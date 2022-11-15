MTB

Find out everything that went down during Crankworx Rotorua

The Crankworx World Tour is done and dusted for another year following the end of Crankworx Rotorua. Get the lowdown on what happened in New Zealand.
By Rajiv Desai
7 min readUpdated on
Emil Johansson performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx in Rotorua, NZ on November 13, 2022
© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Part of this story

Crankworx World Tour

The world's best MTB slopestyle riders do battle …

39 Tour Stops

Crankworx World Tour

This year, Crankworx Rotorua will once again be …

New Zealand

Emil Johansson

Swedish slopestyle star Emil Johansson is an …

SwedenSweden

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Whether she’s hucking giant sets of stairs, …

AustraliaAustralia

Brook Macdonald

A downhill mountain biker from New Zealand, Brook …

New ZealandNew Zealand

Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is regarded as one of the elite …

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Summary

  1. 1
    Watch replays of the action as video on demand
  2. 2
    Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza
  3. 3
    Specialized Dual Slalom
  4. 4
    Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7
  5. 5
    RockShox Rotorua Downhill
  6. 6
    CLIF Speed & Style
  7. 7
    And finally, who are the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2022?
Crankworx Rotorua wrapped up the 2022 Crankworx World Tour with some thrilling action. Scroll down for results, winning runs and replays from the mountain bike competitions that took place, as well as seeing who were crowned the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2022.
01

Watch replays of the action as video on demand

02

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Slopestyle – Rotorua

Check out all the action from the Slopestyle at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Emil Johansson was back to winning ways at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. A win that saw him claim The Triple Crown of Crankworx for the second year running. The Triple Crown is where you win three of the Crankworx festival slopestyle titles in one calendar year. Johansson scored 92.75 on the first of his two runs to win from Timothé Bringer of France and his fellow Swede Max Fredriksson, who finished second and third, respectively.
Emil Johansson performs during the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza at Crankworx in Rotorua, NZ on November 13, 2022.
Johansson was back to winning ways in Rotorua
© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool
The Rotorua course underwent a refresh for the first time in a few years, with new features added, including a wall ride, a hitching post and a spine into a whale tail. Johansson, who crashed out of the last Crankworx slopestyle event in Cairns, Australia, in October, was this time flawless in the ride that took him to the win. For the first time in competition history, the run included a 360 Triple Tailwhip, which was off the McGazza Money Booter, the last feature on the course.
Watch Johansson's winning run, along with Bringer and Fredriksson's runs, in the video below:

12 min

Top 3 Slopestyle runs – Rotorua

Here are the top 3 runs from the final Slopestyle event of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in Rotorua.

Emil Johansson
As well as The Triple Crown of Crankworx, Johansson is also the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion for 2022 as a result of winning in Rotorua. The Swede will receive $25,000 CAD for the Triple Crown, $20,000 CAD for the event win and $15,000 CAD for the World Championship overall win.
“I was really pumped for the event. And it was so much on the line here. For me to be able to put all the stuff down that I managed to put down and perform at the level I did, it feels surreal. Even though on the surface we might look calm, deep down we’re really prepared,” said Johansson following his win.
Emil Johansson pictured with trophies at the podium ceremony of the 2022 Crankworx Rotorua slopestyle event.
That's quite the collection of trophies, Emil
© Graeme Murray
The athletes had very little time to practice on the new course, with rain and wind over the days of the festival causing issues. As Johansson remarked after the event, it was a case of "just trying to do what was reasonable, and figure out what was not reasonable" and go for that.
“I had to make decisions without even trying things out. Usually, I would test multiple options, but there was no time for it.”

Crankworx World Tour

Maxxis Slopestyle – Crankworx Rotorua

Go to Event

10

Nov

13

Nov

Rank

Person

Country

Score

1

Emil Johansson

Sweden

92.75

2

Timothé Bringer

France

89.5

3

Max Fredriksson

Sweden

86.5

4

Erik Fedko

Germany

85.5

5

Tomas Lemoine

France

85

6

Dawid Godziek

Poland

84.5

7

Lucas Huppert

Germany

82.5

8

Torquesta Testa

Italy

79.25

9

Miguel Guerrero

Spain

78.75

10

Nicholi Rogatkin

USA

77.25

03

Specialized Dual Slalom

Dual Slalom – Rotorua

Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

The Specialized Dual Slalom kicked off the start of the broadcast events on Red Bull TV at this year's Crankworx Rotorua. Rain had made the course slippy, and it cost Australian Harriet Burbidge-Smith the win in the women's finals race as she went down when in the lead against Britain's Martha Gill on the first of the two heats. Burbidge-Smith would win the second heat, but it wasn't enough to get back the time advantage that Gill had accrued from her first heat win. Kiwi Jenna Hastings got the better of Caroline Buchanan of Australia in the battle for third place overall.

5 min

Women’s Dual Slalom final heat – Rotorua

Watch as Martha Gill and Harriet Burbidge-Smith face off in the women's Dual Slalom at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Aussie Jackson Frew faced off against Czech athlete Tomáš Slavik in the men's final. Frew got the better of Slavik in the first heat while the reverse result happened in the second, but Frew had the time advantage when the times of the two heats were stacked up. Canadian Bas van Steenbergen prevailed over Sam Blekinsopp of New Zealand in the bronze place run-off.

5 min

Men’s Dual Slalom final heat – Rotorua

Watch as Tomáš Slavík and Jackson Frew face off for the title in the men's Dual Slalom at Crankworx Rotorua.

Tomáš Slavík

Crankworx World Tour

Specialized Dual Slalom – Crankworx Rotorua

Go to Event

10

Nov

13

Nov

Rank

Person

Counry

Medal

1

Martha Gill

Great Britain

Gold

2

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Australia

Silver

3

Jenna Hastings

New Zealand

Bronze

4

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

04

Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Pump Track – Rotorua

Check out all the action from the Pump Track at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Caroline Buchanan, who was in a chance of winning the Queen of Crankworx overall title, claimed valuable points for that competition after taking the win against American Jordy Scott in the women's final, the Queen series leader, going into Rotorua. Dutchwoman Manon Veenstra would finish third following her win over Jenna Hastings in the bronze place run-off.

3 min

Women’s Pump Track final heat – Rotorua

Watch as Caroline Buchanan and Jordy Scott battle it out in the women's Pump Track at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.

The men's final saw a victory for Dutchman Niels Bensink after he defeated Bas van Steenbergen. Third place went to Michael Bias of New Zealand.

4 min

Men’s Pump Track final heat – Rotorua

Watch as Niels Bensink and Bas van Steenbergen face off in the men's Pump Track at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.

Crankworx World Tour

Pump Track Challenge – Crankworx Rotorua

Go to Event

10

Nov

13

Nov

Rank

Person

Result

Column

1

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

Gold

2

Jordy Scott

USA

Silver

3

Manon Veenstra

Netherlands

Bronze

4

Jenna Hastings

New Zealand

05

RockShox Rotorua Downhill

Downhill – Rotorua

Check out all the action from the Downhill at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

With this being spring in New Zealand, the threat of rain is always likely, and racing for both the elite women and men events were affected. The downhill course was sodden, and there were mud bogs aplenty for the riders to navigate away from. Strong winds at the top of the course didn't help either.
Brook MacDonald performs during Downhill Race at Crankworx in Rotorua, NZ on November 11, 2022
For the DH athletes it was a case of survival at times given the conditions
© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool
Britain's Louise Ferguson, a regular on the UCI World Cup circuit this season, won the women's race, a whole 22 seconds faster than last year's winner Jenna Hastings, who finished second. Another Kiwi youngster Caitlin Flavell finished third.
The men's race was packed full of New Zealand downhill World Cup talent, and the experience of those riders in wet conditions shone through. Seasoned Kiwi pros Sam Blenkinsopp and Brook Macdonald finished first and second, with another New Zealander in Matt Walker, rounding off the podium.

4 min

Downhill winning runs – Rotorua

Watch the fastest downhill woman and man – Louise Ferguson and Sam Blenkinsop – in action at Rotorua 2022.

Crankworx World Tour

RockShox Rotorua Downhill – Crankworx Rotorua

Go to Event

10

Nov

13

Nov

Rank

Person

Counttry

Time

1

Louse Ferguson

Great Britain

4m 23.817s

2

Jenna Hastings

New Zealand

4m 45.452s

3

Caitlin Flavell

New Zealand

4m 52.452s

06

CLIF Speed & Style

Speed & Style – Rotorua

Check out all the action from Speed & Style at Rotorua, the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Athletes competing in the Clif Speed & Style event, the penultimate event of this year's Crankworx Rotorua, did so on a newly-built track that featured two huge trickable jumps. Caroline Buchanan continued her impressive form in Rotorua during the week with a win in the women's comp, while France's Tomas Lemoine took the men's honors.
The gold medal match-up for the women’s category came down to Buchanan and Canadian Vaea Verbeeck. Buchanan took both rounds of the final heat to take the win over Verbeeck. Harriet Burbidge-Smith took the bronze after overcoming New Zealander Robin Goomes in their medal place match off.

6 min

Women’s Speed & Style final heat – Rotorua

Vaea Verbeeck and Caroline Buchanan go head-to-head in the women's Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.

Lemoine met Austrian Peter Kaiser in the men's final. In the first run of two, Kaiser crashed, handing the win to Lemoine. In the second run, Kaiser had to make up quite a bit of time to overhaul Lemoine, but with rain falling, that didn't look possible, and Lemoine crossed the line first. Lemoine's win made it a clean sweep of Crankworx Speed & Style titles across all four stops this year for the Frenchman. Bas van Steenbergen rounded out the podium, beating New Zealand's Joe Simpson in the third-place runoff.

5 min

Men’s Speed & Style final heat – Rotorua

Peter Kaiser and Tomas Lemoine battle for the title in the men's Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.

Crankworx World Tour

CLIF Speed & Style – Crankworx Rotorua

Go to Event

10

Nov

13

Nov

Rank

Person

Country

Medal

1

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

Gold

2

Vaea Verbeeck

Canada

Silver

3

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Australia

Bronze

4

Robin Goomes

New Zealand

07

And finally, who are the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2022?

Coming into Rotorua, Jordy Scott and Bas van Steenbergen were leading the standings. However, their points leads were within easy reach of chasing athletes. Scott had Vaea Verbeeck and Caroline Buchanan in sight of her in the battle to be the Queen of Crankworx, while in the men's van, Steenbergen was being pushed close by Tomas Lemoine.
Following her impressive wins in the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge and CLIF Speed & Style, as well as a fourth place in the Specialized Dual Slalom, Buchanan accrued a significant amount of points to dispose of Scott from the top spot and took the Queen title. The Australian finished with 926. Verbeeck also overtook Scott, finishing second with 852 points. Scott, in the end, finished third with 826 points.
Caroline Buchanan and Vaea Verbeeck compete in a Speed & Style heat at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.
Buchanan (on the right) was at the top of her performance levels this week
© Clint Trahan/Crankworx
"This has been such a battle. I even rode downhill this week, which is not my forte, and I am just so honored to be Queen," Buchanan admitted after she was confirmed as the Queen of Crankworx after the CLIF Speed & Style event.
With van Steenbergen competing at nearly every event bar in Rotorua's slopestyle contests, he was the favorite to take the King title over Lemoine. In the end, he did by quite a margin. van Steenbergen finished with 787 points to Lemoine's 665. Sam Blenkinsopp sneaked into third place with 632 points.
Caroline Buchanan and Bas van Steenbergen pose for photo following the end of the women's and men's Speed & Style competition at Crankworx Rotorua 2022.
Your 2022 Queen and King of Crankworx – Buchanan and van Steenbergen
© Clint Trahan/Crankworx
Buchanan and van Steenbergen were rewarded with a big payday for their overall wins, cheques of $20,000 CAD each.

Part of this story

Crankworx World Tour

The world's best MTB slopestyle riders do battle …

39 Tour Stops

Crankworx World Tour

This year, Crankworx Rotorua will once again be …

New Zealand

Emil Johansson

Swedish slopestyle star Emil Johansson is an …

SwedenSweden

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Whether she’s hucking giant sets of stairs, …

AustraliaAustralia

Brook Macdonald

A downhill mountain biker from New Zealand, Brook …

New ZealandNew Zealand

Tomáš Slavík

Tomáš Slavík is regarded as one of the elite …

Czech RepublicCzech Republic
MTB
Bike