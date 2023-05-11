How snowboarding helped me have some much-needed fun

it has allowed me to connect with folks across the globe, travel to gorgeous beaches, and most importantly tap into a part of me I never knew existed. One that submits to the power of nature. I’ve been able to take up space in the ocean, a place I now find so much inspiration and ease. So when I was invited to snowboard at a three-day retreat called Culture Shifters a few weeks back I was more than a little hesitant. The ocean, I could do, but being in the snow on the face of a mountain was a totally different ball game. My instinct was to pass, to politely decline, and go about the rest of my day. But something, I’m not exactly sure what it was, pushed me to say yes.

hosting this event, surely I was going to be the only one who didn’t know how to ride there. It all sounded a little too far outside of my comfort zone. Oh, and I don’t like cold weather. I’ve successfully spent the better part of my adult life avoiding cold weather — I moved from NYC to LA to cut out winters. However, I forced myself to remember in that moment, that while being scared is totally normal and understandable, it’s not how I want to live my life. I don’t want to be ruled by my fear, something I’ve done for far too long, and instead want to push beyond that and live in a place blossoming with newness and joy. It’s very rare that we get the opportunity to try something new as adults. So while scared, I knew I couldn’t pass up this chance.