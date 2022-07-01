Experience the Clash: Enter the World of Red Bull Culture Clash LA

After a decade, Red Bull Culture Clash returned to the USA and brought its dynamic live music experience back to Los Angeles last Friday, June 24, for its 2022 edition. Set in the heart of Los Angeles in the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, the venue was converted into the massive energetic and bass-booming event where four of the biggest party crews who have been pivotal in shaping the city's culture battled it out on the 1’s and 2’s for the chance to be crowned this year's Red Bull Culture Clash champion.

The event explored the roots of the city's party culture with their selection of DJ crews Subsuelo, Recreo, The Do-Over, and Gasolina, who all highlight the recognition of Latin influence and sustenance in the city of angels. Each crew has become popularized through their keen curation of Latin culture via their turntable skills, spinning everything from reggaeton to hip-hop, dembow to salsa, and the whole spectrum in between while aiming to bridge the gaps and foster spaces where music and community thrive together.

The highly anticipated night began with a curated outdoor area in front of venue doors that included Latin food vendors, a 360 live photo booth, dance floor and live DJ from LA radio staple Power-106 FM, and personalized airbrushed event apparel. As the night moved indoors, fans had a second opportunity to re-up on their support gear as tables were decked out with everything from foam fingers to rally towels to inflatable thunder sticks with crew logos.

Walking into the main event, the night's rules are portrayed on the walls before fans find themselves on the event floor where the four crews are set up in the four corners of the room. Representative of their individual flair, each stage was designed by members of the crews to provide a visual insight of their party culture they have helped cultivate in the city. The hosts of the night, Mando Fresko and Letty from Power-106, welcome the fans as they give a rundown of the night. A four-round head-to-head battle will take place between the crews, as they are tasked with providing a dynamic set before their time maxes out at 15 mins per set. The first round would serve as a warm up, and the second will be based off of song selection (and a bit of healthy smack talk). The third would see crews swap styles, and the final require special guests and dubplates to be served. One rule reigned throughout the night regardless of round - no duplicated songs - which would result in disqualification. While the main objective is to outperform and outshine their competition, the top priority of the night is to win over the crowd whose engagement would be measured by a decibel meter to determine the night's winner.

Throughout the night attendees rushed from stage to stage to catch a prime spot that allowed both viewing access to the stage for surprises and performers, and that also allotted enough dance room with the heat that was bound to be dropped. Here's the rundown of each crews night:

SUBSUELO: Represented by DJ Ethos, DJ Canyonazo and Tigresa, Subsuelo designed and utilized their set to fit their story. A staple party crew in LA, they are deeply revered for their roots in backyard and warehouse parties in East LA. Their stage was decorated with a raised stage decked with multi-colored milk crates and tropical plants. While they have grown in venue and repertoire, their DIY spirit has remained as they have become go-tos when it comes to fusing the best in Latin dancehall, cumbia, reggaeton and hip-hop. They pulled out all the stops for their performances including an exciting performance by Jenn Morel in the first round, Samba and Salsa dancers, and later rounds saw Los Rakas, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums, Cypress Hill and even Danny Trejo come out in support of the crew. One of their most unique moments was bringing out some very unexpected guests, a group of puppet DJs and entourage, to the stage to hype the crowd during the later rounds.

RECREO: Anchored by Milkman and Alvaro Diaz, Recreo took an interesting approach to their set, leaving it bare at first glance. Newer to the realm of party crews, they have quickly popularized thanks to their leading names in the wave of Latin reggaeton and trap. Their first round brought out a large posse dressed in unison with flowers and balloons in hand alluding to a more live performance approach to decorating their stage. Some standout moments for the crew have to include their use of a cumbia remix of Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” and bringing out Cuco to perform one of his earlier hits, “Bossa No Se.”

THE DO-OVER: The legendary Do-Over is known for being one of the longer standing and established party crews in Los Angeles. A right of passage to fully consider yourself a true Angeleno, the crew uplifts the history and legacy of hip-hop while pulling from both traditional and Latin perspectives. Their set was aesthetically indicative of their parties, with displays of various Hollywood landmarks from the Capitol Records building to the Hollywood sign itself, yet with an apocalyptic edge. The unique introduction of their set featured Eric Andre providing a comedic opening sketch video as their live performance was opened up by a short performance by all-female Mariachi Las Catrinas. They did not skimp out on special guests as the continued rounds saw Xzibit, Aloe Blacc, Don Chezino, MyVerse, comedian Frankie Quiñones (aka Creeper #CholoFit), and even managed to get the USC marching band to join in on the fun.

GASOLINA: A response to the modern rise and popularity of Reggaeton, Gasolina has grown into one of the bigger parties in Los Angeles that stay rooted in the genre but branch into fusion genres like dembow, Guaracha and Tropical. Having expanded into a bicoastal party, their stage setup reflected their trajectory by displaying inflatable light-up palm trees and lightning bolts, giving us both a sense of their electric stage performance as well as stationing us in a tropical vibe. Their sets led by DJ Playero, DJ Blass, and OPlus went with a theme of everything is better in pairs, and saw them bring out inimitable duos like Nina Sky and Ying Yang Twins.

At the end of three rounds, fans gathered around the center stage to chime in with their vocal support and rallies for their favorites of the night. The hosts announce the top three crews to battle it out for the crown in the final round. Gasolina, Subseulo and The Do-Over take on a final round that brings out all the stops for their final chance at the title. As the round ended, and the winner was deliberated, a bombshell announcement was made that Gasolina faced disqualification due to use of a song played earlier in the night. As the crew debated that the song was a remixed version, they were ultimately disqualified from the competition, leaving some fans disappointed and coming off of the high of seeing Ying Yang twins perform “Get Low” with the crew. Subsuelo and The Do-Over, the two more longstanding and established crews of the night, faced off in an epic 4th and final round. As the deliberation for the ultimate winner began and the crowd cheered to show their support read by the decibel reader, the USC marching band, who had just been featured on The Do-Over stage, began to toot their trumpets and horns during the cheering. The Do-Over was announced the winner, but in true dramatic fashion, both the Subsuelo crew and the judges believed the musical instruments blaring actually influenced the decibel reading and made The Do-Over crew’s audience cheer sound a bit louder than it actually was. After further review and consideration, a surprising announcement was made – there would be a tie-breaker round. The crowd screamed in excitement and shock, and the Subsuelo crew was elated at their second chance for the crown. After the two crews battled even harder than they did in the fourth round, The Do-Over was ultimately declared the winner. Confetti blasted as a multiple bluetooth speaker decorated trophy was delivered, and all the performers and surprise guests rushed to the stage in celebration. The Do-Over played yet another set for the pumped up crowd, but this time, as the champion crew.

Although the competition ended with one trophy, each crew delivered an award worthy performance that night. Red Bull Culture Clash represented a night where top leaders in the Latin music party community came together and celebrated the culture, they have helped cultivate under one roof, with the real winners being all the attendees who showed up, showed out, and got to rejoice as they bared witness to musical greatness all in one place.