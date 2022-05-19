CORPUS: A Force in the Community

CORPUS are the wildcard in this year’s edition of Red Bull Culture Clash in New York. But even if musically they may be the furthest from clash culture, they’re a sound that’s built on braggadocio, theatricality and putting on some of the best shows that the city has to offer.

A community of artists and activists, CORPUS is a collective that’s inextricable from one of New York’s foremost hardcore bands - Show Me The Body. As a collective and label, they’ve been organising officially since 2016, when a like-minded crew of friends, including SMTB, joined forces. Since then, they’ve become a vital force in New York, known for their DIY approach to shows and their dedication to music as an energetic and communal experience.

Julian Cashwan Pratt, the frontman of Show Me The Body and a leading voice in the collective, says that CORPUS is dedicated to New York. “We’re freaky deaky motherfuckers who care about the city and have a strong connection to it. The goal is to do something for the city, and for the people who aren’t fitting into these predetermined guidelines on how to participate in music and nightlife.”

CORPUS © CORPUS

They always put their money where their mouth is, and frankly, they just get shit done. Noble Spell, an artist in the collective, and the crew’s host for Red Bull Culture Clash, explains:

“We like curating spaces. A lot of our spots are DIY, we just bring a generator, and make our own environment.”

Their shows are deliberately inclusive and open to all ages, to parents with their children, and to disenfranchised youth. It’s a welcoming space for the most diverse set of crowd surfers you could imagine.

Even with little promotion and marketing, their events quickly reach capacity, and now they’re bursting at the seams. They’ve outgrown their usual venues, and this summer, the collective will host their first festivals in both New York and LA “In Broad Daylight”.

When they’re not putting on their four or five annual shows or local summer block parties, they’re releasing music from other CORPUS artists, like Dreamcrusher or Tripp Jones.

CORPUS © CORPUS

They’re as fierce and uncompromising in their music as they are in their manifesto, which stresses the importance of community, direct action and mutual respect. In fact, music is just one part of the CORPUS constellation, and a reliable source of funding for their community initiatives, known as CORPUS Family. So far, they’ve developed a bi-annual studio residency program for local artists out of their HQ in Queens, a series of self-defence classes, and a mutual aid fund that has raised over $50,000 for local artists and organizers. What may look anarchic on the outside, is deeply organized and thought out on the inside.

They’re well versed in non-traditional shows, and are slyly prepared to go to war on May 19th. They’ve put together CORPUS all-stars, which includes Show Me The Body, Noble Spell, LES rapper Tripp Jones, Yung Mayne from Shawty, New York mainstay Yo Chill, “house mother” Mercy and DJ, Bearcat. It’s a crew of DIY stalwarts that know how to party.

Their strategy for Red Bull Culture Clash is pretty straight up, Julian says. “We’re gonna explore and explode and detonate New York history and the lineage of getting fucking down! For real, for real!”