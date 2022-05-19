Club Cringe: A commitment to a bit

Club Cringe occupies a unique space in the New York zeitgeist. A distinctly postmodern music-making collective and community of characters, it serves as a home for some of the city’s most avant-garde and maximalist music.

Helmed by Jake Sillen, aka DJ Trick, Club Cringe existed as a community pre-Covid, but it was during lockdown that things gained a very natural and sudden momentum. “We did a weekly party series and mix series through lockdown, we were on Second Life, and in VRChat, on Twitch, and Discord”, says Jake. On any given day, you could tune into a Club Cringe broadcast and you might find an announcement of an album they were releasing, Club Cringe member and DJ Abby reading a sexy ghost story, or an episode of Cringe Line, their call-in agony aunt show. Whatever you would find, it would be unpretentious fun, and probably enjoyably batshit.

Club Cringe is a digital haven, and many of its members met online through meme pages and group chats, but it’s just as much about encouraging community and collaboration IRL. “No shade to anyone, but I don’t think that pointing a camera at a DJ is a format that builds any kind of mingling, which is the whole point of why people want to go to these things”, says Jake. “That’s why everything we did online was interactive.” In 2021, this culminated in the opening of Jake’s Bushwick club, Rash. “It came out of what was happening in Covid, in response to really wanting somewhere physical. It was something that everyone needed.” Club Cringe has been putting on parties at other venues in the city, like their LAN Party, where a ticket gets you unlimited LAN gaming access to games like Minecraft, Fortnite and Halo, but Rash now acts as the flag in the ground for Club Cringe, a place for these microscenes to collide and for people to hear the music that Club Cringe artists are creating.

Abby at the LAN Party © Shot by Muhstee

Under their DIY label, they’ve released a few original albums, as well as compilations including acts like Dorian Electra and PC Music affiliate, Umru. It’s music with zero speed limit, that takes its cues from some of the wildest subgenres of times gone by: happy hardcore, bassline house, gabber, donk, and often, just straight up pop songwriting. It’s distorted, it’s catchy, and it’s always toying with classic interpretations of “taste.” It’s as unselfconscious as you can get, and it’s hard not to be intrigued by a line-up of artists with names like DJ Fingerblast, Enfance de Merde, or Ice Underlord.

The collective acts like an antidote to sincere music scenes, says Sam Rolfes, a virtual artist who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Brooke Candy and Danny L Harle and DJs under the moniker DJ Fuck. “There are breakcore scenes, experimental scenes and deconstructed club scenes, but they don’t have the same commitment to a bit. They’re all so damn self-serious, even if they’re having fun. Club Cringe is about being funny, doing the unexpected, doing virtual puppetry, doing jokes.”

When Club Cringe posted their Red Bull Culture Clash trailer, the classic soundclash trash-talking began. Abby says “They tried to diss us and said the music sounded like a LimeWire virus, and I was like “that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s kind of an old person reference, but thank you!” Jake’s only 26, they didn’t use LimeWire. So it’s nice that there are different age groups and experiences represented!”

DJ Fuck at the LAN Party © Shot by Muhstee

Their crew for Red Bull Culture Clash is eighteen strong, and includes close community members as well as rising New York rapper Clip, Rinse FM resident Swan Meat, and artist Kalifa (formerly known as Le1f). They’ve put together an impressive amount of new and collaborative music for the show, as well as a meticulous stage design by Rolfes. They’re approaching it like a battle of the bands, and taking it as an opportunity to really show the crowd who Club Cringe is.

Rapper and Red Bull Culture Clash host Angel Money explains their attitude: “We’re all hijackers, we’re coming with a hijack mentality. We’re gonna do this however the f--- we want, regardless of what the rules are; this is gonna be our show. It’s a very guerrilla mentality, and it’s such a sexy approach to any opportunity - take the reins and handle it how you think is best.”