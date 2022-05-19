Half Moon: Children of soundsystem culture

The Half Moon crew are the children of soundclash. With all but one of their crew members growing up in Caribbean households, they’ve been in close proximity to the sounds of reggae, dancehall, and soundclash culture since they were young. They’re the crew that will be connecting the dots of soundsystem culture, Jamaican music, and the contemporary New York scene.

Born to Trinidadian parents in Flatbush, Surf Allah founded Half Moon in 2018. It started as a grassroots online radio station, broadcasting 24/7 from a Brooklyn studio. Taking inspiration from London indie radio stations, like NTS and Rinse, Half Moon radio set out to be a cultural hub with an aim to make a dedicated space for New York DJs and producers, especially Black artists in the dance and electronic music world. It’s given a platform for DJs to play anything from Jersey Club to Juke, to Amapiano to Techno.

They now broadcast more sporadically from a new location on Hester Street, and have events planned for this summer, including a takeover at Brooklyn club, Elsewhere.

“We’re like a new age cultural institution and music discovery hub to find interesting shit that’s coming up from the underground,” says Surf. “We’re in the sweet spot between artists on the come up and right before they crack over and become something huge. There’s always gonna be some new artist or DJ or DIY music head and we always wanna be there pushing it. We’re a creative force.”

Surf is a strategic thinker with a knack for spotting and assembling musical talent. He’s been watching the Chicago Bulls documentary, The Last Dance, every day for the past three weeks to put him in a winning mindset as the crew’s coach and strategist for Red Bull Culture Clash.

Kahlil © Kahlil

“I play the Phil Jackson role. He was the head coach of the Bulls during the Michael Jordan era when they won all those championships. So I’m in that coach way of thinking, putting together the perfect system where everyone’s playing their role and mastering it, and I’m the Zen master.”

Bringing together some of his community’s heaviest-hitting DJs and MCs for Red Bull Culture Clash, Surf says these people are “born for this.” His draft consists of Brooklyn DJs Khalil, DJ Will Gates, Sounds of Reality, and producer and Half Moon resident, SUPR SPRT.

Surf describes the crew’s MC for the night, Dickbyair, as the Dennis Rodman of the team and the glue holding it all together. “He’s a loose cannon, he’s gonna get up on stage and do what the f--- he wants and we’re gonna let him do his thing.”

The team’s secret weapon, Rhea Prendergast, who works alongside Surf on Half Moon, is the dubplate hunter-gatherer. She’s Jamaican herself and is a student of clashes gone by. “We want to have the balance between being authentic to clash culture and making sure that everything we’re doing is connecting to the New York audience,” she says.

Sounds of Reality © Sounds of Reality

Surf’s coach mentality doesn’t stop at the team’s formation. “I make sure I wake up in the morning and text my team like ‘Yo, you’re the MVPs, I have so much faith in y’all.’ I want to make sure the energy level remains high.”

It wouldn’t be very Phil Jackson of Surf to even think about losing. “We didn’t come to play, we came to kill shit. We wanna beat everybody so bad to the point that they themselves know they lost, we don’t want it to be a close thing at all. We wanna capture the hearts of everyone there,” Surf says.

Rhea adds, “I remember watching the Red Bull Culture Clash with Mixpak and Wiz Khalifa, and I think it was when Spice did a live dub of “So Me Like It”, there was a zoom-in on Wiz Khalifa’s face. That’s what we want.”

The three weeks of studying Phil Jackson has left Surf a master of the pep-talk, and it’s hard not be along for the ride. “You only get remembered for accomplishing tough tasks and conquering titans. We’re going against some solid artists so it won’t necessarily be a cake walk, but we want to knock them off. After this is over, we want people to speak about our set for years to come.”