A History of Country Rap Songs
We look at the long (old town) road that came before Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' viral smash.
Lil Nas X’s breakout hit Old Town Road received its fair share of controversy after climbing the Billboard country charts, only to be removed because the track “not embrace enough elements of today’s country music".
Atlanta native Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, promoted Old Town Road on TikTok with the #cowboygang challenge, turning the ode to Red Dead Redemption 2 into a viral hit.
The video for Old Town Road is pieced together with footage from hit cowboy simulator game Red Dead Redemption 2, playing out like a Gen Z adaptation of country music. Parody or not, Old Town Road created a movement on the internet with fans donning cowboy hats and doing the do-si-do in their own video homages.
"Upon further review, it was determined that Old Town Road by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard‘s country charts," Billboard explained to Rolling Stone. "When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While 'Old Town Road' incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version."
Following this, country music maverick, Billy Ray Cyrus was enlisted on the remix, subsequently turning ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ into one of the most talked about songs of 2019, so far. This week, the song officially hit No.1 on the Billboard 100.
Hip-hop’s relationship with country music has a rocky history. A derivative of black musicianship in the antebellum South, country music’s ties to racism and Confederacy are reflected in the genre’s modern-day divide.
Bubba Sparxxx came onto the scene with The Timbaland-produced club anthem Ugly in 2001, combining rap with country and Southern rock— without a trace of parody. It was an unprecedented sound, inspiring a trend in hip-hop that would create a slew of Southern rappers paying homage to their hometowns.
The release of Country Grammar by St Louis rapper Nelly in 2001 was an international sensation, propelling the rapper into mainstream success with the hit Ride Wit Me. Flecks of soft guitar, a suitably Southern twang and a perpetual stalk of straw hung out the corner of his mouth. Nelly’s reinterpretation of the genres was widely celebrated, but country music purists considered it a fusion that shouldn’t exist. Nelly further consolidated his relationship with country with the 2004 collaboration with mega-star Tim McGraw for Over And Over.
While hip-hop and country music have a history of paying homage to one another, consistent backlash has always followed. In 2016 on live television, Beyoncé – a pop star who has frequently embraced hip-hop – performed her country-drenched track Daddy Lessons with the Dixie Chicks at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards. It was the biggest moment of the night, but also caused an uproar.
Country's generally conservative attitude extends into politics and its exclusion of hip-hop is in direct response to the genre’s liberal awareness and rebellion. A study by the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative concluded that women’s voices, perspectives and participation is not being nurtured, resulting in a gender gap in country music.
But this hasn’t hindered hip-hop’s continued incorporation of country music themes. In 2017, Young Thug released his Beautiful Thugger Girls mixtape, dipping his toes into country music through its artwork, acoustic duets with London singer Millie Go Lightly, and a stray smattering of softly cooed yeehaws.
In 2018, Lil Tracy’s Like A Farmer collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert became a viral sensation. To promote the track's release, Uzi shared a message to his fans on Instagram: "Hi My name is Deyah Gilbert and I never heard a song like this in my life." Uzi closed the caption with a request: "Please Make More Country Music.”
Since then, a slew of rappers have created trap songs with country aesthetics: DaBaby’s Walker Texas Ranger and Flyrich Double’s Yup (On My Tractor) leaned into the novelty of “yeehaw” aesthetics lyrically, rather than traditional country soundscapes.
‘Old Town Road’ is in Lil Nas X’s words, not country, nor rap, but rather “country trap.” Despite two decades of hip hop embracing country, the Atlanta rapper has moved the battle for recognition forward in a way that the likes of Beyonce, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert could not.