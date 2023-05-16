Discover what’s brewing in Australia for Crankworx Cairns

The Crankworx World Tour comes to life once again next week as we move on to the second of four stops in 2023. This time we're in Cairns in Australia for the newest of the Crankworx festivals, which made its debut in 2022. As the new kid on the block, there's plenty that's fresh to enjoy in Cairns, with the slopestyle contest as always being the headline-grabber. To use the local vernacular, "she’s gonna be a beaut".

01 What's the Crankworx Cairns Red Bull TV schedule?

Crankworx Cairns takes place from May 17–21 and five events from the festival are being broadcast live on Red Bull TV:

02 Tell us more about where Crankworx Cairns will take place

Crankworx Cairns will take place at Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, which is set in the confines of a World Heritage tropical rainforest. The Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, which is around a 20-minute drive north of Cairns Airport, boasts an impressive trail riding network of more than 60km that's hard to beat given its rainforest surroundings.

The rainforest that covers the Smithfield area © Nathan Hughes Oh-natch-ooh-ral Smithfield © Brad Newton/Flow MTB

Smithfield is also on the Queensland coast of Australia, with the Great Barrier reef nearby, so who wouldn't want to come to compete here or make a trip to spectate?

Smithfield also has a place in the history of mountain biking, having been the location for two UCI Mountain Bike World Championships and two World Cups in the past. The UCI World Cup standard downhill track and parts of the courses that have been used in World Cup cross-country races can be ridden by those visiting the bike park.

Watch below for the winning runs from the 2022 Crankworx Downhill event on that track.

5 min Downhill winning runs – Cairns See who the fastest man and woman were in Cairns at the first-ever Crankworx World Tour in Australia.

Trail course builders World Trail, Flux Trail and Elevate Tail Building have been busy rebuilding and reshaping the slopestyle, dual slalom, speed & style and pump track courses after their Crankworx debut in 2022. These courses continue to sit under one distinct area in the rainforest canopy, which is also near to the event village.

The slopestyle build at Cairns for 2022 © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Who to look out for in Cairns

As ever, the man to beat in the men-only slopestyle competition is Emil Johansson . The Swede achieved the triple crown of slopestyle for the second time in 2022 and won the opening round of this year's Crankworx Festivals in Rotorua, New Zealand, in March.

Erik Fedko is currently injured and won't be in Cairns, but Dawid Godziek , Nicholi Rogatkin and Frenchman Timothé Bringer will provide sturdy competition. Britain's Tom Isted, fresh off his first Crankworx slopestyle podium at Rotorua, will be highly motivated and is coming into Cairns on the back of a world-record 120ft Backflip at a freeride event in South Africa a couple of weeks ago.

Winners at Rotorua – Dawid Godziek, Emil Johansson and Tom Isted © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Outside the slopestyle contest there are plenty of athletes competing in Cairns. Obvious names to focus on are the Australians competing on home turf. There's a particularly strong representation on the women's side, with outstanding competitors in Caroline Buchanan and Harriet Burbidge-Smith . On the men's side, Jayce Cunning could be the man picked out by the local support given his performances at Cairns in 2022.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Jenna Hastings at Crankworxs 2022 in Cairns © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

With the new Crankworx World Tour Downhill Championship now in operation and some sizeable prize money on offer for the top point-scoring male and female downhill athletes, the downhill races at Cairns will be keenly fought for. There's some high profile Aussies racing. Tracey Hannah is probably favorite to win the women's race, but she'll be challenged by emerging British talent Louise Ferguson, while Caroline Buchanan will also be racing down the Smithfield race track. In the men's race, Mick Hannah will be hoping to fight off well-known World Cup pros Sam Hill and Sam Blenkinsopp.

Caroline Buchanan has already had a good start to her 2023 Crankworx season © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

04 The latest in the race to be King and Queen of Crankworx

With one stop of the Crankworx Festivals now done, the battle for the King and Queen of Crankworx overall competition properly kicks into gear at Cairns.

Currently, the 2022 King and Queen of Crankworx champions Bas van Steenbergen and Caroline Buchanan head the 2023 standings after Rotorua. Australian Buchanan has 334 points in the Queen race, while New Zealander Jenna Hastings is second on 290 points, with another Kiwi Shania Rawson in third on 240. Canadian van Steenbergen has 247 points in the King race. He's ahead of New Zealanders Tuhoto-Ariki Pene on 221 points and Sam Blenkinsop, who's on 190.

05 What happened at Crankworx Cairns 2022?

52 min Recap show – Cairns Watch the full recap from the third stop of the world's biggest MTB festival: the Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx Cairns was the penultimate stop of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour in October last year. The slopestyle competition saw Emil Johansson's then winning streak of eight consecutive wins in Crankworx slopestyle events come to a dramatic end after he crashed out on the final feature on his first run in finals.

American Nicholi Rogatkin beat Germany's Erik Fedko to the win. Fedko had been sitting in first place after the first runs with a score of 92.75, but Rogatkin scored 94.75 in his second run. In Crankworx's other competitions, domestic riders came to the fore, with wins for Caroline Buchanan, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Troy Brosnan, Tracey Hannah, Mick Hannah and Jayce Cunning