Apocalipsis: It’s a family affair

, an all-star cast of multi-hyphenates from a thriving New York scene. Many of them met through the parties they play or promote, and they can often be found at venues across the city like Nowadays, Mi Sabor Cafe, 3 Dollar Bill, or the much hyped morning rave, 9AM Banger.

Nino Augustine, a Panamanian artist who has released on the Apocalipsis label, says the platform “opened the doors to my Afro Latin world, and gave me a place to create Black music in different languages”. The expansive sounds of the Afro Caribbean diaspora are strongly represented in the crew. Bembona says: “I call my sound afrodiasporadical. I play everything that’s derivative of Black peoples. That’s African, that’s Latin, that’s Caribbean, that’s New York.”

