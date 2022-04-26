West Coast’s Compton Av on liberation through music
On why Compton Av’s city resonates with him so deeply:
The city made me a man. I lost my friends in that city, I made money in that city, I’ve learned to be a hustler in that city. I’ve had ups and downs in this city. The trenches makes you grow up fast, it makes you real aware of your surroundings, you know? The people here are beautiful, we still have the people who were raised by the good, strong women. It’s a big gumbo pot, it’s full of everybody there. It will inspire you when you walk outside every day, everyone is trying to be successful there.
On West Coast rap’s current state:
We have to wait around for young guys like me, who really take this thing serious. There are a lot of names that are coming up that are really strong as far as rap and lyrics go. We have to wait our turn again. We have the best rappers. As far as lyricists, I feel like we are the dopest.
On an experience that changed his life:
Being shot, I really don’t use it, but those type of experiences always wake a person up. God will sit you down and help you see it the way it’s supposed to be planned out. Even more deep, it hit me in the legs. It was more of a, walk a different path. This fast path that you’re going on, you have to slow down because things can get a little more tragic.
Whoever reads this, let’s bring back the raw essence of realness, lyricism, and integrity as far as Hip-Hop and what a person stems from.
On expressing raw emotion and vulnerability in his music:
If you can’t make the people relate or talk about real things, I don’t think you should be in this sport. This sport brings a lot of success right now, but it’s actually watering down those who have a real story. You know what I mean? Whoever reads this, let’s bring back the raw essence of realness, lyricism, and integrity as far as Hip-Hop and what a person stems from – male or female. We have to bring back the truth in music.
On his music’s messages:
There is a hood in every place and I just represent the hood that I’m from. I feel like if I can make it, you can make it. Choose whatever you want to be: sports, doctor, nursing…these are all things that shape life. My lyricism, I want that to resonate to anybody who is really listening.
On his mother as an inspiration:
My mother: strong essence of a woman. I have to give all the glory, God first, and all of this earth thing to mom for sure. She raised some solid kids and it’s a lie if they tell you a woman can’t raise a man cause I’ve seen it and I’m for sure a man. I’m more of a man than a lot of these guys and I give that to a woman for sure.
On the beauty of freestyling:
Freestyling makes you feel free. That’s the good thing about it. It’s raw. You don’t have to revise it, erase it, you don’t have a pen, you’re just going. They say that the best things are right off the top. When you’re freestyling, you can’t think enough to change it or make it nice or make it less vulgar. It’s just off the top. It’s fulfilling, it’s dope, it’s free. For sure.
On this freestyle with Red Bull:
To bring something like the success of Red Bull’s name to my city. Having them live out there, the people that pulled by, got to see it, they showed love. I gave them Compton’s point of view. The fact that they’re looking for lyricism is dope and that’s what I gave them.
On final words:
I’m a young boy from Compton, California, who set out to chase a dream that’s watching it really reveal itself right now. It’s going to be ups and downs. It’s going to be money. It’s going to be heartbreak. It’s going to be lies told. It’s going to be truths told. You just gotta stay down for all of it. A lot of people say I am who they say I am. Step up to the plate and be everything that they say you are. Just really, really, stick to the version of being truthful, being yourself, being successful, and really it boils down to: nobody determines your destination. Chase your dreams, become who you become, take care of your family, stay strong, and just be yourself.