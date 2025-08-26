Coolest tennis courts to play on in the US

If you love tennis and a great view, you're in for something special. Across the U.S., there are incredible places to play tennis, from courts right by the ocean to hidden spots in the mountains and even locations with stunning city skyline views. Whether you're playing a casual match with friends or channeling the competitive energy of the U.S. Open or Wimbledon, these cool tennis courts offer more than just a game. They create a unique and memorable tennis experience.

There’s no shortage of breathtaking places to serve and rally . So grab your racket and check out some of the coolest tennis courts in the U.S.

Emma Navarro practicing tennis in Charleston, SC, USA © Robert Snow / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Underground Racquets in Carthage, MO

The tennis courts at Underground Racquets are as much about the experience as the sport. If you’re craving an atmospheric, unforgettable match that’s surrounded by echoing stone walls and subterranean stillness, this is the spot.

Underground Racquets is a hidden tennis court tucked away inside a massive limestone cave. After the quarry shut down, the space was up for grabs. So, someone had the bright idea to turn it into something new. Unlike most caves, this one’s actually big enough to fit two full-size indoor tennis courts. The temperature stays naturally regulated and there is the option for heating or air conditioning, but the cave mostly keeps things comfortably mild all year round. A cool spot like this is a members-only spot, but if you’re lucky, you might just catch a glimpse inside.

Address: 1331 Civil War Rd, Carthage, MO 64836

02 Alice Marble Tennis Courts in San Francisco, CA

Right above the famous Lombard Street in San Francisco’s Russian Hill, the Alice Marble Tennis Courts offer one of the most scenic places to play tennis in the city. With sweeping views of the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge and the city skyline, these courts provide a truly unique and cool tennis experience. The facility features four well-maintained tennis courts, a full basketball court and a practice wall that’s perfect for players of all levels. It’s a stunning spot to score points on your opponent.

This popular spot combines rich tennis history with stunning panoramic views. The courts are named after tennis legend Alice Marble, a San Francisco local and 18-time Grand Slam champion. The courts are free to use and open to the public, and you can even make a reservation through the SF Rec & Parks Department website.

Whether you're visiting or local, the Alice Marble Tennis Courts are a must-see destination for tennis lovers in San Francisco.

Address: 1200 Greenwich St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Enchantment Resort in Sedona, AZ

What really makes a tennis court stand out? It’s all about the view. And that’s exactly what Enchantment Resort’s tennis courts have in Sedona, Arizona. Nestled in the heart of Boynton Canyon, this resort offers outdoor tennis courts surrounded by stunning red rock cliffs. It’s a one-of-a-kind spot where every match comes with epic views, making it a must-visit for tennis fans in Sedona.

The resort includes 70 scenic acres and features two hard-surface tennis courts. You can book a lesson with their talented pros who are United States Tennis Association (USTA) certified for all levels, from beginners to advanced. The tennis facility is open to guests and also welcomes local players. The southwestern vibes include more than just tennis too, they also have pickleball , croquet and golf.

Address: 525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336

03 The Courts at Anza-Borrego in Borrego Springs, CA

Playing tennis in the desert is worth it if you’re at The Courts at Anza-Borrego. Tucked away in the peaceful desert town of Borrego Springs, California, The Courts at Anza-Borrego offer a truly unique tennis experience where the game meets art, design and stunning natural surroundings. Set against the backdrop of the San Ysidro Mountains and the wide-open Anza-Borrego Desert, this boutique tennis club features four beautifully maintained outdoor hard courts, a modern clubhouse and a welcoming vibe.

Not only are the tennis courts open to the public at a daily rate, but you can relax at the pool as well.

Whether you're playing a sunny afternoon match or enjoying the desert stars after dark, The Courts at Anza-Borrego are a must-visit destination for tennis lovers looking for something special.

Address: 286 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

04 The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club (AILTC) in Charles City, IA

Sometimes the coolest discoveries happen in the most unexpected places. The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club (AILTC) is definitely one of them.

In rural Iowa, the AILTC was a dream of Mark Kuhn, who had wanted to create a grass-court beauty where his family once used as a cattle feedlot. Inspired by Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court, this handcrafted grass tennis court near Charles City brings classic British lawn tennis vibes to the heart of the Midwest.

Open to anyone who can make the trip, the court welcomes players of all skill levels. Reservations are required through their website and the courts are open from Memorial Day Weekend to right after Labor Day. Whether you're a beginner, a seasoned player, or just looking for a fun way to spend time with family, it's a unique spot to enjoy the game.

Address: 2667 240th St, Charles City, IA 50616

05 Sand Valley in Nekoosa, WI

Tucked into the rolling sand dunes of central Wisconsin, Sand Valley is home to the largest public grass court tennis facility in the U.S., with 15 beautifully maintained grass courts surrounded by pine trees and dramatic terrain. Located at the popular Sand Valley Golf Resort in Nekoosa, this unique spot blends classic lawn tennis charm with relaxed Midwest hospitality.

The courts are open to both resort guests (free of charge) and day visitors (for a small fee). Whether you’re working on your serve or just enjoying the views, playing on grass here feels like a little slice of Wimbledon. Sand Valley’s grass courts are a hidden gem for tennis lovers looking for something fresh, scenic and unforgettable.

Address: 597 Leopold Way, Nekoosa, WI 54457

06 Vanderbilt Tennis Club in New York City, New York

Four floors above the bustling platforms of Grand Central Terminal, you can find the Vanderbilt Tennis Club. Hidden behind the terminal’s iconic arched windows, this indoor tennis facility has one full-size hard court, two automated practice courts and a fitness room. The club blends modern amenities with historic charm in a truly unexpected location.

Located in the Annex above Vanderbilt Hall, the space has a rich past. It once served as an art studio and later a CBS broadcast studio between 1939 and 1964. In 2011, it was transformed into the Vanderbilt Tennis Club, now open to the public and offering a premium playing experience in the heart of Manhattan.

From the court, players can enjoy a rare overhead view of Park Avenue through the grand windows, making this not just a place to play, but a true NYC tennis experience unlike any other.

Address: 15 Vanderbilt Ave 4th Floor, New York, NY 10017

07 The Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, PA

If you’re someone who is a history fan, this might peak your interest. Set in the charming neighborhood of Chestnut Hill, the Philadelphia Cricket Club offers a historic and high-end tennis experience. Founded in 1854, it’s the oldest country club in the U.S. and a former host of national championships. They were the host of the first U.S. Women’s National Singles Championship in 1887 (until 1921), along with the early National Women’s Doubles (1889) and Mixed Doubles (1892), laying part of the groundwork for what became the U.S. Open.

The club features 21 grass courts, 9 Har-Tru courts with lights, and 2 indoor hard courts, blending tradition, scenic beauty, and top-notch facilities for players year-round. Unfortunately, the club is not open to the public and only limited to members and their guests.

Address: 415 W. Willow Grove Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel – Seaside Tennis Club in Big Island, Hawaii

Get ready to be wowed the moment you step onto the Seaside Tennis Club. This isn’t just about playing a match, it’s about soaking in the moment. Picture yourself returning a serve with the Pacific Ocean glistening beside you and volcanic peaks in the distance.

Located along the edge of Kaunaoa Bay on Hawaii’s stunning Kohala Coast, the Seaside Tennis Club offers one of the most scenic tennis experiences in the world. It’s been ranked among the top 5 to 10 tennis resorts globally. The club is a mix of world-class facilities with unreal ocean views, green surroundings and the chill spirit of the islands.

The Seaside Tennis Club features 9 to 11 oceanfront hard courts, all resurfaced with Rebound Ace for a smooth, cushioned feel and consistent bounce. For paddle sport fans, there are also 8 dedicated pickleball courts , giving guests even more ways to enjoy the game in a stunning coastal setting. It is open to the public, so you don’t have to be a hotel guest to play, but you must make a reservation.

Address: 62-100, 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743

Game, set, match

Navarro didn't take the normal tennis pro route, attending college first © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Whether you're chasing epic views, rare court surfaces or just a truly unforgettable setting, these are some of the coolest tennis courts in the world. From oceanfront rallies in Hawaii to grass-court dreams in the Midwest, each location offers more than just a place to play, it’s an experience. So pack your racquet, bring your A-game and get ready to serve in style.