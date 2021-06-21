Laurie Greenland on his way to the Crankwork Innsbruck Whip Offs
MTB

Find out what went down at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

The 2021 Crankworx World Tour stop in Innsbruck was action-packed, with five major MTB competitions taking place. Catch up on all the action here.
By Faye Brozek
    Slopestyle
    Downhill
    Speed & Style
    Dual Slalom
    Pump Track
    Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 highlights

Replay the action:

Scroll down for the winning runs and highlights from the 2021 events at Innsbruck:
Slopestyle

Emil Johansson is the man nobody in the slopestyle scene can match. The young Swede put in an incredible trick-heavy run, with both regular and oppo tricks, all linked with precision. Taking his fourth slopestyle win in a row, Johansson took home gold with a winning score of 97.5.
Watch Johansson's winning run below:
Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck
Second place was taken by Nicholai Rogatkin, who pulled an Opposite Cashroll on the final jump in his second run. "I feel amazing about the Opposite Cashroll,” said the American. “It’s a trick that I’ve worked really hard on. I worked on it for a couple of years and this is actually the first place I've ever done it on dirt, so it was a big relief that I could put a big, opposite manoeuvre in my run. That felt amazing."
Emil Johansson sequence at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021.
Poetry in motion
Nicholi Rogatkin falls at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Both Rogatkin and Johansson crashed on their first runs
Emil Johansson performs at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Johansson's winning score of 97.5 came from a trick-heavy run
Nicholi Rogatkin performs at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Rogatkin’s run scored him a 95.5 and got him silver
Erik Fedko performs at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Erik Fedko with the moves
Torquato Testa performs at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Torquato Testa got his first podium since 2017 in bronze place
Emil Johansson performs at Slopestyle during Crankworx Innsbruck on June 19, 2021.
Four wins in a row for the Slopestyle King
PositionRiderPoints
GoldEmil Johansson97.5
SilverNicholai Rogatkin95.5
BronzeTorquato Test93.25
Downhill

Women's DH winning run – Innsbruck
A raw and natural track: off-camber, rough and steep, with a lot of loose turns. It was a worthy test of the elite World Cup riders who'd come to Innsbruck to race and it was Austrian rider Vali Höll who took the gold position in the women's field, with Loris Vergier sealing top spot in the men's race.
Finn Iles performs during Downhill Training at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Finn Iles took third in the Men's race
Tahnee Seagrave performs during Downhill Training at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Tahnée Seagrave flies into the woods and bronze position
PositionMen's Women's
GoldLoris VergierVali Höll
SilverTroy BrosnanNina Hoffmann
BronzeFinn IlesTahnée Seagrave
Speed & Style

The Speed & Style event was highlighted by world-firsts, progression and winning streaks. In the men's, Tomas Lemoine secured his fourth Innsbruck win in five years. The Frenchman has now won the last three Speed & Style competitions across the Crankworx World Tour, in Innsbruck in 2020 and 2021, as well as Rotorua 2020.
Tomas Lemoine and Tomas Zejda perform during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Tomas Lemoine and Tomas Zejda perform during Dual Speed and Style
In the women's, Jordy Scott is now undefeated in Crankworx Speed & Style, having won every event since the women's category was introduced in Whistler 2019. But it was Robin Goomes who carved her name into the history books, becoming the first woman to ever land a backflip at a Crankworx competition.
Robin Goomes performs during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Robin Goomes makes history as the first woman to do a backflip at Crankworx
Vaea Verbeeck performs during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Second place for the stylish Vaea Verbeeck
Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine perform during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine during Dual Speed and Style
Thomas Genon on his way to the Start of the Crankwork Innsbruck Whip Offs on June 16, 2021
Thomas Genon pushing up the track
Tomas Lemoine and Tomas Zejda perform during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Tomas Lemoine and Tomas Zejda perform during Dual Speed and Style
Kade Edwards performs during Dual Speed and Style at Crankworx Innsbruck on June 18, 2021.
Kade Edwards in the Dual Speed and Style
PositionMen'sWomen's
GoldTomas LemoineJordy Scott
SilverThomas GenonVaea Verbeeck
BronzeTimothé BringerHarriet Burbidge-Smith
Dual Slalom

Men's Dual Slalom winning run – Innsbruck
Now in its third year as a competition event in Innsbruck, dual slalom brought together some of the best all-round mountain bike athletes to race head-to-head on a twisting track made up of rollers, berms and tricky grass turns.
Tomas Slavik racing against Adrien Loron at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom June 17, 2021
Tomas Slavik racing against Adrien Loron at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom
Eddie Masters and Tomas Slavik celebrating after the Finals at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom June 17, 2021
Eddie Masters and Tomas Slavik celebrating after the Finals
Tomáš Slavik and Ed Masters were the ones to watch in the men's race. Masters was leading, but a narrow miss of the final gate meant the win was Slavik’s. "I was pushing in every single turn. I only made a few mistakes the whole day so there couldn’t be a better start to the season. It’s great that my performance is good and that my training is working,” said Slavik.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith racing against Casey Brown at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom June 17, 2021
Harriet Burbidge-Smith racing against Casey Brown
In the women's event it was Harriet Burbidge-Smith who took the victory against Casey Brown. “It was perfect,” said the Aussie rider. “This is one of my favourite tracks to ride Slalom.” Usually only seen on the downhill tracks Vali Höll swapped her DH bike for a smaller rig and secured Bronze.
Vali Höll racing at Crankworx Innsbruck Dual Slalom June 17, 2021.
Vali Höll swapped for a smaller bike for a try at Dual Slalom
It’s quite spontaneous that I joined this... I normally don’t ride other bikes than my DH bike... I had a really strong battle with the winner before coming to semi-finals. It was sick. I wasn’t too far off, and it was so much fun.
Valentina Höll during Servus TV's Sport and Talk at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria on September 10, 2018.
Valentina Höll
PositionMen'sWomen's
GoldTomas SlavikHarriet Burbidge-Smith
SilverEd MastersCasey Brown
BronzeNoel NiederbergerValentina Höll
Pump Track

Men's Pump Track winning run – Innsbruck
The long and physical track demanded precision from the field with the French riders dominating the pumptrack course in both men's and women's races. Mathilde Bernard took gold for the women and Chaney Guennet for the men.
Women's Pump Track winning run – Innsbruck
PositionMen's Women's
GoldChaney GuennetMathilde Bernard
SilverTomas LemoineKialani Hines
BronzeNiels BensinkJordy Scott
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 highlights

Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 was held in October and as one can imagine it was far from ideal conditions in the Austrian Alps, with wind affecting runs and weather cancelling events. However, after a six-month hiatus from competitions, the Crankworx cohort were keen to get stuck into activities. Catch all the 2020 action below:
Innsbruck highlights
MTB
Bike