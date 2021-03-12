The Crankworx World Tour is up and running for 2021 – with dates announced for the popular Innsbruck stop in Austria.

The Crankworx World Tour returns with Innsbruck hosting the opening round on June 16-20. This will be the fifth edition of the popular mountain bike festival at the Austrian location.

Crankworx Innsbruck, Austria – June 16-20

Looking forward to Crankworx Innsbruck

Red Bull TV will show selected events broadcast live from Crankworx Innsbruck. There'll be a lot to pack in to the five days of competition, so expect the action to come thick and fast in Austria.

Thursday, June 17: Dual Slalom Innsbruck

Thursday, June 17: RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge

Friday, June 18: CLIF Speed & Style Innsbruck

Saturday, June 19: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle

Sunday, June 20: Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club

For all things Crankworx Innsbruck, including event info, schedule and athlete resources visit the Crankworx site . Further details on what's happening at Innsbruck will be revealed in mid-April 2021.

Speed & Style blasts off in Innsbruck © Fraser Britton/Crankworx

If you don't know what the Crankworx World Tour is all about, read on below for an explanation.

So what exactly is the Crankworx World Tour?

The Crankworx World Tour is an international bike festival series that is promoted as the ultimate mountain bike experience for athletes and spectators alike. Its main premise is to bring together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of mountain bike disciplines in different destinations around the world.

The number of stops on the Crankworx World Tours in a normal year is currently three with Crankworx festivals taking place in Rotorua, New Zealand, Whistler in Canada and the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

The Crankworx World Tour is a great spectacle at any of its locations © Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool

What sort of mountain bike events do athletes compete in at a Crankworx World Tour stop?

The events on offer differ from location to location but typically there are pro competitions in:

Slopestyle

Speed & style

Downhill

Enduro

Pump Track Challenge

Dual Slalom

Whip Off

Prize money is available for podiuming and winning events. To encourage pro athlete participation across all location stops and in as many disciplines as possible, Crankworx has a King and Queen of Crankworx competition that operates every year. The male and female riders that accrue the most points across the entire World Tour take a home a US$20,000 cheque alongside their King and Queen titles.

Click here for a more detailed explanation of what the King and Queen of Crankworx is all about. There are also Crankworx Championship titles awarded for five disciplines: pump track, speed & style, dual slalom, downhill and slopestyle. Again riders that accrue the most points across the World Tour in each discipline event are the overall title winner.

What makes Crankworx so special?

The Crankworx World Tour isn't just about the pros

The Crankworx World Tour is a major draw for mountain bike fans who attend the stops. Beside spectating the bike sport on offer there is always lots to do around festival location sites. As well as having the opportunity to ride trails and routes nearby, there are also large expo and demo areas on site. A big attraction is the athlete signings and high-energy after-parties that go off nearly every night of the week-long festivals.

Recap on Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

The first stop of the 2020 Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua ran in March with Innsbruck taking place in early October. Take a look back at everything that went down in Rotorua here and catch all the Crankworx action at Innsbruck in the video below.