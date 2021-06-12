Commemorating the 1 Year Anniversary of the Paddle Out for Unity

Last year on June 3rd, 2020 in Encinitas, CA, thousands gathered at the Paddle Out For Unity, as surfers and as a community, to grieve, to learn and to listen as they stood in solidarity with the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community. Looking back one year later, many pre-existing non-profit organizations continue to feel support while many new groups in the surf community have formed in such a short period of time.

This year, on Thursday June 3, 2021, an event known as Community for UNITY marked a moment of reflection, celebration, and inspiration as communities everywhere continue working for equality in the ocean and beyond.

See below for more information about the organizations who gathered at the Changing Tides Foundation outdoor community space and how you can get involved.

01 Kindhumans Movement

Kindhumans Logo © Kindhumans

Kindhumans was created to celebrate the good in humanity by elevating community, commerce, and world-changing causes. They call these the “Three Cs.” Together they form the heart and soul of the Kindhumans brand. Co-founders Suzi and Justin Wilkenfeld dreamed up Kindhumans based on their journey as parents and philanthropists. Their goal? Set a good example for their children by fostering a community of kindness, making it easy for everyone to consume responsibly, and always giving back.

Surfers and supporters gather for Kindhumans Movement © Kindhumns Movement

02 Textured Waves

Textured Waves Logo © Textured Waves

Textured Waves is a collective of African American female surfers dedicated to inviting women of color and underrepresented demographics into the world of surfing. These women reside in different areas in the United States, bringing a diverse outlook, experiences and backgrounds to the conversation of inclusion in outdoor spaces. Formed in 2019, by Chelsea Woody, Danielle Black Lyons and Martina Duran, Textured Waves aims to shift the narrative that has been presented in modern day surf culture.

Danielle Black Lyons of Textured Waves © Eunique Deeann | Red Bull Content Pool

03 Changing Tides Foundation

Changing Tides Foundation Logo © Changing Tides Foundation

Founded by a surfing sisterhood, Changing Tides Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to empower women to protect the planet through a growing community of diverse collaborators with a passion for solving global challenges and creating change. The organization’s vision is set out to create a community that connects us all to humanity, kindness, the planet, and to each other.

Surfers gather in support of Changing Tides Foundation © Eunique Deeann | Red Bull Content Pool

04 STOKED

STOKED Logo © STOKED

STOKED creates a community of fearless leaders through mentoring, opportunity, and action. Through mentorship and action sports culture, STOKED empowers underserved youth to reach their fullest potential, instilling passion, resilience and determination. The organization collaborates with schools, community organizations, and a network of dedicated mentors to bridge the opportunity gap for low-income youth, and prepare them for a vibrant, fulfilled life after high school. They ultimately build confidence and strengthen socio-emotional bonds by immersing youth in action sports culture in after school programs and weekend activities.

05 Un Mar de Colores

Un Mar De Colores Logo © Un Mar de Colores

Un Mar de Colores inspires inclusivity in surfing by celebrating diversity and the very thing that connects us all …the ocean. The organization hinges on three main points: Connect, Protect, and Play. As the ocean has the power to connect us all, Un Mar de Colores works to protect where we play while inspiring passion and purpose through the joy that the ocean provides.

Un Mar de Colores © Eunique Deeann | Red Bull Content Pool

06 Encinitas 4 Equality

Encinitas 4 Equality Logo © Encinitas 4 Equality

Encinitas 4 Equality’s mission is to educate, organize, and mobilize our communities to disassemble structural racism and oppression through solidarity and service. They aim to do so through an equitable and safe community for all.

Supporters gather for Encinitas 4 Equality © Eunique Deeann | Red Bull Content Pool

07 Outdoor Outreach

Outdoor Outreach Logo © Outdoor Outreach

Outdoor Outreach focuses on connecting youth to the transformative power of the outdoors. The organization works to inspire and sustain healthy, vibrant communities.

Surfers gather for Outdoor Outreach © Eric Hernandez | Kindhumans Movement

08 1 Planet One People

1 Planet One People Logo © 1 Planet One People

1 Planet One People is a collective activation supporting climate action, racial and social equality. Founded by African American surfers Selema Masekela, Ryan Harris, Danielle Black Lyons and Hunter Jones, the organization’s goal is for people to use the hashtag #1PlanetOnePeople in hopes to create a community that supports climate action, racial and social equality. A percentage of all eco board sales and accessories from Earth Tech Surf goes toward a nonprofit in need. It’s encouraged that other companies do the same.

Danielle Black Lyons, Ryan Harris, Hunter Jones, and Selema Masekela © Jo Savage

In partnership with 1 Planet One People, a price matched donation of the funds raised at the Community for UNITY event will benefit STOKED Mentoring, Un Mar De Colores, Outdoor Research and Encinitas 4 Equality.