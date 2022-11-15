Find out everything that went down during Crankworx Rotorua

Crankworx Rotorua wrapped up the 2022 Crankworx World Tour with some thrilling action. Scroll down for results, winning runs and replays from the mountain bike competitions that took place, as well as seeing who were crowned the King and Queen of Crankworx for 2022.

Emil Johansson was back to winning ways at the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza. A win that saw him claim The Triple Crown of Crankworx for the second year running. The Triple Crown is where you win three of the Crankworx festival slopestyle titles in one calendar year. Johansson scored 92.75 on the first of his two runs to win from Timothé Bringer of France and his fellow Swede Max Fredriksson, who finished second and third, respectively.

Johansson was back to winning ways in Rotorua © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

The Rotorua course underwent a refresh for the first time in a few years, with new features added, including a wall ride, a hitching post and a spine into a whale tail. Johansson, who crashed out of the last Crankworx slopestyle event in Cairns, Australia, in October, was this time flawless in the ride that took him to the win. For the first time in competition history, the run included a 360 Triple Tailwhip, which was off the McGazza Money Booter, the last feature on the course.

As well as The Triple Crown of Crankworx, Johansson is also the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Champion for 2022 as a result of winning in Rotorua. The Swede will receive $25,000 CAD for the Triple Crown, $20,000 CAD for the event win and $15,000 CAD for the World Championship overall win.

“I was really pumped for the event. And it was so much on the line here. For me to be able to put all the stuff down that I managed to put down and perform at the level I did, it feels surreal. Even though on the surface we might look calm, deep down we’re really prepared,” said Johansson following his win.

That's quite the collection of trophies, Emil © Graeme Murray

The athletes had very little time to practice on the new course, with rain and wind over the days of the festival causing issues. As Johansson remarked after the event, it was a case of "just trying to do what was reasonable, and figure out what was not reasonable" and go for that.

“I had to make decisions without even trying things out. Usually, I would test multiple options, but there was no time for it.”

The Specialized Dual Slalom kicked off the start of the broadcast events on Red Bull TV at this year's Crankworx Rotorua. Rain had made the course slippy, and it cost Australian Harriet Burbidge-Smith the win in the women's finals race as she went down when in the lead against Britain's Martha Gill on the first of the two heats. Burbidge-Smith would win the second heat, but it wasn't enough to get back the time advantage that Gill had accrued from her first heat win. Kiwi Jenna Hastings got the better of Caroline Buchanan of Australia in the battle for third place overall.

Aussie Jackson Frew faced off against Czech athlete Tomáš Slavik in the men's final. Frew got the better of Slavik in the first heat while the reverse result happened in the second, but Frew had the time advantage when the times of the two heats were stacked up. Canadian Bas van Steenbergen prevailed over Sam Blekinsopp of New Zealand in the bronze place run-off.

Caroline Buchanan, who was in a chance of winning the Queen of Crankworx overall title, claimed valuable points for that competition after taking the win against American Jordy Scott in the women's final, the Queen series leader, going into Rotorua. Dutchwoman Manon Veenstra would finish third following her win over Jenna Hastings in the bronze place run-off.

The men's final saw a victory for Dutchman Niels Bensink after he defeated Bas van Steenbergen. Third place went to Michael Bias of New Zealand.

With this being spring in New Zealand, the threat of rain is always likely, and racing for both the elite women and men events were affected. The downhill course was sodden, and there were mud bogs aplenty for the riders to navigate away from. Strong winds at the top of the course didn't help either.

For the DH athletes it was a case of survival at times given the conditions © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Britain's Louise Ferguson, a regular on the UCI World Cup circuit this season, won the women's race, a whole 22 seconds faster than last year's winner Jenna Hastings, who finished second. Another Kiwi youngster Caitlin Flavell finished third.

The men's race was packed full of New Zealand downhill World Cup talent, and the experience of those riders in wet conditions shone through. Seasoned Kiwi pros Sam Blenkinsopp and Brook Macdonald finished first and second, with another New Zealander in Matt Walker, rounding off the podium.

Athletes competing in the Clif Speed & Style event, the penultimate event of this year's Crankworx Rotorua , did so on a newly-built track that featured two huge trickable jumps. Caroline Buchanan continued her impressive form in Rotorua during the week with a win in the women's comp, while France's Tomas Lemoine took the men's honors.

The gold medal match-up for the women’s category came down to Buchanan and Canadian Vaea Verbeeck. Buchanan took both rounds of the final heat to take the win over Verbeeck. Harriet Burbidge-Smith took the bronze after overcoming New Zealander Robin Goomes in their medal place match off.

Lemoine met Austrian Peter Kaiser in the men's final. In the first run of two, Kaiser crashed, handing the win to Lemoine. In the second run, Kaiser had to make up quite a bit of time to overhaul Lemoine, but with rain falling, that didn't look possible, and Lemoine crossed the line first. Lemoine's win made it a clean sweep of Crankworx Speed & Style titles across all four stops this year for the Frenchman. Bas van Steenbergen rounded out the podium, beating New Zealand's Joe Simpson in the third-place runoff.

Coming into Rotorua, Jordy Scott and Bas van Steenbergen were leading the standings. However, their points leads were within easy reach of chasing athletes. Scott had Vaea Verbeeck and Caroline Buchanan in sight of her in the battle to be the Queen of Crankworx, while in the men's van, Steenbergen was being pushed close by Tomas Lemoine.

Following her impressive wins in the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge and CLIF Speed & Style, as well as a fourth place in the Specialized Dual Slalom, Buchanan accrued a significant amount of points to dispose of Scott from the top spot and took the Queen title. The Australian finished with 926. Verbeeck also overtook Scott, finishing second with 852 points. Scott, in the end, finished third with 826 points.

Buchanan (on the right) was at the top of her performance levels this week © Clint Trahan/Crankworx

"This has been such a battle. I even rode downhill this week, which is not my forte, and I am just so honored to be Queen," Buchanan admitted after she was confirmed as the Queen of Crankworx after the CLIF Speed & Style event.

With van Steenbergen competing at nearly every event bar in Rotorua's slopestyle contests, he was the favorite to take the King title over Lemoine. In the end, he did by quite a margin. van Steenbergen finished with 787 points to Lemoine's 665. Sam Blenkinsopp sneaked into third place with 632 points.

Your 2022 Queen and King of Crankworx – Buchanan and van Steenbergen © Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Buchanan and van Steenbergen were rewarded with a big payday for their overall wins, cheques of $20,000 CAD each.