How competition and performance harmonize in dance battles

When Samara “ Princess Lockerooo ” Cohen is in a battle, she says there’s a level of adrenaline that is unimaginable. She may be able to perform on any stage without nerves, but they all come to the surface before stepping forward in the battle.

“There’s this feeling that you want to kill it,” she says. “Everything rests on you. You're not performing somebody else's work. This is about what you're going to do in that moment to move the room.”

Beasty competing at the Jacob's Pillow East Coast Styles Showcase © Danica Paulos

It’s part of the lesson she shares with her students: “You have to get comfortable before you can become a good competitor.” Getting comfortable happens when you gain experience and skill. Over time, the movements are ingrained in the body and freedom is found.

It’s like a movement mediation. You’re not conscious; you’re connected. Princess Lockerooo

“You can emotionally respond to the music that you’re hearing,” Princess Lockerooo says. “It’s like a movement mediation. You’re not conscious; you’re connected.” That’s when the performance element of competition blossoms.

Host, Princess Lockerooo, at the Jacob's Pillow East Coast Styles Showcase © Danice Paulos

The symbiotic nature of competition and performance were on full display at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival last weekend where Breakfast Club E.A.T. , Bmore Than Dance , Beat Ya Feet and D.R.E.A.M. Ring performed on Friday then competed in a battle alongside dancers from across the region on Saturday. Hosted by Princess Lockerooo and judged by Maria Torres, Buddha Stretch and Michele Byrd-McPhee , the Freestyle Dance Battle demonstrated how competition is central to street dance culture and has allowed dancers to push their limits, explore opportunities, build community and escape through their performance.

“Our culture was built on competition,” Errigh “Neek B.” Laboo of Bmore Than Dance says about street dance in Baltimore. “There’s so many aspects that competition creates, that forces you to grow as an overall performer,” Neek B. says. For example, how to gauge your audience, connecting to your opponent, and deciding what moves are ideal to get the attention of the judges.

Daniel “Chrybaby Cozie” Holloway of Breakfast Club E.A.T. says during competition, there’s a constant sense of leveling up. “When you see someone that is implementing their IP [intellectual property], their own creativity and freestyle in the moment, something often happens to other dancers where your creativity is sparked in the moment,” he says. “You’re inspired.”

Karnage of D.R.E.A.M Ring and Stylez of Bmore Than Dance © Danica Paulos

Emilio “Buddha Stretch” Austin Jr. , who is a legendary dancer known for Freestyle Hip Hop, explains that in competition, people are encouraged to “push a movement better than the person they’re against.” Competitors are constantly trying to push the envelope.

“You can put on a great performance without competition, but you can’t be very competitive without a great performance,” he adds.

Chrybaby Cozie, who is a legendary Lite Feet dancer and teacher, witnessed the dance style thrive through competition. He says it is a “driving force in dance” at the moment. The goal is bragging rights, but even if a dancer doesn’t win, Neek B. says each competition allows dancers to grow.

“Competition also forces growth, it forces maturity, it forces you to look in the mirror and understand that today may not have been my day, but I can come back and try again tomorrow,” he says.

(L) Noahlot of Breakfast Club E.A.T., (M) Buddha Stretch, (R) Beasty © Danica Paulos

Princess Lockerooo echoes Neek B., saying it’s a matter of who had the best day. Logistically, she says being a great competitor comes down to four things: judges' style preferences, how familiar the dancer is to the music, overall skill and identifying what the audience reacts to.

Michele Byrd-McPhee, the founder and executive director of Ladies of Hip Hop says competition is all about vulnerability. “Anybody can do moves, it’s how you live in them, it’s how you feel in them, it’s how people can connect to whatever you’re trying to share,” she says. “And vulnerability can be a catalyst.”

She explains that battles bring dancers into a conversation with each other through dance. It’s a give and take. Meanwhile, a set performance is about giving to the audience, and not as much of a conversation.

“If you really look at some of the best battlers in the world, they really tap into something that doesn't even have anything to do with ‘I'm gonna do this move,’” Byrd-McPhee says. “There is something about the connection between the community.“

Karnage of D.R.E.A.M Ring at the Jacob's Pillow East Coast Styles Showcase © Danica Paulos

In Baltimore, Laboo witnessed how Club movement brought people together at “Super Sunday,” an exclusive event hosted by legendary DJ K-Swift in the 1990s. Over time, it became an outlet for youth like Neek B., who started at 19. After K-Swift’s death in 2008, he continued the legacy of competing with the annual King and Queen of Baltimore competition.

“It was kind of the first time that allowed us to change our dance style from just being something that we did at parties and events to actually having structure,” Neek B. says. It became a central part for the Baltimore community.

The same desire for togetherness goes for Lite Feet in Harlem. Breakfast Club E.A.T., which was founded in 2005 as a community organization for Harlem youth to learn Lite Feet and express themselves, became a “bat signal in the sky for a kid that just wants to be something greater than themselves,” Chrybaby Cozie says.

“Breakfast Club is home,” he adds.

Competition and Light Feet has provided youth in Harlem with a way to express their innovative movement and “lit up a path for each and every one that has set their eyes on this dance,” Chrybaby Cozie says. He explains that it has changed people’s thought process of what success is and that with love and time, anything is possible.

“I think the beauty of these competitions is not in the competition itself, but in bringing the people together—the social aspect of it,” Buddha Stretch says.

Sam I Am at the Jacob's Pillow East Coast Styles Showcase © Danica Paulos

Neek B. affirms his experience with this noting that, “It's not the easiest to be a citizen of Baltimore. But I believe somewhere deep inside, everyone's spirit here is tied to dance and music in some way because it's our happy place. It's our escape. It’s our relief from reality of what we endure on a day to day basis. It's the one place where we can come together and all of a sudden, nothing else matters.”

Street dance culture in battles all over has allowed people with a sense of escape.