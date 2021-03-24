Breaking barriers in the backcountry: Join Colour the Trails in Rogers Pass

In early January, Colour the Trails invited backcountry enthusiasts from the BIPOC community on a weekend expedition to Rogers Pass located in the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia.

Watch a recap in the player above and read below for a first-person account from Colour the Trails member and snowboard fun-haver, Jennamae Togado-Webb.

Anxiety, fear, self-doubt swirls around in my mind as I look down at my feet. Two foreign planks attached to my boots swishing through unfamiliar territory, "I can't believe I'm splitboarding! What a dream!" Are my thoughts at this moment.

The number of backcountry days I've gotten to experience, I could count on one hand, never have I ever had to earn my turns. These were the first days in the backcountry of Revelstoke (Unceded territory of the Sinixt, the Ktunaxa, the Secwepmec and the Syilx). We needed a few warm-up days before we hit the Pass.

The preparation

Before strapping in, we did some refresher Avalanche Safety procedures and scenarios to get our minds in the right frame. This procedure was an excellent reminder for me; I am a guest on this beautiful backdrop Mother Nature has provided and a grateful and cautious guest I will be. As we approached the end of the trail where we strap in to change into "uphill mode," I felt so lucky to have Sandy, who I call my split big sister, with us. This scenario was second nature to her; I was so grateful for her help and guidance through the process. I observed how she set everything up, and like a baby sheep, I followed suit. By the third time, I felt like I had all the steps memorized to switch back into "ride mode."

The sun was out, and spirits were high. The first few days on my split board filled me with a rollercoaster of emotions. I was able to point out some of my weaknesses and strengths during the first few days. I felt supported and safe with the crew, cheering me on and giving me tips. My body ached, but my spirit was hopeful for another day in the backcountry... THE day we all were anticipating.

The skin-up

On our way up © Graeme Meiklejohn

We arrive at a crowded parking lot in Rogers Pass, you could feel the camaraderie of this small community and the excitement brewing from the small community WE were creating in this space. We were the most diverse group in the parking lot, and being together made me feel like I belonged and was welcome.

We started on the trail with the milky sky looming above us. The beginning of the ascent was a wide track, so we were able to safely distance and chat about everything from how our bodies felt after the first day, lessons we've already learned, the comfy beds at the Sutton and traditional foods we were craving. (My favorite subject).

As we continue our long walk up, our two guides Christi and Hayden stop and educate us on the condition of the snow, possible terrain traps and past scenarios in this area. Alongside this education, we had Myia and Sandy share some words and knowledge from their traditional indigenous languages throughout the trip. These conversations sparked my interest in getting in the backcountry with them on their traditional lands. I'd love to educate myself; hear stories and truth about how they connect and how their territory has developed through their culture and lineage.

The type 2 kind of fun

Members of Colour the Trails getting ready for the last ascent © Graeme Meiklejohn

I'm not going to lie. This skin-up was hard for me. I struggled to keep up; I felt like a baby deer learning to walk. Skinning up was one of my weaknesses I identified in the days before. Looking around and seeing faces like me and hearing words of encouragement from a group that gave me safety within my body, mind and soul, gave me strength. Being surrounded by so many elements that are "new to me" is overwhelming. Which I feel in the past has deterred me from getting out of my box. When I say, there was a safety blanket upon safety blanket... I mean to express is that seeing women around me who have faced maybe not the same but parallel struggles, family dynamics, similar cultural structures and obstacles, and they're out here doing it. THAT fed my strength on many levels. Their words of encouragement spoke to me in a way that is deeper than I've ever felt. They see me; They know where I was in those moments on such a personal level. I don't think I would've made it up that mountain if I didn't have this crew by my side.

Time to enjoy our earned turns

Getting the goods © Graeme Meiklejohn

Golden rays from the sun peeked through the milky sky to bless my last steps to the top of the mountain. I remember closing my eyes, looking up and taking a minute to bask in what seemed like congratulations from the heavens. As they say, the challenge is always worth the reward and that untracked powder-filled ride down was what they talked about. It was more than a joy ride down but represented us riding through terrain that isn't ridden as much by folx that look like us. Watching Alyssa, Niasha and Judy ride down flawlessly in powder was so rewarding to me (as riding powder was something they'd hoped to improve upon in the days before). It was as though I was them, riding down too. We lifted one another and basked in each others' glory as if it was our own. That, for me, is the feeling of true community.

We skinned the tracks of the ones before us, the ones that invited us and led us through, but we chose the untouched lines down that fed our souls; Leaving our path for others to follow or to choose their own.

Reflecting

Mother Nature continues to remind me of my power, purpose and how the lessons I've learned enjoying and uniting in her presence is not only enriching on the surface but more profound than I know. Being apart of this new experience in a space with safety and diversity nourished so many parts of me. It was more than just a dream to cross off the list, but the dynamic made my dream better than I could've imagined it myself.

