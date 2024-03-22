These women are about to make history at Crankworx Rotorua

As one of the premier mountain bike events in the world, Crankworx has always strived to be inclusive. It's been awarding equal prize money and side-by-side podiums since 2015, while 2018 marked the debut of the women's Jump Jam contest, followed by the very first women's Speed & Style event in 2019.

Now, a new era begins as the best female riders in the world are invited to take part in the first-ever Women's Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, kicking-off when the Crankworx World Tour returns to Skyline Bike Park, Rotorua, New Zealand, from March 17-24 .

Each SWC women's category event will host the six highest-ranked riders on the FMB Women's World Tour Ranking, holding a minimum of 500 points six weeks before an SWC event.

"It's about time. I'm stoked to have women on the big stage next to the men,” said legendary MTB rider Kathi Kuypers.

The cash is pretty enticing, too. This year there's over $500,000 CAD to be shared among the top female and male riders during the 2024 Crankworx World Tour and SWC season. Plus, any rider who wins three Crankworx slopestyle events in a single season, male or female, will be awarded the Triple Crown of Slopestyle that's worth $25,000 CAD per crown.

And it isn’t just Rotoura that’s getting in on the action. Male and female winners of Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in August will be granted lifetime entry to Crankworx slopestyle events.

Excited to see the women in action? Here's a handy primer on their best moments to date.

01 Caroline Buchanan

At 33, the Australian has multiple world championships in BMX and mountain biking under her belt and has represented her country at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. She's also the reigning Queen of Crankworx, having dominated in the Ultimate Pump Track Challenge at Crankworx Whistler in 2023.

Can Caroline Buchanan add slopestyle glory to her pumptrack wins? © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

"Its probably been mentally one of the toughest seasons because it was so short and everything was back-to-back,” she said at the time, showing that even when exhausted, she has what it takes to come out on top.

This was her second crowning Crankworx achievement, having previously smashed the Pump Track in 2017. This year, she'll be riding at Rotoura, but focused only on Slopestyle. The Queen has to stay on top, after all.

02 Natasha Miller

A downhill and slopestyle aficionado, Canadian rider Natasha Miller moves like a seasoned pro even though she's only partway through high school.

After competing in her first race aged 7, she worked her way up to a local BMX team and hasn't looked back. In, 2022 she fully committed to Mountain Biking after competing in DH races, slopestyle and freeride events. Her aim is to "Have as much fun as I can on my bike."

Currently ranked 136th in the world, Miller’s best result so far is second in the SilverStar Canada Cup last July. We can't wait to see how she fares on the other side of the world.

03 Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Harriet Burbidge-Smith's trick list trick will make her hard to beat © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The fact that we are on the broadcast and everything at the same level as the guys is really insane and super motivating," says Harriet Burbidge-Smith , the 27 -year-old two-time amateur world champ and eight-time Australian champion of the new women's event at Crankworx.

Burbidge-Smith is a Cranworx stalwart, having most recently claimed victory in Speed & Style and Dual Slalom in Whistler, adding to a bevvy of gold medals in the same disciplines across last year's World Tour. In total, she's bagged 11 Crankworx titles across comps in Australia, New Zealand, Austria and Canada. We have a feeling the trophy cabinet's about to look even fuller.

04 Shealen Reno

"Having the Slopestyle World Championships and Triple Crown for women promotes inclusivity and equality in our sport," says 28 -year-old Texan Shealen Reno, who's one of the riders competing for the first time this year.

Reno has been crushing it from the get go. In 2012 she took home the silver medal at the Birmingham UCI World Championship aged just 16. Then, in 2013 and 2014, she was also a back-to-back Jr. Women's Elite USA national champion.

More recently, she bagged silver at the Rheeder Slopestyle event in last year's Crankworx Summer Series. With a keen sense of Texan determination, we have a feeling that there's nothing she can't do.

05 Patricia Druwen

At just 17-years-old, former gymnast and German wunderkind Patricia Druwen is out to etch her name into MTB history. A slopestyle expert, she's already achieved enough to be ranked among the six best female riders in the world, including being listed number one in the first FMB Women's Ranking in 2022. All of which is even more impressive given that she only started riding comps in 2021.

"I'd ride every day when I started to ride bikes and I learned new tricks every day. I don't know, I just practice every day and get better. Now, I'm here,” Druwen told PinkBike.com.

Teenage sesation Patricia Druwen is a slopestyle star in the making © Swatch Nines/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year was Druwen's Crankworx debut and she capped it off by winning gold in the Rheeder Slopestyle event; a Crankworx-first Women's FMB Silver Level contest. “I did a Switch Double Bar, then a Sui, then a 360 and then nothing from the drop, because I needed to pedal and have speed for the flip after the drop," Druwen said. “I didn't do my run as good as I thought, because I wanted to do a Triple Truck and Flip Can, but maybe next year!"

Watch this space…

06 Robin Goomes

Robin Goomes really knows how to send huge jumps © Emily Tidwell/Red Bull Content Pool

A Red Bull Formation stalwart, 27-year-old Robin Goomes is a veteran of the New Zealand army, as well as the best bike events in the world. She also happens to have made history as the first woman to do a Backflip at Crankworx Innsbruck in 2021, landing the trick an incredible six times in a row.

Goomes was born in Christchurch and raised on the Chatham Islands, 800km off the coast, meaning riding New Zealand is in her blood. "We just lived on our dirt bikes. We'd go out into the hills and build our own tracks and jumps. It was so cool," she said of her upbringing.

"I want to go to the top. There's so much room for this sport to grow for women and I'm keen to help push it as far as I can. I have a full list of tricks I want to learn and, ideally, I'd like to make a living from it as well," she says.