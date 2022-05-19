© Tania Apolinar
Music
Apocalipsis: It’s a family affair
Meet the crew as they prepare for the 2022 New York edition of Red Bull Culture Clash. As told in an interview with former Clash winner and DJ, Jubilee.
“Apocalipsis is very much amorphous right now,” says Riobamba, the Ecuadorian-Lithuanian producer, DJ and cultural activist who founded the platform in 2018. It’s hard to pin down, by design: it’s a label, a creative agency, a collective, a force for change, and moreover, a family of people brought together by a shared mission and love for music.
Riobamba has assembled eight of her closest collaborators to make up the Apocalipsis crew for Red Bull Culture Clash, an all-star cast of multi-hyphenates from a thriving New York scene. Many of them met through the parties they play or promote, and they can often be found at venues across the city like Nowadays, Mi Sabor Cafe, 3 Dollar Bill, or the much hyped morning rave, 9AM Banger.
The Apocalipsis tagline “ni de acqui, ni de alla” succinctly defines what makes their crew so unique: it’s a union of different narratives and myriad experiences. From Puerto Rican- Panamanian artist Bembona, to Dominican-American producer Dana Lu or Bronx-based DJ duo Dos Flakos, they pull together a wealth of influences and sounds.
Nino Augustine, a Panamanian artist who has released on the Apocalipsis label, says the platform “opened the doors to my Afro Latin world, and gave me a place to create Black music in different languages”. The expansive sounds of the Afro Caribbean diaspora are strongly represented in the crew. Bembona says: “I call my sound afrodiasporadical. I play everything that’s derivative of Black peoples. That’s African, that’s Latin, that’s Caribbean, that’s New York.”
Apocalipsis feels distinctly New York, in theory and in practice. “What makes us unique is that we’re all legends in New York. Everyone here does so much, we’re like one-person bands”, stresses Bembona.
Though Apocalipsis is Riobamba’s brainchild, it acts as a vessel for collaboration, a non-hierarchical community that is focussed on a radical reimagining of New York nightlife.
It’s music and community that bind the crew together; as well as an overriding sense of responsibility to lay a foundation for the next generation.
“Everyone’s really in it for reasons that feel connected to purpose and identity, and we’re all disruptors in our own way. We’re thinking about gate-breaking - I love that phrase. We’re asking how can we identify things we want to do differently and how can we execute that in really dope and inclusive ways”, says Riobamba. “I’m super inspired by doing collaborative events like [Red Bull] Culture Clash, and looking ahead to the rest of the year we have a release on the label this summer, and we’re also launching a workshop and mentorship program for folks that are interested in starting their own record label. It’s essentially a record label incubator project. I want to strategize ways to share things that I’ve learnt and things that people in my community have learnt, because everyone that’s here right now is a fucking genius”.
The crew are more than upfront about their purpose and their graft, but won’t give away a single thing about their preparation for Red Bull Culture Clash itself. J Fuse says, with a strong wink, “Nothing’s done! When’s the event again?”
Dana Lu jokes that they’re just going to play Daddy Yankee all night. “Just Gasolina, one thousand times”. It’s a tongue in cheek comment aimed at people who erroneously expect them just to play reggaeton. “If you know us, you know we play it all”, says J Fuse. “We know who’s repping the real New York!”.
Red Bull Culture Clash is unlike anything they’ve done before, they say. “It’s a challenge, but I’m a Capricorn and we love challenges”, says Bembona. They’re here to win, but they still have their focus sharply on community. “Family before and after May 19th”, Riobamba reminds us.
But that doesn’t mean they’re not ready for some fighting talk. Dana Lu has a warning for the other crews: “We gon’ see! May 19th, dem dead! Tell them I said that”.