solidified him as one of college football’s top quarterbacks.

06 DJ Lagway

Team/College: University of Florida (Gators)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Willis, Texas

DJ Lagway made a big impact in his freshman season at Florida, throwing for over 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns with almost 60% completion rate across 12 games. He set a school record with 456 passing yards in his debut start against Samford and later led the Gators to a key upset win over LSU with a clutch 36-yard completion. Lagway capped off the year by earning MVP honors in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Lagway is not only a rising football star but also a leader off the field. His strong arm and composure mixed with his early performances have made him one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in college football.

07 Garrett Nussmeier

Team/College: LSU (Tigers)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Garrett Nussmeier emerged as a standout in 2024, leading LSU as their starting quarterback. He threw over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing over 64% of his passes. He ranked second in school history for single-season passing yards, behind Joe Burrow, and delivered seven 300+ yard games, including standout performances against South Alabama and Texas A&M.

Nussmeier earned MVP honors in both the ReliaQuest Bowl and Texas Bowl, showing clutch ability in big moments. With his leadership and consistency, he’s positioned as one of the nation’s most promising quarterbacks.

08 Cade Klubnik

Team/College: Clemson (Tigers)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Cade Klubnik stepped into the spotlight with a strong 2024 season for Clemson, throwing more than 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 463 rushing yards and 7 rushing scores. He totaled 43 touchdowns on the year—the second-most in Clemson history—and led the Tigers to another ACC Championship, earning MVP honors for the second time. Klubnik’s highlight moment came in a game vs. Appalachian State, where he accounted for 7 touchdowns and completed 92.3% of his passes in just one half.

Thanks to his steady performance and impressive dual-threat skills, Klubnik established himself as one to look out for on the field.

09 Nico Iamaleava

Team/College: UCLA (Bruins)

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Nico Iamaleava made a strong impression during his freshman season at Tennessee in 2024, throwing more than 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 364 rushing yards and 3 more scores. Known for his dual-threat ability, he became the first freshman in program history to lead Tennessee to 10 regular-season wins and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times. His top performances included a 314-yard, 3-touchdown half against Chattanooga, a dominant showing versus NC State, and a Citrus Bowl MVP outing where he accounted for 4 total touchdowns in a 35–0 win.

Iamaleava has quickly emerged as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in college football.

Football power players are shaping the game

Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver at Ohio State (Buckeyes) © Nick Brown / Red Bull Content Pool

As the 2025 season kicked off on August 23, college football’s era has created a new class of star athletes who shine both on the field and off the field. From headline-making deals to breakout performances, these star players are redefining what it means to succeed in college sports.

As the landscape continues to evolve, expect these power players to not only influence games on Saturdays, but also shape the future of college football far beyond the field.